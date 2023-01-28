Israel rescue service says shooting in east Jerusalem has wounded 2 people, day after deadliest attack in city in years

Read full article on original website
BBC
Jerusalem shooting: Israeli PM warns of 'swift' response after attacks
Israel's prime minister has promised "strong" and "swift" response after two separate attacks by Palestinians in Jerusalem over the past two days. The attacks took place after an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank killed nine people. Ahead of a security cabinet meeting, Benjamin Netanyahu said he would...
BBC
Jerusalem synagogue attack: Seven killed in shooting
Seven people have been shot dead at a synagogue in East Jerusalem, the most killed in an attack of this kind for years. At least three more people were injured. The incident happened in the city's Neve Yaakov neighbourhood at about 20:15 local time (18:15 GMT). Police described the attacker...
Jerusalem shooting: Alleged 13-year-old Palestinian gunman apprehended by armed Israeli citizen
Israeli Police responded within minutes and were able to apprehend the shooter before he could drive away, giving him treatment in a police ambulance after his arrest.
WTOP
Israel says aircraft striking Gaza militant sites hours after Palestinian militants fired two rockets toward Israel.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says aircraft striking Gaza militant sites hours after Palestinian militants fired two rockets toward Israel. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
KRMG
Jerusalem, West Bank on edge after Israeli raid, fighting
JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel's defense minister signaled Friday that the military would stop its airstrikes if Palestinian militant groups halted rocket attacks, a day after the deadliest Israeli raid in decades raised the prospect of a major flare-up in fighting. The limited exchange of fire between Gaza...
Israel, Gaza fighters trade fire after deadly West Bank raid
JERUSALEM (AP) — Gaza militants fired rockets and Israel carried out airstrikes early Friday as tensions soared following an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank that killed nine Palestinians, including at least seven militants and a 61-year-old woman. It was the deadliest single raid in the territory in over two decades. The flare-up in violence poses an early test for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government and casts a shadow on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s expected trip to the region next week. Palestinian militants fired five rockets at Israel, the military said. Three were intercepted, one fell in an open area and another fell short inside Gaza. Israel carried out a series of airstrikes at what it said were militant targets. There were no immediate reports of casualties. Thursday’s deadly raid in the Jenin refugee camp was likely to reverberate on Friday as Palestinians gather for weekly Muslim prayers that are often followed by protests. Hamas, the Islamic militant group that controls Gaza, had earlier threatened revenge for the raid.
BBC
Israel and Palestinians in holy site war of words
Israeli and Palestinian envoys have traded accusations at a UN meeting over an Israeli minister's visit to a contested holy site in Jerusalem. The Palestinian ambassador said Israel displayed "absolute contempt" for the international community, and demanded the UN take action. His Israeli counterpart accused the Palestinians of mounting "a...
At least 7 killed in shooting in Jerusalem; gunman slain
A gunman opened fire Friday night near a synagogue in east Jerusalem, killing at least seven people and wounding several before he was shot and killed, Israeli police and medics said.The shooting in the Jewish neighborhood of Neve Yaakov followed a deadly raid by the Israeli military Thursday in the occupied West Bank that killed nine Palestinians, with a 10th killed later north of Jerusalem. After Friday's shooting, a spokesman for the Magen David Adom emergency service said that in addition to those killed, three people had been taken to a hospital, including a 70-year-old in critical condition, a 20-year-old in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Israeli military kills Palestinian teacher, militant in raid
JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian schoolteacher and a militant during a military raid in the occupied West Bank early Thursday, Palestinian officials said, the latest deaths as Israeli-Palestinian violence continues to surge. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the dead as...
click orlando
Palestinians bury dead as risk of flare-up with Israel ebbs
JERUSALEM – Palestinians marched in anger Friday as they buried the last of 10 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire a day earlier, even as the likelihood of a major conflagration appeared to ebb following the deadliest Israeli raid in two decades. Scuffles between Israeli forces and Palestinian protesters erupted...
Israeli police seal off home of Jerusalem synagogue attacker
JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli police on Sunday sealed up the east Jerusalem home of a Palestinian attacker who killed seven people and wounded three outside a synagogue, one of several punitive measures approved by Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet overnight. The move came following a deadly weekend in...
The Jewish Press
World Leaders Condemn Jerusalem Terror Attacks
US Vice President Kamala Harris, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and other heads of state phoned Israel’s President Isaac Herzog Saturday night to express their condolences and give strength to the people of Israel following two deadly terror attacks in Jerusalem over the Sabbath. Harris phoned the president to...
WTOP
BBC
Jerusalem shooting: Israel to speed up gun applications after attacks
Israel's security cabinet has approved measures to make it easier for Israelis to carry guns after two separate attacks by Palestinians in Jerusalem over the past two days. The attacks took place after an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank killed nine people. The new measures also include...
At least 9, including elderly woman, killed by Israeli forces in refugee camp "massacre"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. An elderly woman was among at least nine Palestinian people killed in an early morning raid at a refugee camp in Jenin in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, in what President Mahmoud Abbas denounced as "a massacre from the Israeli occupation government, in the shadow of international silence."
Palestinians say Israeli troops kill 9 in West Bank clash
Jenin Refugee Camp, West Bank — Israeli forces killed at least nine Palestinians, including a 60-year-old woman, and wounded several others during a raid in a flashpoint area of the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian health officials said, in the deadliest day in years in the territory.The violence occurred during what Palestinian health officials described as a fierce operation in broad daylight in the Jenin refugee camp, a militant stronghold of the West Bank that's been a focus of nearly a year of Israeli arrest raids. The conflict spiked this month, with 29 Palestinians killed since the start of...
Washington Square News
The Soapbox: A raid at a refugee camp, African democracies, tanks for Ukraine
In occupied Palestine, the Israeli military raids refugee camp. An Israeli military raid on an occupied West Bank refugee camp resulted in the deaths of at least nine Palestinians and the injury of 20, before Israeli troops retreated from the Jenin site in the extreme north of the region. Officials said they would look into the death of Magda Obaid, a 60-year-old woman who was shot during the incident.
