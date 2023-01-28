ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

WTOP

Fairfax Co. teen is newest US figure skating champion

There’s a new U.S. men’s figure skating champion and he calls Vienna, Virginia, home. But you won’t see him out at the Fairfax County bars celebrating. He’s only in high school. Sunday’s champion is 18-year-old Ilia Malinin — a jumping machine called the “Quad god,” known...
VIENNA, VA
WTOP

Driver carjacked after vehicle rear-ended in Vienna

A driver was carjacked after their vehicle was rear-ended in Vienna, Virginia, on Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Town of Vienna Police Department said the victim walked into a station around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to report they had been carjacked. The victim told police they were in the area of Park Street and Moore Avenue SE around 10 p.m. when their vehicle was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger.
VIENNA, VA
WTOP

Montgomery Co. police find missing woman dead along ICC

A missing woman was found dead in Colesville, Maryland, on Saturday and Montgomery County police are investigating her death as a homicide. In a news release, Montgomery County police said 20-year-old Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez was reported missing from her apartment in the 12300 block of Braxfield Court in Rockville by family and friends who last saw her on Dec. 30, 2022.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Woman dies after opening door, falling from moving Jeep in Dumfries

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A 30-year-old Woodbridge woman died early Saturday after opening the door of the moving Jeep she was riding in and falling to the road in Dumfries. Police...
DUMFRIES, VA

