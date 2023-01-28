Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drivers May Soon Pay a Weight-Based Tax on SUVs, Trucks, Polluting Cars to Reduce EmissionsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
9 of Our Favorite Burger Spots in Washington, D.C.East Coast TravelerWashington, DC
The richest person in MarylandLuay RahilBaltimore, MD
The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Major Trade Made In MLBOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Related
WTOP
Fairfax Co. teen is newest US figure skating champion
There’s a new U.S. men’s figure skating champion and he calls Vienna, Virginia, home. But you won’t see him out at the Fairfax County bars celebrating. He’s only in high school. Sunday’s champion is 18-year-old Ilia Malinin — a jumping machine called the “Quad god,” known...
WTOP
DC is a leader in building new apartments, but they tend to be on the small side
D.C. ranks as one of the best large urban hubs for renting newly-built apartments. In the past decade, the number of new apartments coming online in the District has grown by nearly 70%, according to RentCafe. That’s roughly 39,000 new apartments. The average size of a new apartment that...
WTOP
Driver carjacked after vehicle rear-ended in Vienna
A driver was carjacked after their vehicle was rear-ended in Vienna, Virginia, on Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Town of Vienna Police Department said the victim walked into a station around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to report they had been carjacked. The victim told police they were in the area of Park Street and Moore Avenue SE around 10 p.m. when their vehicle was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. police find missing woman dead along ICC
A missing woman was found dead in Colesville, Maryland, on Saturday and Montgomery County police are investigating her death as a homicide. In a news release, Montgomery County police said 20-year-old Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez was reported missing from her apartment in the 12300 block of Braxfield Court in Rockville by family and friends who last saw her on Dec. 30, 2022.
WTOP
Suspended Baltimore police officer sentenced to 42 years in prison for stepson’s murder
A suspended Baltimore, Maryland, police officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of his stepson in 2021, according to a Anne Arundel County news release. Eric Glenn Banks Jr., was sentenced for the July 2021 murder of his 15-year-old stepson Dasan “DJ” Jones, along with...
WTOP
‘Traumatizing, agonizing’: Dumfries family struggles to recover from fatal domestic shooting
A family in Dumfries continues to pick up the pieces following a shooting that killed a 3-year-old girl and wounded four of her teenage relatives earlier this month. “Traumatizing, agonizing, overall just very stressful for us,” Trina Rhodes, the victims’ grandmother, said when speaking with NBC 4. Police...
WTOP
3 students charged with robbery after alleged assault at Montgomery Co. high school
Police in Rockville, Maryland, have charged three students, ages 14 and 15, with robbery after an assault inside a bathroom at Richard Montgomery High School earlier this month involving students from another school. Police said they responded to Richard Montgomery on Jan. 13 for a report of an assault that...
WTOP
Knives near playgrounds, increase in hate crimes prompt Montgomery County security grants
Knives placed near playgrounds, shattered windows, fences defaced with antisemitic graffiti, late-night unwelcome visitors — they are just some of the incidents described by the leaders of nonprofit organizations in Montgomery County, Maryland, that say they need help to prevent hate crimes. “I moved here to Montgomery County, to...
WTOP
Woman dies after opening door, falling from moving Jeep in Dumfries
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A 30-year-old Woodbridge woman died early Saturday after opening the door of the moving Jeep she was riding in and falling to the road in Dumfries. Police...
WTOP
Investigation finds no threat after alleged assault at Fairfax Co. middle school
There is no safety threat to students at a Fairfax County, Virginia, middle school where a girl alleged she was assaulted earlier this month, the school’s principal said in a message to parents Monday. Fairfax County police, which investigated after being notified of the reported sexual assault on Jan....
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police: Teen stabbed mother’s boyfriend to stop assault
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say a teen fatally stabbed his mother’s boyfriend Sunday night to stop him from assaulting her — and detectives are now investigating whether it was a “justifiable homicide.”. Officers were called to an apartment on Janna Lee Avenue near Huntley Meadows Park...
WTOP
2 kids, 2 adults hospitalized after being struck by car in Prince George’s Co.
Two children and two adults are in the hospital after the driver of a car crashed into them in Adelphi, Maryland, Monday morning. It happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Buck Lodge and Riggs roads, near Cherokee Lane Elementary School, just east of the George Washington/Mt. Lebanon Cemeteries.
Comments / 0