Israel rescue service says shooting in east Jerusalem has wounded 2 people, day after deadliest attack in city in years.

Israel's prime minister has promised "strong" and "swift" response after two separate attacks by Palestinians in Jerusalem over the past two days. The attacks took place after an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank killed nine people. Ahead of a security cabinet meeting, Benjamin Netanyahu said he would...
The Palestinian Authority is blaming Israel for an “escalation” in terrorism but has studiously avoided any mention of the two terror attacks that took place over the Sabbath in the holy city of Jerusalem that led to the deaths of at least seven people, including children. PA leader...
JERUSALEM (AP) — Gaza militants fired rockets and Israel carried out airstrikes early Friday as tensions soared following an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank that killed nine Palestinians, including at least seven militants and a 61-year-old woman. It was the deadliest single raid in the territory in over two decades. The flare-up in violence poses an early test for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government and casts a shadow on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s expected trip to the region next week. Palestinian militants fired five rockets at Israel, the military said. Three were intercepted, one fell in an open area and another fell short inside Gaza. Israel carried out a series of airstrikes at what it said were militant targets. There were no immediate reports of casualties. Thursday’s deadly raid in the Jenin refugee camp was likely to reverberate on Friday as Palestinians gather for weekly Muslim prayers that are often followed by protests. Hamas, the Islamic militant group that controls Gaza, had earlier threatened revenge for the raid.
Israeli and Palestinian envoys have traded accusations at a UN meeting over an Israeli minister's visit to a contested holy site in Jerusalem. The Palestinian ambassador said Israel displayed "absolute contempt" for the international community, and demanded the UN take action. His Israeli counterpart accused the Palestinians of mounting "a...
Before carrying out one of the deadliest West Bank raids in recent memory, Israeli soldiers reportedly snuck into Jenin refugee camp hiding in the back of a milk truck. According to Jihad Abu Kamal, a Jenin resident and self-described member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades armed group, a dairy truck enters Jenin refugee camp at the same time every morning to deliver milk.
US Vice President Kamala Harris, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and other heads of state phoned Israel’s President Isaac Herzog Saturday night to express their condolences and give strength to the people of Israel following two deadly terror attacks in Jerusalem over the Sabbath. Harris phoned the president to...
Israel's security cabinet has approved measures to make it easier for Israelis to carry guns after two separate attacks by Palestinians in Jerusalem over the past two days. The attacks took place after an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank killed nine people. The new measures also include...
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. An elderly woman was among at least nine Palestinian people killed in an early morning raid at a refugee camp in Jenin in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, in what President Mahmoud Abbas denounced as "a massacre from the Israeli occupation government, in the shadow of international silence."
An alarming spike in Israeli-Palestinian violence and sharp responses by both sides are testing the Biden administration as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken plunges into a cauldron of deepening mistrust and anger on visits to Israel and the West Bank this week
Jenin Refugee Camp, West Bank — Israeli forces killed at least nine Palestinians, including a 60-year-old woman, and wounded several others during a raid in a flashpoint area of the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian health officials said, in the deadliest day in years in the territory.The violence occurred during what Palestinian health officials described as a fierce operation in broad daylight in the Jenin refugee camp, a militant stronghold of the West Bank that's been a focus of nearly a year of Israeli arrest raids. The conflict spiked this month, with 29 Palestinians killed since the start of...
