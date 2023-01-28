Read full article on original website
Disney+ Calls It Quits With The Mysterious Benedict Society
When it comes to Disney+ original shows, 2022 was a pretty good year, and a big highlight was the second season of "The Mysterious Benedict Society." Sadly, it appears that the streamer is not all that interested in keeping the mystery alive. "The Mysterious Benedict Society" — based on Trenton...
Nick Offerman Was Not The First Choice For Bill In The Last Of Us
"The Last of Us" is certainly providing a new and fresh look at the zombie genre, and with a new crop of fungus absolutely ravaging the world and shattering society, people not only have to deal with mushroom-covered humans-turned-monsters but other survivors as well. This means that even though these new infected are dangerous, regular humans can be even more so. Of course, not everybody turns into a cold-blooded survivalist like Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) from the hit show "The Walking Dead," though some may need a little nudge not to be completely removed from the struggles of others.
Nick Offerman Certainly Got The 'Frustrating' Side Of Bill In The Last Of Us Episode 3
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 3 — "Long, Long Time" The often-referenced acquaintance of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Tess (Anna Torv) finally makes his appearance in "The Last of Us" Episode 3, "Long, Long Time." After episodes of death, mourning, and Infected, viewers get a slight reprieve when they meet Bill (Nick Offerman). A survivalist before the outbreak, Bill is heavily stocked when it matters most. He has a bunker full of firearms and builds an electric fence surrounding his abandoned town. After four years of loneliness, Bill's unexpected surprise of love in the time of the apocalypse is a welcome one. But while there are no Infected to ruin Bill and Frank's (Murray Barlett) slice of paradise, the two have other losses.
Freya Allan Compared The First Day Of Filming The Witcher Season 2 To Christmas
It can be argued that "Game of Thrones" opened a door for darker fantasy shows on the small screen that really wasn't there before. The highly successful epic, gritty fantasy from HBO was based on the "A Song of Ice and Fire" series by George R.R. Martin and featured brutal violence and a smorgasbord of jaw-dropping twists that kept audiences coming back for more.
Looper Survey: The Most Impressive Element Of HBO's Adaptation Of The Last Of Us According To Fans
There's been a lot to like about HBO's "The Last of Us" so far, with it appearing to finally figure out the secret of the perfect video game adaptation. Now three episodes in as of this writing, we asked fans of the Pedro Pascal-led series to tell Looper what they thought the most impressive element of the show was overall, out of everything they've seen from Joel and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). And some of the answers were a little surprising.
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
The Big Bang Theory's Kevin Sussman Had A Real-Life Job That Made Him Perfect For The Role
When Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and friends need to snag the latest comic book or action figure for their ever-growing collections, they know exactly where to go: the Comic Center of Pasadena, owned by Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman). Stuart makes his grand debut on "The Big Bang Theory" in Season...
Why Abby Rubbed NCIS Fans The Wrong Way In Season 5, Episode 10
Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill's "NCIS" is a television mainstay at this point, enjoying a run on the small screen that spans two decades and counting. While even cast staples like Donald "Ducky" Mallard himself, David McCallum, don't think the show makes much sense anymore, such feelings have done little to turn away its most devoted fans. After all, suddenly dropping a series that's over 400 episodes deep is no simple feat, especially one that's loaded with characters that are so easy for audiences to latch onto emotionally.
Annie Wersching, 24 And Bosch Actor, Dies At 45
Annie Wersching, best known for her appearances in "Bosch," "The Rookie," and "24," had died. The actor was 45. Deadline confirms that the actor died of cancer early morning on Sunday January 29. She is survived by her husband and three young children. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Following her diagnosis, the actor continued to work on several productions, including "Star Trek: Picard," which saw her appear as the Borg Queen. Her most recent project included Nathan Fillion's "The Rookie" and motion capture work for BioWare's "Anthem" video game.
Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’
Dakota Johnson kicked off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with gasps and giggles. Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. While onstage, she applauded the director’s 2017 Oscar-winning indie “Call Me By Your Name,” which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the part of the peach in the coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s buzziest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she had to turn...
EW.com
Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick
The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
Why Owen Granger From NCIS: Los Angeles Looks So Familiar
The direct superior to Operations Manager Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) in the Office of Special Projects, Agent Owen Granger is first introduced on Season 3 of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Granger is originally a recurring character who questions Lange's leadership. However, Granger eventually proves himself with the other team members. The...
Law & Order's Benjamin Bratt Talks About The Influence Of Co-Star Jerry Orbach
Benjamin Bratt enjoys an eclectic television and film career spanning 35 years. He's rubbed elbows with some of Hollywood's finest talent over that time, including Sylvester Stallone in "Demolition Man," Sandra Bullock in "Miss Congeniality," and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in "Snitch." However, Bratt's most prolific work, and the role he's arguably best known for, came co-starring alongside veteran performer Jerry Orbach on the crime drama "Law & Order."
Young Sheldon's Annie Potts On Watching Her Co-Stars Grow Up
A coming-of-age story that celebrates one of TV's favorite fictional theoretical physicists. That's the basis of "Young Sheldon," the hit spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory." The prequel series begins with a 9-year-old version of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) entering high school in East Texas. He aces his classes, corrects his teachers, and picks up his first comic book.
Tár Director Says Harvey Weinstein Almost Ruined His First Film, Until Tom Cruise Stepped In
Tom Cruise has played a hero in several films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the "Mission Impossible" movies, but he apparently has done some heroic things off camera as well. One of those good deeds was helping Todd Field, director of the hit 2022 feature "Tár," survive the wrath of one of Hollywood's most notorious monsters (via Variety) early in his directing career.
George And Susan's Relationship Never Had A Proper Ending On Seinfeld
Throughout its nine seasons on NBC, "Seinfeld" had its share of outrageous storylines, many of which followed the romantic relationships of the core four characters: Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), George (Jason Alexander), Kramer (Michael Richards), and Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). In Season 4 George meets NBC executive Susan Ross (Heidi Swedberg) and the unlikely pair get engaged.
Tom Hanks' Rise To Stardom Began By Kicking Fonzie Through A Window
Given what an almost universally beloved household name he's become, it is in some ways quite difficult to imagine Tom Hanks as a workaday actor, excited to land even a bit part in "Happy Days." That's actually what happened, though. The story goes like this. It wasn't long after the...
Steven Spielberg Still Insists That The Dark Knight Should Have Received A Best Picture Oscar Nomination
Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg is once again on top of the movie world, with his new film "The Fabelmans" raking in seven nominations for the 95th Academy Awards including best director and best picture. The film, which stars Gabriel LaBelle, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Michelle Williams (who also received a best actress nod for her role), is a quasi-fictional story inspired by the "Jaws" director's early life.
Razzie Awards Nominations: ‘Blonde’ Leads Films With 8 Nods; Tom Hanks Listed Twice For ‘Elvis’ & ‘Pinocchio’
Andrew Dominik’s controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde landed eight nominations from this year’s Razzie Awards, including Worst Picture. Announcing the film’s Razzies haul, the organization described the biopic as a film that “explores the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe…by continuing to exploit her posthumously.” Dominik also picked up Worst Screenplay and Director nominations. Rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s stoner comedy Good Mourning trails Blonde with seven nominations. The Razzies called the flick a “laugh-free stoner comedy achieving the rare feat of scoring a perfect ZERO on Rotten Tomatoes.” Kelly, who shares co-writing and screenplay credits with Mod Sun, racked up four noms, including worst...
Law & Order: SVU Fans Feel Let Down By Benson And Stabler's Almost Kiss
In early January 2022, it seemed that fans were going to be very upset if the writers of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" didn't follow up on a recent promo they did for the 12th episode of Season 24 — which hinted at a long-awaited hookup between the show's two most recognizable stars, Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). Welp, Episode 12 aired on Thursday, January 26, and just like many of us had feared: the Bensler buzz was yet another false alarm.
