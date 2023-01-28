Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stanford “not investigating” law professor’s harassment and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Silicon Valley Youth launches two new academic enrichment initiatives for East Palo Alto studentsJustin GuEast Palo Alto, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
44-year-old man shot, killed in San Francisco on Saturday, police say
The San Francisco Police Department said it was alerted of the incident by a ShotSpotter.
18-year-old shot, killed at party in the Santa Cruz Mountains, police say
A suspect was in custody Sunday after a teen was shot and killed at a house party Saturday night, officials said.
Drunk Driver Captured, Arrested After Hitting Pedestrian; Victim In Critical Condition
EMERYVILLE (BCN) A pedestrian remains in critical condition in a Bay Area hospital after being struck by a vehicle driven by a drunk driver who tried to run away from the scene. An Emeryville police spokesperson said the collision occurred at about 1:17 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of...
Northern California police shoot, wound 17-year-old male
TRACY, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California shot and wounded a 17-year-old male wielding a knife Friday, authorities said. Tracy Police Department officials said in a statement that the department received a call Friday before 2 p.m. about two males, one of whom was holding a knife while chasing the other.
Prosecutor: $100 repair bill sparked Half Moon Bay shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A farmworker charged with killing seven people at two Half Moon Bay mushroom farms reportedly told investigators he was spurred to carry out the shootings after his supervisor demanded he pay $100 to repair a forklift damaged at work. San Mateo County District Attorney Steve...
Dire BART projections: Nine station closures, cutting two lines
Barring a sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, officials said Thursday. The San Francisco and San Jose metropolitan areas have the lowest office occupancy rates among the top-10 biggest metros in the...
Driver in California cliff crash moved from hospital to jail
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet (76 meters) off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh...
Suspected Dui Collision Results In Arrest
PACIFICA (BCN) A Half Moon Bay man was arrested on Tuesday in Pacifica on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after allegedly being involved in a collision. Pacifica police officers responded to the Linda Mar Shopping Center at 3:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a possibly intoxicated driver, police said in a news release. Officers then received reports that the driver had been involved in a collision.
Officers Investigate Inmate Death At County Jail
A 46-year-old man was found unconscious inside a cell at the San Joaquin County Jail on Monday and later died at a hospital, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Deputies said the inmate, who was being housed in the Sheltered Housing Unit, was found unresponsive inside his cell...
Woodside's Huddart Park is a Bay Area hiking area 'lost to history'
A shadowy elite built his wealth by cutting down trees but then ironically preserved his property to become a park.
Pedestrian Struck And Killed On Interstate 580 At Interstate 238 Monday Morning
All lanes reopened at the connector between Interstate 580 and Interstate 238 Monday morning in Alameda County following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesman. One eastbound lane was closed at about 5:10 a.m. following the report of the fatality, said CHP spokesman Daniel...
Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents used their house to bail him out. But they rent the land from Stanford
Shortly before Christmas, FTX founder Samuel Bankman-Fried, indicted on federal charges of fraud and money laundering, was released on a $250 million bail bond that was secured by his parents’ Palo Alto-area home. The size of the bail bond — 25 times bigger than Bernie Madoff’s — garnered considerable...
Proper San Francisco etiquette about BART, tipping, the Giants and more
Every day, San Franciscans confront ethical dilemmas large and small, ranging from existential affordability issues to pedestrian entitlement worthy of an episode of "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Objectively defining proper social etiquette is an impossible task, especially when so much comes down to an in-the-moment decision. That's why we consulted the...
Big Rig On Fire Blocks Lanes On Highway 152
A big rig fire had westbound lanes blocked on state highway 152 Monday morning near Kaiser Aetna Road in Santa Clara County. Cal Fire said in a Tweet at 6:48 a.m. that drivers should use caution in the area. The big rig is fully engulfed in flames. There was no...
Former Top Chef San Francisco home for sale for $4.4M
The house is back on the market after it last sold in 2018.
Freezing temperatures seen around the Bay Area, and Tuesday could be colder
Bone-chilling temperatures gripped the Bay Area overnight.
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 32 or colder expected. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys,. Santa Clara Valley, including San Jose and East Bay Hills. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST...
Severe Weather Emergency Shelter Activated As Freezing Nights Are Forecast
Marin County has activated its emergency shelter in San Rafael for Sunday and Monday nights, as temperatures are forecast to be at or below freezing. In response to a freeze warning from the National Weather Service, the county will operate its shelter at the Marin Health and Wellness Campus, located at 3240 Kerner Blvd., in San Rafael, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. on both nights.
