PACIFICA (BCN) A Half Moon Bay man was arrested on Tuesday in Pacifica on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after allegedly being involved in a collision. Pacifica police officers responded to the Linda Mar Shopping Center at 3:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a possibly intoxicated driver, police said in a news release. Officers then received reports that the driver had been involved in a collision.

PACIFICA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO