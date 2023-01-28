ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Northern California police shoot, wound 17-year-old male

TRACY, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California shot and wounded a 17-year-old male wielding a knife Friday, authorities said. Tracy Police Department officials said in a statement that the department received a call Friday before 2 p.m. about two males, one of whom was holding a knife while chasing the other.
TRACY, CA
SFGate

Prosecutor: $100 repair bill sparked Half Moon Bay shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A farmworker charged with killing seven people at two Half Moon Bay mushroom farms reportedly told investigators he was spurred to carry out the shootings after his supervisor demanded he pay $100 to repair a forklift damaged at work. San Mateo County District Attorney Steve...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
SFGate

Dire BART projections: Nine station closures, cutting two lines

Barring a sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, officials said Thursday. The San Francisco and San Jose metropolitan areas have the lowest office occupancy rates among the top-10 biggest metros in the...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Driver in California cliff crash moved from hospital to jail

MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet (76 meters) off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Suspected Dui Collision Results In Arrest

PACIFICA (BCN) A Half Moon Bay man was arrested on Tuesday in Pacifica on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after allegedly being involved in a collision. Pacifica police officers responded to the Linda Mar Shopping Center at 3:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a possibly intoxicated driver, police said in a news release. Officers then received reports that the driver had been involved in a collision.
PACIFICA, CA
SFGate

Officers Investigate Inmate Death At County Jail

A 46-year-old man was found unconscious inside a cell at the San Joaquin County Jail on Monday and later died at a hospital, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Deputies said the inmate, who was being housed in the Sheltered Housing Unit, was found unresponsive inside his cell...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Proper San Francisco etiquette about BART, tipping, the Giants and more

Every day, San Franciscans confront ethical dilemmas large and small, ranging from existential affordability issues to pedestrian entitlement worthy of an episode of "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Objectively defining proper social etiquette is an impossible task, especially when so much comes down to an in-the-moment decision. That's why we consulted the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Big Rig On Fire Blocks Lanes On Highway 152

A big rig fire had westbound lanes blocked on state highway 152 Monday morning near Kaiser Aetna Road in Santa Clara County. Cal Fire said in a Tweet at 6:48 a.m. that drivers should use caution in the area. The big rig is fully engulfed in flames. There was no...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 32 or colder expected. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys,. Santa Clara Valley, including San Jose and East Bay Hills. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST...
SFGate

Severe Weather Emergency Shelter Activated As Freezing Nights Are Forecast

Marin County has activated its emergency shelter in San Rafael for Sunday and Monday nights, as temperatures are forecast to be at or below freezing. In response to a freeze warning from the National Weather Service, the county will operate its shelter at the Marin Health and Wellness Campus, located at 3240 Kerner Blvd., in San Rafael, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. on both nights.
MARIN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy