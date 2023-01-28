Read full article on original website
Ja Morant's friend escorted off court after verbal altercation with Indiana Pacers
Tempers flared between the Memphis Grizzlies' win over Indiana Pacers during the third quarter Sunday, and it resulted in a fan being escorted from courtside. During the third quarter at FedExForum, Ja Morant and Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard started talking trash to each other, and players from both teams got involved. At one point, Pacers forward James Johnson started yelling at Davonte Pack, Morant's friend who was sitting courtside. ...
"I Beat The Case," Jaren Jackson Jr's Epic Reaction To Rumors That The Memphis Grizzlies Scorers Are Inflating His Stats
Jaren Jackson Jr. reacted in a brilliant way to the theory that the Memphis Grizzlies scorekeepers were inflating his stats.
FOX Sports
Power Rankings: Purdue in command, Illinois quietly heating up
On this Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, it's time to make a proclamation: The Purdue Boilermakers give the Big Ten its strongest opportunity in some time to win the league's first national championship since Michigan State in 2000. Why is this the case?. The Boilers have a generational big man in...
Memphis basketball star Kendric Davis on Tyre Nichols: 'We wanted to give the city a win'
Kendric Davis led the Memphis basketball team to its fifth straight win Sunday at Tulsa. The senior guard scored 19 of his 26 points in the second half as the Tigers pulled away late to win 80-68. Davis, a Houston native who spent his past three seasons playing for SMU,...
FOX Sports
Monmouth beats NC A&T 79-64 to snap 12-game losing streak
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Tahron Allen scored 23 points and Monmouth snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 79-64 victory over North Carolina A&T on Saturday. Allen added nine rebounds for the Hawks (2-20, 1-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Jack Collins had 16 points and Klemen Vuga scored 14. Marcus...
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
FOX Sports
Sacramento puts road win streak on the line against Minnesota
Sacramento Kings (27-20, third in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (26-25, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento visits Minnesota aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak. The Timberwolves have gone 17-16 against Western Conference teams. Minnesota is eighth in the league with 54.0 points in the...
FOX Sports
Cambridge leads Arizona State against Washington State after 26-point game
Arizona State Sun Devils (15-6, 6-4 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (9-13, 4-7 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington State -3.5; over/under is 132. BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State visits the Washington State Cougars after Desmond Cambridge scored 26 points in Arizona State's 69-66 overtime loss to the Washington Huskies. The Cougars...
FOX Sports
Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino has a HUGE game and carries the Hooisers to a blowout win over Ohio State
The Indiana Hooisers' guard Jalen Hood-Schifino has a HUGE game and carries the Hooisers to an 86-70 blowout win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Hood-Schifino led all scorers with 24 points while hitting on six of his nine 3-point attempts.
FOX Sports
Petcash leads Binghamton to 84-67 victory over Bryant
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Dan Petcash had 24 points and Binghamton beat Bryant 84-67 on Saturday. Petcash also had eight rebounds for the Bearcats (9-12, 5-3 America East Conference). Jacob Falko pitched in with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Miles Gibson scored 15 on 5-of-7 shooting. Charles...
FOX Sports
Purdue unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; Tennessee up to No. 2
Purdue became this season’s first unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll Monday after wins over Michigan and Michigan State last week as chaos ensued behind the Boilermakers among other ranked teams. More than half of Top 25 teams lost, including second-ranked...
FOX Sports
Florida brings losing streak into game against Boston
Boston Bruins (38-6-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (23-22-6, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -164, Panthers +139; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins after losing three in a row. Florida has a 23-22-6 record overall...
Two struggling teams collide when Grizzlies host Pacers
After a dreadful road trip out West, the beat-up Memphis Grizzlies return home to face the Indiana Pacers on Sunday
FOX Sports
Cleveland and Miami meet in battle of top defenses
Miami Heat (28-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two defenses. The Cavaliers are 18-9 in conference games. Cleveland scores 111.5 points while outscoring...
numberfire.com
Desmond Bane (knee) out again Sunday for Memphis
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Bane is dealing with right knee soreness. After being listed doubtful coming into the day, he has been ruled out of action as expected. Ziaire Williams should see another start on the wing.
Herrington: Was Sunday the Grizzlies' best ever ‘Ja & Jaren’ game?
The Daily Memphian’s Chris Herrington breaks down Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.’s on-court relationship during Sunday’s Grizzlies game, plus other notable moments that caught his attention.
Kyrie Irving Makes Brooklyn Nets History On Saturday Night
Kyrie Irving made Brooklyn Nets history during Saturday's game.
FOX Sports
Turner finds security in new deal, Pacers add flexibility
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner grew tedious of the semiannual trade rumors. Each February and each summer in recent years, the 6-foot-11 former Texas star would hear and see his name linked to a new deal. Virtually every time, Turner explained his preference was to stay with the team that drafted him in 2015 and help chase a championship.
FOX Sports
Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation,...
The Grizzlies can help Memphis heal from Tyre Nichols' death. It won't be easy | Giannotto
Ja Morant was squatting on the court when the first Memphis Grizzlies win in 11 days was finally over, and Jaren Jackson Jr. bent over to embrace him. Of all the images and actions that made clear Sunday was not a normal home game at FedExForum, this felt like an especially important one. Here were the two faces of this franchise physically and emotionally spent, just like the city they represent. ...
