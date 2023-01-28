Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Look: NFL World Praying For Patrick Mahomes' Mom
Earlier this week, Randi Mahomes, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes had football fans worried. Just two days after the team won the AFC title game over the Cincinnati Bengals, Randi posted a message on Twitter. She revealed she wasn't feeling well and asked for prayers from her ...
Philadelphia Eagles Announce Update On Josh Sills
As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, the team got some concerning news regarding one of its players Wednesday. Reserve offensive lineman Josh Sills was indicted by the Ohio attorney general on charges of rape and kidnapping stemming from a December ...
Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
Sporting News
Why was Jalen Hurts at Syracuse vs. UVA basketball game? Eagles QB confuses many after showing up courtside
Jalen Hurts is among the most popular figures in American sports and for good reason. The MVP finalist finds himself just one win away from football immortality after leading the Eagles to a 31-7 beatdown over the 49ers in the NFC Championship game on Sunday. Just 24 years old, Hurts...
Sporting News
Sean Payton hired by Broncos: Why former Saints coach chose to ride with Russell Wilson in Denver
The most anticipated coaching decision of the offseason has been finalized. Former Saints coach Sean Payton is the new head coach of the Denver Broncos, with the two sides agreeing to a deal Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Broncos and Saints had to work out their own compensation since Payton is still...
Tom Brady Shares Photos of Gisele Bündchen, His Family and Teammates from His 23 Seasons in the NFL
The 45-year-old legendary quarterback announced Wednesday morning that he was retiring "for good" Tom Brady is remembering those who have supported him throughout his 23 seasons in the NFL. The 45-year-old legendary quarterback, who announced his retirement Wednesday morning, shared numerous photos of his family, friends, coaches, fellow athletes, as well as many celebratory moments on his Instagram account. "I love my family, I love my teammates, I love my friends, I love my coaches, I love football, I love you all," he wrote alongside the video of his...
Sporting News
Robert Kraft wants one-day contract for retiring Tom Brady in New England: 'He always will be a Patriot'
Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, ending one of the most decorated and long-running careers in the history of the game. If Robert Kraft has his way, though, Brady's NFL career will last one more day. The Patriots owner, appearing Thursday morning on CNN, said he wants the GOAT to sign a one-day contract so he can officially retire as a Patriot after representing the franchise for 20 years.
atozsports.com
Longtime Eagles star makes statement regarding his future with team
Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham is like a fine wine, he just gets better with age. Graham, who will turn 35 this offseason, has helped turn the Eagles’ defensive front into one of the most feared units in football. Graham’s 11 sacks and 11 tackles for loss each ranked tied for second on the team in the regular season. He’s since added one sack in the postseason as well.
Exclusive: Jalen Hurts' father speaks about son's determination and drive
Jalen Hurts' father said if there's one word to describe his son it would be determined.
Sporting News
Sean Payton contract details: How much is Broncos coach making in 2023?
Off the beach and to the bank. The saga of Sean Payton's next landing spot has come to an end. From teasing he's going to stay at Fox for another year, to reports of not having a landing spot to Denver landing their "third, No. 1 choice" at head coach.
Sporting News
What Tom Brady retirement means for Buccaneers, Raiders, 49ers & Aaron Rodgers as NFL QB carousel begins to spin
Tom Brady's NFL career has come to an end, and this time, it's "for good." The 45-year-old announced on social media that he would be hanging up his cleats after a legendary 23-year run as an NFL starting quarterback. "Thank you guys so much to every single one of you...
Sporting News
DeMeco Ryans hired by Texans: Why Houston tapped former player, 49ers coordinator to be team's next head coach
The Texans are enlisting the services of a familiar face as they look to accelerate their rebuild. Former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who helmed San Francisco's top-ranked Gold Rush defense in 2022, agreed a deal to lead Houston's staff. Per KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson, the contract Ryans signed is for six years.
Sporting News
What Brock Purdy's UCL injury means for 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady rumors
The 49ers' hopes of competing in the 2023 NFC championship game were quashed when starter Brock Purdy left after just a few plays due to an elbow injury. Now, the team is hoping that injury won't have an impact on its 2023 season. Purdy was diagnosed with a fully torn...
Sporting News
Where is the NFL Pro Bowl in 2023? Location, stadium, tickets & more to know for Las Vegas
Less than a year after Las Vegas hosted the NFL Draft, the league is returning to Sin City for the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. The Pro Bowl moved to Las Vegas in 2021 after a four-year stint at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Last year was the first time the Raiders' home field hosted the NFL's best.
Sporting News
Sean Payton trade details: What draft picks Broncos sent to Saints in return for Super Bowl-winning head coach
The Broncos and Saints saved the NFL world from further speculation Tuesday, finalizing a trade that will trade Sean Payton to Denver to work with Russell Wilson after retiring after the 2021 season. Payton netted the Saints a pair of picks in exchange for a pick being sent back to...
Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl
Of all the fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl, Donna Kelce might be the most nervous. Donna is the mother of both the Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce and the Eagles’ Jason Kelce. She must now pick a side for the Super Bowl. While brothers, Travis and Jason will now be facing […] The post Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sporting News
What channel is the East-West Shrine Bowl 2023 on today? Time, rosters & top NFL Draft prospects to know
The 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl is not lacking for talent as one of the premier college football all-star games. Among the players who will attend and participate in practices at this year's events: UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, TCU defensive back, Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Boston College receiver Zay Flowers and more. How they perform this week in Las Vegas will go a long way in determining — or cementing — their draft positioning.
