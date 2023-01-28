ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Praying For Patrick Mahomes' Mom

Earlier this week, Randi Mahomes, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes had football fans worried. Just two days after the team won the AFC title game over the Cincinnati Bengals, Randi posted a message on Twitter. She revealed she wasn't feeling well and asked for prayers from her ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Philadelphia Eagles Announce Update On Josh Sills

As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, the team got some concerning news regarding one of its players Wednesday. Reserve offensive lineman Josh Sills was indicted by the Ohio attorney general on charges of rape and kidnapping stemming from a December ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
People

Tom Brady Shares Photos of Gisele Bündchen, His Family and Teammates from His 23 Seasons in the NFL

The 45-year-old legendary quarterback announced Wednesday morning that he was retiring "for good" Tom Brady is remembering those who have supported him throughout his 23 seasons in the NFL. The 45-year-old legendary quarterback, who announced his retirement Wednesday morning, shared numerous photos of his family, friends, coaches, fellow athletes, as well as many celebratory moments on his Instagram account. "I love my family, I love my teammates, I love my friends, I love my coaches, I love football, I love you all," he wrote alongside the video of his...
Sporting News

Robert Kraft wants one-day contract for retiring Tom Brady in New England: 'He always will be a Patriot'

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, ending one of the most decorated and long-running careers in the history of the game. If Robert Kraft has his way, though, Brady's NFL career will last one more day. The Patriots owner, appearing Thursday morning on CNN, said he wants the GOAT to sign a one-day contract so he can officially retire as a Patriot after representing the franchise for 20 years.
atozsports.com

Longtime Eagles star makes statement regarding his future with team

Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham is like a fine wine, he just gets better with age. Graham, who will turn 35 this offseason, has helped turn the Eagles’ defensive front into one of the most feared units in football. Graham’s 11 sacks and 11 tackles for loss each ranked tied for second on the team in the regular season. He’s since added one sack in the postseason as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl

Of all the fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl, Donna Kelce might be the most nervous. Donna is the mother of both the Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce and the Eagles’ Jason Kelce. She must now pick a side for the Super Bowl. While brothers, Travis and Jason will now be facing […] The post Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

What channel is the East-West Shrine Bowl 2023 on today? Time, rosters & top NFL Draft prospects to know

The 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl is not lacking for talent as one of the premier college football all-star games. Among the players who will attend and participate in practices at this year's events: UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, TCU defensive back, Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Boston College receiver Zay Flowers and more. How they perform this week in Las Vegas will go a long way in determining — or cementing — their draft positioning.
LAS VEGAS, NV

