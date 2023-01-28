ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandwich, MA

Sandwich High girls basketball team's press too much for Dennis-Yarmouth

By André Simms, Cape Cod Times
 2 days ago
The Sandwich High girls basketball team picked up their ninth win of the season by defeating Dennis-Yarmouth, 39-28, on Friday.

From the opening tip, points were hard to come by for both sides as two of the best defensive teams on the Cape battled it out.

At the heart of the defensive success for Sandwich in the win was its relentless full-court press. The Blue Knights forced the Dolphins to work on every offensive possession, ultimately disrupting any offensive flow D-Y tried to establish.

It's a hallmark of first-year Sandwich head coach Michael Barrett. A staple that he's carried with him at every stop in his coaching career.

"As a coach I've always pressed," Barrett said, "When I came in here, the first thing I introduced to the kids was the press. I said this is what we're going to do, we're going to live with it."

His Blue Knights team executed it with devastating effect Friday night against the Dolphins.

For a full-court press to work, all five players on the floor have to be locked in. It requires attention to detail, mastery of individual roles, not to mention the physical requirements of playing 94 feet of defense.

"These kids seem to really like that press," Barrett said. "They know where to go, they listen, they're awesome kids and we do well with the press."

Perhaps the aspect of the team defense Barrett is most proud of is the variety with which it can be deployed. On an almost possession by possession basis, the Blue Knights shifted between a man-to-man press, a 1-3-1 press, and a 2-2-1 press, each confusing and frustrating the Dolphins.

"One thing they know is that I'm going to be calling a lot of defenses," Barrett said. "Once the point guard gets used to the press, they're going to know what to do, so we're going to change every other time. And they know that we're always changing."

From the first quarter on, it was clear the Blue Knights were causing the Dolphins problems. Sandwich allowed just four points in the first quarter, and held the Dolphins to six in the fourth quarter to turn a six-point lead after the third quarter into an 11-point win.

The starting unit for Sandwich was particularly stifling. Sophomore guard Aubrie Schwager often was the one leading the press from the front both vocally and funneling the ball handlers to either sideline. From there, the press was picked up by a combination of sisters Ryann and Avery Cobban, near half court, often forcing turnovers in the process.

When the Dolphins broke through the press, they still found clean looks and easy rebounds hard to come by. A big reason for that was sophomore forward Madison Lawrence's presence inside. The sophomore is the tallest player on the Sandwich roster, and made her presence felt as a rim protector, last line of defense, and rebounding force.

Lawrence was also a force on the offensive end as well for the Blue Knights, leading Sandwich with 12 points. Schwager was the next highest leading scorer, finishing with 7 points.

Dolphins head coach Michael Freeman acknowledged after the game that the press was affecting his team's ability to execute. He said he communicated to his team the importance of pace and staying under control when faced with that type of defense.

"We had a lot of unforced errors I thought at times today, and that just led to a lot of turnovers and easy buckets for them" Freeman said.

Although every loss stings, he knows this isn't a season-defining loss for his team. The Dolphins entered the game ranked No. 17 in Division 3, and despite falling to 7-3, Freeman said that his team has to be prepared for tough games like this.

"We know that teams are going to bring, on the Cape, what they can," said Freeman. They're going to come at us with their best game and we have to match that intensity from the start."

Chloe Azoff, Jasmine Jenkins, Maeve Dolan, and Jaylene Pires all scored 5 points to jointly lead the Dolphins offensively.

Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

