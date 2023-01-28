Opinion/Your Turn: Duffy, Cape nonprofits help people experiencing homelessness

Having known and worked collegially with (Lawrence) Larry Brown for several years, notably through his work with Cape Cod Academy students to organize the “Shelter from the Storm” concert, of which Duffy Health Center was a beneficiary, I know that he cares deeply about our marginalized neighbors on Cape Cod.

I agree with Larry when he states that homelessness is proof of larger systemic issues in our society. (Jan. 8) I am also heartbroken that we lost 76 Cape Codders last year who had experienced homelessness at some point in their lives. It is important to raise the plight of persons experiencing homelessness, in particular unsheltered homelessness, on Cape Cod.

We write to provide further education to those who may not be aware of the work being done to support the individuals in our community who are experiencing homelessness and housing instability.

Larry’s reflection reads as if this perpetual question of how to deal with the homeless continues to go unanswered in our community. In reality, there are countless individuals and many not-for-profit and municipal organizations working tirelessly to address the complex needs of Cape Codders experiencing homelessness — and we are doing it in innovative and collaborative ways.

To provide just one example, in the winter months, Duffy Health Center manages the In From the Streets program, a communitywide initiative that offers temporary shelter in local motel rooms for individuals experiencing homelessness who need refuge from cold weather. In fiscal year 2022, the program provided cold weather shelter to 161 unique individuals. Close collaboration with community partners — human service providers, police departments and the faith community — makes this a successful regional effort.

In From the Streets is activated any time the overnight temperature is forecast to drop below 32 degrees. After a daily briefing on the forecast, the network of case managers and community partners works quickly to contact those they know are living outdoors, and Duffy case managers facilitate referrals and intake for the program. They are also the liaison between guests and motel management, administering program guidelines, supporting behavior management, and ensuring a safe environment for all guests.

While sheltered in motels, individuals receive daily meals from Faith Family Kitchen, a program of the Cape Cod Council of Churches. They also receive ongoing support from Duffy Health Center medical staff and case managers. This is a vital component of the program, as one of the secondary goals is that individuals leave their motel stay with a connection to services at Duffy and other human service agencies in the community, to support them in moving from homelessness to housing.

The stability offered by the motel stays during the winter months can truly have a positive impact on individuals’ ability to focus on personal wellness goals. Just recently, when leaving a motel stay an individual expressed to our Duffy case manager that he did not feel comfortable returning to an unsafe situation where he knew he would restart unhealthy behaviors. Our team member was able to locate an open spot in a sober house for him and support his move from homelessness to transitional housing thanks to In From the Streets.

While the program is not a long-term solution to homelessness, it saves lives while we continue to advocate for meaningful housing and health care reform that will support these individuals’ success in the future.

We are also concerned when we see language used that perpetuates the harmful stigmas associated with the most vulnerable among us. Grouping and labeling people as "the homeless", "mentally ill", "emotionally damaged" and "addicts" — serves to remove their individuality and worse, their humanity. If we continuously define one another by our circumstances, we leave no room for growth or change. At Duffy Health Center, one of our core organizational values is that all people are capable of change; we use language such as “person experiencing homelessness;” “person experiencing substance use disorder;” and “person with a history of trauma.” There are people beneath the labels society assigns to them, and when we recognize the individual, we can begin to support their progress.

Heidi R. Nelson is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and CEO of the Duffy Health Center, which provides integrated primary health care and support services to people experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness on Cape Cod.

