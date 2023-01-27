ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Alcorn State Sports

Women's Basketball Outpaces Grambling, 58-52

GRAMBLING, La. - Destiny Brown hit her sixth double-double of the season as the Alcorn State women's basketball team outpaced Grambling State University to improve to 8-12 on the season and 4-5 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Lady Braves topped the Tigers 58-52 on the road Monday inside the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
GRAMBLING, LA
Alcorn State Sports

Men's Basketball Edges Out Grambling, 63-60

GRAMBLING, La. - After a devastating loss at Southern on Saturday, the Braves men's basketball team was determined to avoid making the same mistakes against Grambling on Monday. Alcorn looked to previous SWAC Impact Player of the Week Dominic Brewton, who understood the assignment and found scoring assistance from Alcorn...
GRAMBLING, LA

