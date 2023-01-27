GRAMBLING, La. - Destiny Brown hit her sixth double-double of the season as the Alcorn State women's basketball team outpaced Grambling State University to improve to 8-12 on the season and 4-5 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Lady Braves topped the Tigers 58-52 on the road Monday inside the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

