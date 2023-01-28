ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
astaga.com

Bitcoin price prediction ahead of Fed decision, NFP data

Bitcoin worth declined barely on Monday after nearing the resistance at $24,000. Macro components would be the key drivers for Bitcoin and different asset costs. Shopper confidence, Fed determination, and NFP information will probably be in focus. Bitcoin worth pulled again barely on Monday as traders began specializing in the...
bitcoinist.com

Cardano Records 50,000 New Wallets – Will ADA Price Soar?

Cardano has recorded an excellent price trend for the last few days. Despite a slight pullback in the price, it still shows enormous signs of promise. One of the factors driving this charge is its developmental strides, as the network recently launched its sidechain toolkit. The Cardano Network has become...
Motley Fool

3 Supercharged Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond

Tesla is starting the year proving just how far ahead of the competition it is. The EV leader has a potential way to recover lost margins with future vehicle upgrades. Two other stocks help spread the bet geographically as well as by product offerings. You’re reading a free article with...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Breakout Imminent? Analyst Says Key Price Point Will Be Pivotal, Tracks Path Ahead for Litecoin and Three Ethereum-Based Altcoins

A widely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) could continue its uptrend as he keeps a close eye on Litecoin (LTC) and three Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoins. Pseudonymous trader Rekt Capital tells his 334,000 Twitter followers that he expects BTC to continue rising as long its dominance level successfully retests a key level.
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Exchange Binance To Launch Prepaid Card In This South American Country

Per a Reuters report, crypto exchange Binance will launch a popular product in Brazil, one of the most dynamic regions for the nascent asset class. The crypto exchange will roll out prepaid cards for its users in the country. According to the report, Binance is trying to deploy initiatives to...
NASDAQ

Why Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin Are Taking a Breather Today

The crypto market has taken a breather after a nice rally this year, with the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), falling back to roughly $22,500 after briefly topping $23,000 earlier this week. Since late afternoon yesterday, the price of the second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), traded...

