NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
3 Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Don't miss out on these impressive growth stocks on sale today.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Move Over $317,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Polygon – Here’s Where It’s Headed
Deep-pocketed crypto investors are suddenly moving hundreds of million worth of crypto assets, including the top two leading digital assets by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). New data from the whale-watching platform Whale Alert finds that crypto whales have moved $317 million worth of BTC, ETH, Polygon (MATIC),...
astaga.com
Bitcoin price prediction ahead of Fed decision, NFP data
Bitcoin worth declined barely on Monday after nearing the resistance at $24,000. Macro components would be the key drivers for Bitcoin and different asset costs. Shopper confidence, Fed determination, and NFP information will probably be in focus. Bitcoin worth pulled again barely on Monday as traders began specializing in the...
Just Bought a Home? Use This Rule to Pay Off Your Mortgage Fast
If you can afford to pay extra on a loan principal, you'll come out ahead.
bitcoinist.com
Cardano Records 50,000 New Wallets – Will ADA Price Soar?
Cardano has recorded an excellent price trend for the last few days. Despite a slight pullback in the price, it still shows enormous signs of promise. One of the factors driving this charge is its developmental strides, as the network recently launched its sidechain toolkit. The Cardano Network has become...
Motley Fool
3 Supercharged Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond
Tesla is starting the year proving just how far ahead of the competition it is. The EV leader has a potential way to recover lost margins with future vehicle upgrades. Two other stocks help spread the bet geographically as well as by product offerings. You’re reading a free article with...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed 2023 Bitcoin Rally Says Real BTC Move Is Yet To Come – Here Are His Targets
The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this month says BTC still has more upside potential despite the king crypto’s nearly 38% year-to-date surge. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 456,500 Twitter followers that near the end of this month, BTC could see an influx of fresh capital from high timeframe (HTF) investors.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Breakout Imminent? Analyst Says Key Price Point Will Be Pivotal, Tracks Path Ahead for Litecoin and Three Ethereum-Based Altcoins
A widely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) could continue its uptrend as he keeps a close eye on Litecoin (LTC) and three Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoins. Pseudonymous trader Rekt Capital tells his 334,000 Twitter followers that he expects BTC to continue rising as long its dominance level successfully retests a key level.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2023 Bitcoin Burst Updates Forecast on BTC and Ethereum
An analyst who correctly called this year’s crypto turnaround and bought Bitcoin and Ethereum in November says his bullish stance on the market will change if BTC falls below a key support level. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 46,800 YouTube subscribers that he while Bitcoin’s rally from 2022’s low...
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Are rising again; Analysts See over 5000% Gain Potential in Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
Market bulls are back, and cryptocurrency prices bounce off lower lows and break their resistance levels. While the change in trend seems surprising, Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin’s performances have been quite spectacular. Aside from these old duos, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) deserves special mention as the top-performing crypto asset of...
Bankrupt crypto lender Genesis wants 'Bitcoin Jesus' to pay $20.9 million over expired options trades
A unit of Genesis Global says a trader known as "Bitcoin Jesus" has yet to settle all his crypto options trades. GGC International's claim was part of a January 23 filing in New York State Supreme Court. Genesis filed for bankruptcy this month after being impacted by the bankruptcies of...
Tesla took a $34 million impairment charge on its bitcoin holdings last quarter as crypto values plunged
The value of Tesla's bitcoin holdings fell from $218 million in the third quarter to $184 million by the end of the fourth quarter.
dailyhodl.com
Institutions Pour Capital Into Bitcoin (BTC) at Highest Rate Since July of Last Year: CoinShares
Digital assets manager CoinShares says large institutional investors are pouring money into Bitcoin (BTC) at rates not seen in the last six months. In its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares finds that institutional investors are pouring money into the digital asset markets after a long dry spell.
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Among the Most Decentralized Crypto Assets, Says Cyber Capital’s Top Strategist
A top executive of investment firm Cyber Capital says dog-themed meme tokens Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are among the most decentralized digital assets on the market. Justin Bons, the company’s chief investment officer, tells his Twitter followers that out of the top 50 crypto assets, just 32 are...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Exchange Binance To Launch Prepaid Card In This South American Country
Per a Reuters report, crypto exchange Binance will launch a popular product in Brazil, one of the most dynamic regions for the nascent asset class. The crypto exchange will roll out prepaid cards for its users in the country. According to the report, Binance is trying to deploy initiatives to...
zycrypto.com
Explosive Moves In The Offing For Shiba Inu, BONK, and Dogecoin As Trading Volume Tops $25 Billion
The top three dog-themed digital assets recorded a combined trading volume going past $25 billion in the last 30 days. BONK took the market by storm, making meteoric gains as it looks to displace DOGE and SHIB. DOGE and SHIB communities to get more user use cases and technical upgrades...
NASDAQ
Why Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin Are Taking a Breather Today
The crypto market has taken a breather after a nice rally this year, with the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), falling back to roughly $22,500 after briefly topping $23,000 earlier this week. Since late afternoon yesterday, the price of the second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), traded...
cryptoglobe.com
Mysterious Ethereum Whale Moves 3.3 Trillion Shiba Inu ($SHIB) in Eye-Popping Transaction
A mysterious Ethereum ($ETH) whale has moved a whopping 3.3 trillion tokens of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) in an eye-popping transaction that saw the funds relocated to an unknown wallet. The whale’s funds seem to have originally come from a wallet that also holds around $750,000 in the...
