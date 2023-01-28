ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Jurgen Klopp has announced the news all Liverpool fans feared.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Virgil Van Dijk and attacking duo Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will all be out for a ‘couple’ more weeks. The German boss, who spoke to the media ahead of the Reds’ FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, has admitted that the club will continue to be without the three first-team players.
sportszion.com

Piers Morgan fires bizarre rant at Lionel Messi, exposes Cristiano Ronaldo’s DMs

Piers Morgan is renowned throughout the world for his eloquence, and the British anchor is at it again after ranting against Lionel Messi while establishing Cristiano Ronaldo as the brightest star. Prior to his departure from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo gave an interview with the Sun in which he divulged...
Yardbarker

PSV Eindhoven want Manchester United forward on loan

Ruud van Nistelrooy is looking to sign a player on loan from his former club Manchester United. The PSV Eindhoven manager is believed to be targeting a move for Anthony Elanga, as per the Daily Mail, but it remains to be seen if Erik ten Hag is willing to let the player leave on a temporary basis.
Yardbarker

Piers Morgan: Why Cristiano Ronaldo has edge over Lionel Messi despite Al-Nassr move

Even though he has played in two competitive matches for Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily criticized for his lack of production in those early outings. Now, Piers Morgan has supported the Portuguese's departure to Saudi Arabia by leveling an odd remark at Lionel Messi. In a shocking move earlier...
Citrus County Chronicle

McKennie left out of Juventus squad amid possible Leeds move

TURIN, Italy (AP) — United States midfielder Weston McKennie was left out of the Juventus squad for this weekend’s match amid a potential move to the English Premier League. McKennie has been strongly linked with a move to Leeds, which is coached by American Jesse Marsch.
Yardbarker

PSG enter advanced negotiations to sign Chelsea outcast on loan

Ziyech has started just six matches across the season so far and has made nine appearances as a substitute, making it crystal clear why the Moroccon is seeking a move away from Stamford Bridge. He has already accepted personal terms with the Ligue 1 club. The 29-year-old impressed at the...
Yardbarker

Allegri insists he did not discuss a contract renewal with Elkann

Max Allegri has responded to rumours that he could sign a new contract at Juventus until 2027. The Bianconeri gaffer has been one of the club’s most successful managers. However, his return to the bench has not been as successful as his first spell. Juve won zero trophies last...
90min

90min

2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy