Jurgen Klopp has announced the news all Liverpool fans feared.
Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Virgil Van Dijk and attacking duo Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will all be out for a ‘couple’ more weeks. The German boss, who spoke to the media ahead of the Reds’ FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, has admitted that the club will continue to be without the three first-team players.
Cristiano Ronaldo 'will return to Europe' after Al Nassr stint - coach
Al Nassr head coach Rudi Garcia has said Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Europe after his spell in Saudi Arabia.
Piers Morgan fires bizarre rant at Lionel Messi, exposes Cristiano Ronaldo’s DMs
Piers Morgan is renowned throughout the world for his eloquence, and the British anchor is at it again after ranting against Lionel Messi while establishing Cristiano Ronaldo as the brightest star. Prior to his departure from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo gave an interview with the Sun in which he divulged...
PSV Eindhoven want Manchester United forward on loan
Ruud van Nistelrooy is looking to sign a player on loan from his former club Manchester United. The PSV Eindhoven manager is believed to be targeting a move for Anthony Elanga, as per the Daily Mail, but it remains to be seen if Erik ten Hag is willing to let the player leave on a temporary basis.
Manchester United receive TEN offers for promising winger, but Ten Hag reluctant to sanction deal
No advances have been made as Erik ten Hag is reluctant to let players leave Old Trafford without a replacement
Piers Morgan: Why Cristiano Ronaldo has edge over Lionel Messi despite Al-Nassr move
Even though he has played in two competitive matches for Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily criticized for his lack of production in those early outings. Now, Piers Morgan has supported the Portuguese's departure to Saudi Arabia by leveling an odd remark at Lionel Messi. In a shocking move earlier...
Inter Milan Defender Alessandro Bastoni Enjoyed His Best Performance Of The Season Against Cremonese, Italian Media Report
Inter centre-back Alessandro Bastoni earned praise from Italian media for his performance during yesterday’s 2-1 win over Cremonese in Serie A. As reported by L’Interista.it, the Italian international was starting to show signs of returning to his best form at the Stadio Giovanni Zini, and took on a freer role in Inter’s back three.
Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Youri Tielemans EYED, Harry Kane price SET at £120m, TEN offers for Anthony Elanga
MANCHESTER UNITED could make a move for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans in the January window or the summer, according to reports. The Belgian, 25, was heavily linked with Arsenal last year as he entered the final 12 months of his contract at the King Power Stadium. Elsewhere, United will have...
Retire in Saudi Arabia or return to Europe? Al-Nassr coach reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's future plans
With his recent move to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo began a fresh chapter and, for all we know, the last one in his career. In any case, Ronaldo's manager Rudi Garcia has spilled the beans on the Portuguese star's ambitions for the future. Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines earlier...
PSG predicted lineup vs Montpellier - Ligue 1
PSG's predicted lineup for their Ligue 1 clash with Montpellier on Wednesday night.
McKennie left out of Juventus squad amid possible Leeds move
TURIN, Italy (AP) — United States midfielder Weston McKennie was left out of the Juventus squad for this weekend’s match amid a potential move to the English Premier League. McKennie has been strongly linked with a move to Leeds, which is coached by American Jesse Marsch.
Jose Mourinho reveals Tottenham prevented him from buying Napoli star
Jose Mourinho was prevented from buying Kim Min-jae when at Tottenham.
Jurgen Klopp sends defiant message after Liverpool exit FA Cup
Jurgen Klopp refuses to give up hope after Liverpool crashed out the FA Cup.
PSG enter advanced negotiations to sign Chelsea outcast on loan
Ziyech has started just six matches across the season so far and has made nine appearances as a substitute, making it crystal clear why the Moroccon is seeking a move away from Stamford Bridge. He has already accepted personal terms with the Ligue 1 club. The 29-year-old impressed at the...
Man Utd agree deal to sign Cardiff City wonderkid
Man Utd have agreed a deal to sign Cardiff City striker Gabriele Biancheri.
Why is Farhad Moshiri selling Everton?
A look at why Farhad Moshiri may want to sell Everton amid their Premier League relegation battle.
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea ‘launch’ £105m bid for Fernandez, Inter make Maguire enquiry, Bayern AGREE Cancelo deal
CASINO SPECIAL - BEST ONLINE CASINOS FOR 2023. Stay tuned with all the latest transfer news... Ex-Everton defender Joleon Lescott reckons that Sean Dyche could turn things around at Goodison Park. Dyche was confirmed as Frank Lampard's replacement earlier today and Lescott is optimistic about his appointment. He told Live...
Allegri insists he did not discuss a contract renewal with Elkann
Max Allegri has responded to rumours that he could sign a new contract at Juventus until 2027. The Bianconeri gaffer has been one of the club’s most successful managers. However, his return to the bench has not been as successful as his first spell. Juve won zero trophies last...
Who are the potential new owners of Everton?
Here's who could soon be investing in Premier League crisis-club Everton.
Soccer-Valencia part ways with coach Gattuso by mutual agreement
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Valencia have parted ways with manager Gennaro Gattuso by "mutual agreement" just over seven months after his appointment, the lowly LaLiga club announced on Monday.
