ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Art Beat: Beauty beyond meaning in Pat Coomey Thornton's 'Moment to Moment'

By Don Wilkinson
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5U44_0kULKAt800

In a statement that serves as an astute introduction for those unfamiliar with the artwork of Pat Coomey Thornton, currently on display in the UMass Dartmouth University Gallery, Lasse Antonsen (the former long term director of said gallery) wrote that “Each of the paintings presents its own theater, its own performance space.”

I believe that Antonsen and I are simpatico in that kind of observation of her work. Writing about “Blossoms,” a painting in the exhibition that I’d seen previously elsewhere, I noted that Thornton had “created a tightly choreographed visual dance.”

Antonsen’s use of the word “theater” is apt to describe Thornton’s paintings. There is a clearly defined stage, there is backdrop, there are images and shapes that can be understood as sets, props, shadows and cast light, perhaps even character studies.

The paintings (roughly like an equal number of oil on canvas or gouache on Fabriano paper) date back to 2011. The vast majority of those resonate with a kind of quiet recurrent determination that subtly suggests that something deeper resides within these abstractions of curving lines, botanical allusions, fractured landscapes, vivid color and complex patternings.

“Closer Look,” from 2013, appears as a satellite view of an imaginary nightmare megalopolis, with exit and entrance ramps, main roads, cross streets, dead ends and culs-de- sac. All are rendered in vibrant hues: tangerine, blood red, acidic yellow and Pepto-Bismol pink.

Many of Thornton’s paintings have shapes and forms that suggest flower petals, leaves, and similar forms and there is meaning beyond beauty, as there is beauty beyond meaning.

Looking at Thornton’s latest paintings, particularly those from 2021 to the present, I took particular notice not only of particular visual cues but also of the titles, many which reverberated with the possibility of deeply entrenched emotion.

As I stared at a painting called “Scenario,” much of it a series of intersectional horizontal and vertical aquamarine blue lines, held in check by short bold strokes of orange and yellow, and thick stripes of bright green on the top and bottom of the canvas, I wondered about the title. One definition of scenario is “possible situation.”

There is a dark spire-like shape that rises from the lower left side of the painting. Another interpretation of that shape might suggest a canoe or similar craft. And then it occurred to me that it was about John, the artist’s late husband, who died in 2021. He was an avid kayaker.

Perhaps, the morass of blue was water to be traversed in that kayak, the strips of green representing one reality and the next. Boats play heavily in world mythology in regard to the transition from life to death, from Viking funeral pyres to the ferryman Charon of Greek legend transporting souls across the River Styx to the Underworld.

And then, there is Thornton’s latest painting, “Four Stages Plus One,” started in 2022 and completed earlier this month. The work is masterfully executed, with five great bands of differing hues, stacked one over the other. Over these distinct demarcations are once again flowery, wispy shapes, rendered in white, pink, cornflower blue and red.

I thought I had the title figured out. It had to be a tribute to John, referencing the five stages of grief outlined in Elisabeth Kubler-Ross’s 1969 book “On Death and Dying”: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

But I wasn’t sure. So I reached out to the source. I did what I rarely ever do — reach out to an artist that I am writing an art criticism about — but journalistic ethics be damned. This needed to be right. I called Thornton.

It was a good conversation. And she certainly understood my thought process. But it wasn’t about John.

The painting was about her. Thornton has Stage 5 metastatic breast cancer. That’s the four stages plus one. But fear not: her prognosis is good. She’s still painting. And she will continue painting.

And she spoke about all those flowers and how they are indicators of life affirmation, symbols of love, from a high school boy’s corsage at a prom to the bouquet of a bride, holiday gifts, get wells to the sick and injured and to those placed at the gravestone of the departed.

It’s all good. Moment to moment, for all eternity.

“Pat Coomey Thornton- Moment to Moment” is on display at the UMass Dartmouth University Art Gallery, 715 Purchase St., New Bedford, until March 9.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mybackyardnews.com

FOUR CORNERS TIVERTON, RHODE ISLAND

Learn the basics of working with stained glass. We will address safety, design and basic methods so that each student will be able to create a predetermined project to bring it home to enjoy. This is a hands-on introduction into the art of this enchanting craft. Students can choose to take one or both classes as they will both be beginner projects.
TIVERTON, RI
FUN 107

Newport Restaurant Ranks on Yelp’s New Best in U.S. List

The reviews are in and a new list of the Top 100 Places To Eat in the U.S. has been released by Yelp, with a Newport hot spot breaking in for the very first time. I love lists like Yelp's Top 100 restaurants, because they are based on diners actual reviews and not a food critic or influencer. People who eat out love the food and experience they had so much, that they have to go home and tell everyone else about how amazing it was.
NEWPORT, RI
fallriverreporter.com

February-March 2023 events at Fall River Heritage State Park

All programs are free and open to the public. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building. Free parking is available in the DCR parking lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. The Visitor Center will close for the season on Saturday, March 18th but will re-open in early April.
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Who Knew You Can Travel From Cape Cod to Cali on Route 6?

Traveling from Cape Cod to California can be done using our very own Route 6 and I literally had no idea until now. The popular saying is, "I was today years old when I learned (insert fact here)" and that couldn't be more true. I was born in New Bedford, raised around the SouthCoast and I know Route 6 is a pretty long road but I had no idea how long it actually was.
LONG BEACH, CA
MassLive.com

After Duxbury tragedy, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler visits Plymouth dispatch center

Following the tragedy in Duxbury earlier this week in which three children died, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler visited a dispatch center in the nearby city of Plymouth. Tyler, the lead singer of the Boston-based rock band, took a trip to Plymouth County Control, which coordinates emergency responses from one community to another and encompasses nearly 30 different fire departments and private ambulance companies. He can be seen posing with eight staff members there in a photograph the dispatch center posted to social media Thursday.
DUXBURY, MA
miltonscene.com

Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice

Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice. In a recent (and popular!) post, a Milton Neighbor recently asked:. Members of the Milton Neighbors Facebook group responded with advice on where to go for the best grocery store prices in Milton, on the South Shore, and in the general Boston area.
MILTON, MA
WCVB

8 years ago: Digging out after the first blizzard of 2015 in Massachusetts

BOSTON — You may recall that the winter of 2014-2015 began slowly, with only 10.6 inches through Jan. 25. But, beginning on Jan. 26, the pattern changed and the snow seemed like it would never end during a nearly four-week snow blitz that left the area to dig out from epic snow and broke a record no one thought could be broken.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA

Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence

Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

This Massachusetts taqueria made Yelp's list of Top 100 restaurants of 2023

WALTHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts restaurant landed itself onYelp’s list of the top 100 restaurants in the country for 2023. Yelp came up with the 100 best by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, the site ranked each by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors.
WALTHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Wrentham police chief praises 'smaht' boys for notifying adult of possible grenade

WRENTHAM -- The Wrentham Police Chief is applauding two "smaht" 12-year-olds for doing the right thing when they found a potentially dangerous object while on a walk Wednesday. The boys alerted adults when they found a hand grenade. According to Chief Bill McGrath, Kevin Castaneda and Alan Jackson, both 12, were outside exploring when they found a pile of debris as they were hiking. Exploring the pile of trash, the two boys found a hand grenade.According to McGrath, "Kevin and his friend Alan DID NOT give in to 'kid curiosity.'" Instead, the boys took a picture of the grenade, noted their location and headed home to tell an adult, who called 911. Wrentham Police and Fire and the Bomb Squad responded to the scene."Yes, the grenade was 100% real," McGrath said. "Luckily, it had been hollowed out and therefore harmless, but the boys had no way to know that when they found it."
WRENTHAM, MA
The Herald News

The Herald News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
655K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy