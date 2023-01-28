ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

A 3D-video projection will turn a New Bedford building into a giant pinball machine.

By Faith Harrington, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XG1mK_0kULK8Cv00

NEW BEDFORD — Converting any surface into a brilliant work of art is the inspiration behind Broken Glass Projections. Using 3D video projection mapping, New Bedford native Nelson Rapoza and his wife, Donna, owners of the company, are bringing this unique form of art to AHA! Night this month.

This technique utilizes color and light to turn anything from buildings, wedding cakes, airplanes — or whatever the customer can dream of — into an awe-inspiring image. Similar to when you go to Disney World and see the castle’s color-changing façade? That is the “magic” of 3D video projecting.

The art and science of manipulating physical spaces creates a one-of-a-kind "magical" scene that reaches beyond the restraints of conventional projection screens. It begins with mapping the desired object and deciding what illusion or image you want to turn the structure into. The videos and animation are then tailored to fit the object and are projected onto the surface with multiple projectors in different layers, the options are limitless and the experience will leave you wanting more.

Children's Book:A New Bedford seagull is about to get his 15 minutes of fame. Children will love him.

In 2019, Rapoza wanted to create advertising that hadn't been seen or done before for his car air freshener company, Image Scent air fresheners, projecting his logo onto random buildings to spread the word. The reception he received was so positive that many friends asked him why projecting wasn’t his actual pursuit.

Falling in love with the whole production was easy, he said, especially when the trial run began in the middle of the night by sneaking away with an old movie projector and a generator to turn an unassuming building into a huge fish tank and seeing people stop in their tracks to take in the scene.

“There is nothing like making a building disappear and creating a sensational 3D design in its place,” said Rapoza. “The best part of it is watching the people’s faces and the “oohs and aahs” of the crowd.”

The weather may have delayed Broken Glass Projection's debut in New Bedford at the New Year’s City Celebrates! New Year’s Eve, but that doesn’t mean you will be missing out on the impressive show. Working with New Bedford’s Office of Tourism and Marketing the art production is now happening at AHA! Night, taking place on Feb. 9 in Downtown New Bedford.

The Rapozas, along with their creative consultant David Andrews, will be turning a three-story building in Wings Court into a 50-foot neon pinball machine with surprises along the way. Depending on the darkness, the show should begin at 5 p.m. and will run continuously, restarting from the beginning every 5 minutes.

Art Beat:'Yarn/Rope/String' showcases the fine art of craft at New Bedford Art Museum

“The art scene is hitting the area and it’s the perfect time to bring it to New Bedford,” Rapzosa said on debuting his work in New Bedford. “The support of local artists reaching out is fantastic and inspiring.”

AHA! Night will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 and is spread throughout different parts of downtown New Bedford with a schedule available at https://ahanewbedford.org/next-aha.

For more information on Broken Glass Projections visit https://bgprojections.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mybackyardnews.com

FOUR CORNERS TIVERTON, RHODE ISLAND

Learn the basics of working with stained glass. We will address safety, design and basic methods so that each student will be able to create a predetermined project to bring it home to enjoy. This is a hands-on introduction into the art of this enchanting craft. Students can choose to take one or both classes as they will both be beginner projects.
TIVERTON, RI
FUN 107

Who Knew You Can Travel From Cape Cod to Cali on Route 6?

Traveling from Cape Cod to California can be done using our very own Route 6 and I literally had no idea until now. The popular saying is, "I was today years old when I learned (insert fact here)" and that couldn't be more true. I was born in New Bedford, raised around the SouthCoast and I know Route 6 is a pretty long road but I had no idea how long it actually was.
LONG BEACH, CA
Turnto10.com

Mmm! Farm to table with Brazilian flair

Mmm! Mario has a gnarly time when he interviews Ester Bishop, the owner of Gnarly Vines Farm in Tiverton about their delicious farm to table cuisine with a Brazilian flair.
TIVERTON, RI
fallriverreporter.com

February-March 2023 events at Fall River Heritage State Park

All programs are free and open to the public. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building. Free parking is available in the DCR parking lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. The Visitor Center will close for the season on Saturday, March 18th but will re-open in early April.
FALL RIVER, MA
miltonscene.com

Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice

Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice. In a recent (and popular!) post, a Milton Neighbor recently asked:. Members of the Milton Neighbors Facebook group responded with advice on where to go for the best grocery store prices in Milton, on the South Shore, and in the general Boston area.
MILTON, MA
FUN 107

Newport Restaurant Ranks on Yelp’s New Best in U.S. List

The reviews are in and a new list of the Top 100 Places To Eat in the U.S. has been released by Yelp, with a Newport hot spot breaking in for the very first time. I love lists like Yelp's Top 100 restaurants, because they are based on diners actual reviews and not a food critic or influencer. People who eat out love the food and experience they had so much, that they have to go home and tell everyone else about how amazing it was.
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

New Massachusetts Supermarket Should Come Closer to the SouthCoast

A new supermarket chain has opened its first Massachusetts location in Norwood, but I think one should come much closer to the SouthCoast. The market is called Addie's and it is the first supermarket to offer drive-up groceries exclusively. Yes, that means you cannot physically walk into this market and buy your groceries. You have to shop online before you go, then swing through and pick them up.
NORWOOD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island

BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence

Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
GoLocalProv

“Fat Test” Scandal Fallout: NK Has Another Interim Superintendent - Fourth in Less Than a Year

The North Kingstown School Committee announced Friday that Dr. Frank Pallotta has been hired to serve as the latest Interim Superintendent of North Kingstown Schools. The move comes after the abrupt resignation of the district’s previous Interim Superintendent, Judy Paolucci, earlier in January. Katherine Sipala, the Interim Assistant Superintendent...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
capeandislands.org

Residents respond to proposal for larger Cape Cod bridges

More than 200 people joined an online meeting last night on the Cape Cod bridge replacement plan, and many raised questions about the bridge locations, height, pedestrian safety, and other issues. Mary Jane Mastrangelo, a member of the Bourne Select Board, said residents of the host community need more information...
BOURNE, MA
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy