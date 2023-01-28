SHU, AC online programs ranked by U.S. News

ADRIAN — Online programs at both Adrian College and Siena Heights University are ranked this year in U.S. News & World Report's ratings of online learning options provided by institutions of higher education.

Designed for individuals looking to complete or further their education, this year’s Best Online Program edition of the magazine evaluates more than 1,800 online bachelor’s and master’s degree programs, a news release said. The Best Online Programs include rankings of bachelor’s programs as well as the following master’s-level disciplines: MBA, business (non-MBA), computer information technology (including computer science), criminal justice/criminology, education, engineering, and nursing.

While U.S. News and World Report’s methodologies are different for each discipline, they all incorporate metrics specific to online learning. Methodology includes student engagement, faculty credentials and training, expert opinion, and student services and technology to determine the rankings. The rankings only include degree-granting programs that are offered primarily online by regionally accredited institutions. The publication released its 2023 Best Online Bachelor’s Programs rankings on January 24.

“Most of the undergraduate programs in the Best Online Programs rankings are degree completion programs, meaning the vast majority of their students already have some college credit,” Liana Loewus, managing editor of education at U.S. News & World Report, said in the release. “The methodologies are developed with those students in mind, setting these rankings apart from those that are focused on recent high school graduates pursuing higher education for the first time.”

Adrian College

U.S. News & World Report ranked Adrian College 75th among the 2023 Best Online Master’s in Business Programs in the nation.

“We are elated to see our online graduate business programs get recognized as the best in the country,” Frank Hribar, Adrian College vice president of enrollment and student affairs, said in a news relase. “Our president (Jeffrey Docking) wants Adrian College to be known as a ‘College of the Future,’ and this recognition lets us know we are continuing to be a leader in innovation!”

“I am exceedingly proud of our Master of Science in Accountancy and Master of Arts in Sport Management programs for receiving this accolade once again,” Christine Knaggs, Adrian College dean of graduate studies and institutional effectiveness, said in the release. “Year after year, our M.S. in Accountancy is one of the top programs in the state on all measures pertaining to CPA passage rates, and every year faculty in our M.A. in Sport Management program host high-quality internship experiences at national events" such as the Super Bowl and and the NHL All-Star Game in February.

"Our graduate students report high levels of satisfaction and job preparation in both programs," Knaggs said. "Both are extremely effective and engaging programs and have earned this distinction by providing an exceptional academic experience for our students.”

Siena Heights

For the 10th consecutive year, Siena Heights University’s undergraduate Online Learning Program was ranked nationally by U.S. News & World Report, a release said. Additionally, for the seventh consecutive year, Siena Heights was the top-rated in Michigan among all institutions.

Siena Heights tied for 30th among all public and private institutions and was the sixth highest ranked private institution. SHU was also the first Catholic institution to make an appearance on the list. In addition to its Online Program taking 30th, SHU was also ranked 26th in the nation in the Best Online Bachelor’s Program for Veterans category. That was also the highest ranking by a Michigan college or university in that category.

“Our Online Learning Program continues the standard of excellence that we expect at Siena Heights,” SHU President Sister Peg Albert said in the release. “To be ranked nationally for ten consecutive years, as well as the top-rated in Michigan for seven straight years, is quite an accomplishment. We know our Online Learning Programs consistently deliver excellence and value to students. Siena Heights is extremely proud of this honor, and I would like to congratulate our faculty and staff on this prestigious ranking.”

“Now more than ever, students are in need of a quality online educational experience, and for more than ten years, we have systematically invested in creating and maintaining an online program worth of this recognition.” said SHU Executive Vice President Cheri Betz. “The U.S. News and World Report ranking provides current and potential students with an assurance that as an online student at Siena, they will be in a learning environment intentionally designed for student success.”

Siena Heights also ranked first nationally in faculty credentials and training with a perfect 100 score, and ninth in student engagement, according to the publication.

Siena Heights has offered online bachelor’s degree completion programs in selected majors since 2004. Here is how Siena Heights’ undergraduate Online Learning Program has been ranked nationally over the years by U.S. News & World Report:

2014: 131st

2015: 25th

2016: 72nd

2017: 24th

2018: 23rd

2019: 29th

2020: 33rd

2021: 34th

2022: 35th

2023: 30th

The complete U.S. News and World Report rankings can be viewed online at www.usnews.com/education/online-education/rankings.