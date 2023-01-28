ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briefs: Red Cross appeals for blood donors

By Staff report
Mansfield News Journal
 2 days ago
Blood, platelets donations needed for stable winter supply

As National Blood Donor Month continues this January, the American Red Cross celebrates those who give blood and platelets to help save lives — especially now, as the Red Cross works to ensure a stable blood supply amid the threat of icy winter weather and severe seasonal illness. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O blood donors, and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand.

The start of the new year is one of the most challenging times to collect enough blood products, despite the constant demand. One in seven patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion — yet only 3% of the public gives blood.

Richland County residents are invited to donate blood from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Mechanics Bank - Downtown Mansfield, 2 S. Main St. To book a time to give blood or platelets, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

In partnership with the National Football League, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through Jan. 31 will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

AU earns five 'Best Online' program rankings from U.S. News

ASHLAND — Ashland University earned “Best Online” distinction in five categories from the highly-respected U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 program rankings.

U.S. News, in its 11th year collecting data from distance education master’s and bachelor’s degree completion programs, assessed more than 1,800 online degree programs. The rankings measure overall academic quality, in addition to services offered remotely, available technologies and course delivery best practices – factors that are distinct to the Best Online Programs.

Ashland stood out statewide and was recognized in the following categories:• Best Online Bachelor’s Programs – No. 6 in Ohio, 124th nationally out of 359• Best Online Bachelor’s Programs (Business) – No. 5 in Ohio, 127th nationally out of 214• Best Online MBA Programs – No. 6 in Ohio, 152nd nationally out of 344• Best Online MBA Programs (Veterans) – No. 5 in Ohio, one of 100 nationally ranked• Best Online Master’s in Education Programs – No. 8 in Ohio, 142nd nationally out of 329

U.S. News’ methodology for these rankings is data driven, using varying weights in categories such as student engagement, faculty credentials and training, services and technology, peer assessment and student excellence.

Upcoming meetings

● Shelby City Schools Local Professional Development Committee, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Shelby High School conference room, 1 Whippet Way, Shelby

● Richland County Board of Elections, 10 a.m. Friday, lower level classroom, Longview Center, 1495 W. Longview Ave., Mansfield

Mansfield News Journal

