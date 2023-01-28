ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bynum leads No. 23 Providence past Villanova 70-65

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Jared Bynum scored 17 of his 19 points after halftime and hit a key jumper and two free throws late to help No. 23 Providence defeat Villanova 70-65 on Sunday. The game was played at the Wells Fargo Center and ended about an hour before the Philadelphia Eagles hosted...
Murray, Ulis propel Iowa to 93-82 victory over Rutgers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP)Kris Murray scored 24 points, Ahron Ulis added 16 and Iowa defeated Rutgers 93-82 on Sunday. The Hawkeyes (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten), boasting the conference’s top offense for five years running and averaging 80.7 points per game this season, became the first team to score 80 points on the Scarlet Knights (14-7, 6-4) this season. Rutgers entered with the Big Ten’s stingiest defense, yielding 58.1 points to its opponents.
