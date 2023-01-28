Read full article on original website
Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets
SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. […]
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Posts helper Friday
Karlsson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers. Karlsson continues to be effective in January -- he's picked up four goals and four helpers through 11 outings this month. The 30-year-old helped out on a Phil Kessel tally in the second period Friday. Karlsson has 11 goals, 23 assists, 95 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 50 contests overall.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Facing Bruins
Andersen will patrol the home crease Sunday against Boston, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports. Andersen will play for the first time since leaving Wednesday's game against Dallas after the first period with an upper-body injury, though he was able to serve as Antti Raanta's backup Friday versus San Jose. Andersen has a 9-3-0 record this season with a 2.49 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 13 appearances. Boston is tied for first in the league with 3.76 goals per game.
Sleepwalking against Seattle Kraken costly for Columbus Blue Jackets
SEATTLE ― It was a road trip that started with the Blue Jackets showing some moxie in a couple of tough matchups that included Johnny Gaudreau’s emotional return to Calgary. They pushed the Calgary Flames to overtime in that one last Monday at Scotiabank Saddledome, stunned Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers two...
Claude Giroux, Anton Forsberg star as Senators shut out Canadiens
Claude Giroux collected two goals and an assist and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves to fuel the host Ottawa Senators
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't return before break
Wilson (lower body) won't play until after the All-Star break, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson, who sat out Thursday's contest against Pittsburgh after getting injured Tuesday versus Colorado following a shot block, will miss at least the next two games. The Capitals return from the break Feb. 11 in Boston. Wilson has supplied two goals, one assist, 13 shots on net and 33 hits in eight appearances this season. Anthony Mantha stands a good chance to stay in the top-six forward group of the Capitals until Wilson is able to return.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Six points in last three games
Malkin had two goals and an assist in a 6-4 loss to San Jose on Saturday. He scored on a tap-in on the power play in the first period and then knotted the game 4-4 at the mid-point of the third. Malkin has 50 points (19 goals, 31 assists) in a 49 games this season. He also has two, three-point games in his last three games. Hot is hot.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Still not up to speed
Middleton posted nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 18 minutes during Sunday's 135-110 win over the Pelicans. Fantasy managers who are hoping for a quick return from Middleton may have to wait a bit longer. A minute limitation is currently capping his potential, and there's no definitive timetable on how long the restriction will last. His next chance for increased usage comes Tuesday against the Hornets.
CBS Sports
Bobby Hull, Hockey Hall of Famer and Blackhawks legend, dies at 84
Hockey Hall of Fame winger Bobby Hull died on Monday, according to an announcement from the NHL Alumni Association. He was 84. The official cause of death is not yet known. "The Chicago Blackhawks are saddened by the passing of Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull, a superstar for our franchise between 1957 and 1972," the Blackhawks said in a statement. "Hull is part of an elite group of players who made a historic impact on our hockey club. The Golden Jet helped the Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup and delivered countless memories to our fans, whom he adored.
Dylan Cozens, Mattias Samuelsson close to returning to Sabres
As the Buffalo Sabres continue to remain in the playoff hunt, they may get a pair of crucial support pieces back in the lineup for their final game before the All-Star break. Head coach Don Granato said Monday that injured forward Dylan Cozens and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson are “progressing well.”
NHL
NHL On Tap: Hurricanes host Bruins seeking fifth straight win
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from two games Sunday. The Carolina Hurricanes (31-9-8) haven't missed much of a beat this season, even when they've lost key players to injury. It was tough to see forward Max Pacioretty sustain a torn Achilles on Jan. 19, especially after he missed the first 38 games of the season recovering from Achilles surgery. The Hurricanes have kept on going, winning four in a row, including the game Pacioretty had to leave. They'll go for a fifth straight win against the League's best, the Boston Bruins (38-6-5), at PNC Arena on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; SN, BSSO, NESN, ESPN+, SN NOW). The Hurricanes, who are also on a seven-game point streak (6-0-1), are first in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of the New Jersey Devils. Forward Martin Necas leads them with 44 points (21 goals, 23 assists) in 48 games, and is first with three overtime goals, two of which he's scored in Carolina's past two wins (3-2 against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday and 5-4 against the San Jose Sharks on Friday). I mean, this is best against best in the Eastern Conference, so you don't need to sell the game much past that. But for the Hurricanes, it's a chance to get a little breathing room between them and the Devils before the All-Star break. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer.
Canucks deal Bo Horvat to Islanders for 1st round pick
The opening salvo of NHL trade season was fired on Monday afternoon, as the Vancouver Canucks sent forward Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders in a swap that included a conditional first-round draft pick and other pieces. The Canucks also received forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Aatu Raty in the...
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially available Sunday
Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Sunday's game against New Orleans. Antetokounmpo dealt with knee soreness ahead of Sunday's matchup but was listed as probable and will be able to suit up for a fourth consecutive game. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 34.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.7 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Listed as questionable
Embiid is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Magic due to left foot soreness. Embiid showed why he's an MVP candidate Saturday, posting 47 points (18-31 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in a win over Denver. However, the star big man continues to battle left foot soreness, which has cost him four games in January, and may have his workload managed again Monday. If that's the case, Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed would be candidates for expanded roles.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Should Offer Edvinsson To Blue Jackets For Jiricek
Sometime between now and the NHL Trade Deadline (March 3, 2023) the Detroit Red Wings should offer up Simon Edvinsson to the Columbus Blue Jackets for their stud blueliner prospect, David Jiricek. Both are top ten draft picks in their respective draft classes. Both are big-bodied defensemen, great skaters, and have offensive creativity. Both are playing in the American Hockey League logging big minutes for their respective clubs. Edvinsson is more creative in his skating and puck carrying and has a solid comparable to the Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse. Jiricek is more creative in the way he finds shooting lanes and angles in the offensive zone. Both are A+ prospects.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Tabbed as questionable Saturday
Gobert is considered questionable for Saturday's game versus the Kings due to right groin soreness. Gobert has been labeled questionable ahead of recent contests as well and has played, so it seems likely he may do so again Saturday. However, there may be a bit more risk to him suiting up Saturday in the second game of a back-to-back set. If he were to rest, Naz Reid would presumably draw the start and see a sizable minutes increase.
