NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Did the refs screw the Bengals on Patrick Mahomes late hit out of bounds?
The Patrick Mahomes late hit out of bounds set up the Chiefs’ game-winning kick in the AFC Championship Game. Did the Bengals get screwed?. The Chiefs beat the Bengals in a thrilling AFC Championship Game on Sunday night but the focus for many after the game wasn’t on the Super Bowl matchup. It was on the refs.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Patrick Mahomes reveals 1 person Chiefs fans should thank
Patrick Mahomes reveals one person Chiefs fans should thank. Kansas City Chiefs fans were holding their breaths on Sunday when Patrick Mahomes returned to the field after suffering an ankle injury last week. We’d been told all week that the injury usually required a three-week rehab, but the Chiefs didn’t have that time to use.
Bengals fans react to team returning to Cincinnati after AFC Championship game
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals returned home early Monday morning after the AFC Championship game in Kansas City, Missouri. Fans gave the players a warm welcome when they returned to Paycor Stadium early Monday morning. >>Bengals hurt by penalties in AFC Championship loss to Chiefs. “Man I’m so proud....
Patrick Mahomes dad savaged Joe Burrow after Chiefs AFC Championship win (Video)
Patrick Mahomes Sr. had plenty to say after the Chiefs AFC Championship win over the Bengals on Sunday night. The Bengals talked all week, as Eli Apple and Co.’s new name for Arrowhead Stadium blew up in their face. After the Chiefs win on Sunday, they had every right to talk back. In fact, they earned the right to do so.
Chiefs top Bengals 23-20 on last-second kick for AFC title
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes was forced to rely on his badly sprained right ankle rather than his strong right arm when the Kansas City Chiefs were desperately driving with a chance to win the AFC championship. The All-Pro quarterback, missing three wide receivers to injuries and...
Brittany Mahomes Calls Out Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval
The Bengals play Kansas City for a chance at winning the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Bengals HC Zac Taylor goes to bat for Joseph Ossai following costly late penalty in AFC title game
A costly late hit on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ended the Cincinnati Bengals' chance at a repeat trip to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. An unnecessary roughness penalty on Bengals' Joseph Ossai set the Chiefs up for the game-winning field goal late, sealing Cincinnati's fate in a 23-20 loss. However, while Ossai might be the scapegoat for the loss, head coach Zac Taylor rejected the idea.
Broncos all but concede DeMeco Ryans defeat with latest coaching rumor
The Denver Broncos are in search of a new head coach and they reportedly tried to return to a candidate who removed themselves from the sweepstakes. The Denver Broncos are in desperate need of a head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into the season. The team drastically fell short of expectations of making the playoffs, finishing the year with a 5-12 record.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Zac Taylor's Wife
The wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is going viral in Kansas City. Sarah Taylor, the wife of the Bengals head coach, is trending on social media during the AFC Championship Game. She's wearing quite the outfit. "Sarah Taylor’s AFC Championship fit. — Yes, that is her husband’s face ...
Skyline Chili owner braces for bustling crowds as Bengals face Kansas City
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As some Cincinnati Bengals fans flock to Kansas City for the AFC championship, others in central Ohio have another destination in mind for the big game: Skyline Chili. The “epitome” of Cincinnati for many of the city’s natives, Skyline Chili franchise owner Scott Redwine said he expects large crowds at his […]
Ole Miss football: 3 second-year players who’ll become stars in 2023
Ole Miss football had a relatively successful 2022 season but it wasn’t quite as memorable as 2021 in Matt Corral’s last year with the program. The Rebels finished the regular season with an 8-4 record and while they didn’t contend for an SEC title, they still showed promise. They gained ground, talent-wise, in the SEC and the 2023 season could be a special season for Lane Kiffin.
How Zac Taylor can set up the Bengals’ offensive line for success vs. the Chiefs: Film Review
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Even with three new starting offensive linemen, the Cincinnati big boys completely dominated the defensive front seven of the Buffalo Bills last week. The Bengals rushed for 172 yards on 34 carries, with 105 of those coming from Joe Mixon. Besides the strong run game, the...
Eagles Super Bowl trip made even sweeter by draft situation
For the second time in six years, the NFL team from the city of Philadelphia is headed to the Super Bowl. And things keep getting better for the Eagles. It’s been an impressive season for head coach Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles. The club tied for the best record in the league (14) in 2022. The Birds vanquished the visiting Giants (38-7) and 49ers (31-7) in the playoffs by a combined 69-14 score. The Eagles will play on Super Sunday for the second time in six years.
Cincinnati Reds in agreement on contract with Chad Pinder: Sources
Utilityman Chad Pinder is in agreement on a contract with the Reds and could be the latest player to breakout in Cincinnati on a low-risk deal. Free-agent utilityman Chad Pinder and the Cincinnati Reds are in agreement on a minor-league contract, according to a source familiar with the deal. The...
NC Central vs. Norfolk State prediction and odds for Monday, January 30 (Expect a close game)
Norfolk State will host NC Central in a Mid-Eastern Conference showdown on Monday night. It’s a slim college basketball slate, so if you’re looking for some action, this game will provide as much as any game that’s scheduled for tonight. Both teams are looking to take a...
What comes next for Bengals, Zac Taylor following AFC title loss to Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor held his final team meeting on Monday after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC championship game. Players and coaches call this day the last day of school. In many ways, it is. The team that took the field one last time...
