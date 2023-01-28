ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Porterville Recorder

Fordham hosts Saint Louis following Moore's 30-point outing

Saint Louis Billikens (15-6, 7-1 A-10) at Fordham Rams (17-4, 5-3 A-10) BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts the Saint Louis Billikens after Khalid Moore scored 30 points in Fordham's 85-70 victory against the George Washington Colonials. The Rams have gone 13-2 in home games. Fordham scores 72.7 points and has outscored...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Porterville Recorder

Ball State faces Bowling Green following Coleman's 20-point game

Ball State Cardinals (14-7, 5-3 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (10-11, 4-4 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Ball State plays the Bowling Green Falcons after Jarron Coleman scored 20 points in Ball State's 87-69 win against the Northern Illinois Huskies. The Falcons have gone 6-4 in home games. Bowling Green is 5-...
BOWLING GREEN, OH

