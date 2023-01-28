Read full article on original website
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Facing Bruins
Andersen will patrol the home crease Sunday against Boston, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports. Andersen will play for the first time since leaving Wednesday's game against Dallas after the first period with an upper-body injury, though he was able to serve as Antti Raanta's backup Friday versus San Jose. Andersen has a 9-3-0 record this season with a 2.49 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 13 appearances. Boston is tied for first in the league with 3.76 goals per game.
Wrestling: Westwood racks up bonus points to edge out win against Emerson
Westwood edged out a 40-33 home dual win over Emerson, in Westwood. Westwood (10-5) picked up bonus points in six of its eight victories. Anthony Lavezolla (106), Dante Downey (285), Stefano Benevento (215), and Ryan Sklavounos (138) all added on six points each to Westwood’s win by securing pins, while Gavin Seiler earned a 14-6 major decision over Jake Falotico at 157.
NBA trade rumors: Bucks take step toward potential Jae Crowder deal; Hawks turn down John Collins offer
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is next week and the rumor mill has begun to overflow with potential trade targets. We're starting to get a clearer picture of who the buyers and sellers are ahead of the deadline, but we've yet to see any deals that will seriously change the landscape for the rest of the season. As we get closer to the Feb. 9 deadline the rumors will only heat up and we should start to see some deals happen over this week.
Bobby Hull, Hockey Hall of Famer and Blackhawks legend, dies at 84
Hockey Hall of Fame winger Bobby Hull died on Monday, according to an announcement from the NHL Alumni Association. He was 84. The official cause of death is not yet known. "The Chicago Blackhawks are saddened by the passing of Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull, a superstar for our franchise between 1957 and 1972," the Blackhawks said in a statement. "Hull is part of an elite group of players who made a historic impact on our hockey club. The Golden Jet helped the Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup and delivered countless memories to our fans, whom he adored.
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Still not up to speed
Middleton posted nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 18 minutes during Sunday's 135-110 win over the Pelicans. Fantasy managers who are hoping for a quick return from Middleton may have to wait a bit longer. A minute limitation is currently capping his potential, and there's no definitive timetable on how long the restriction will last. His next chance for increased usage comes Tuesday against the Hornets.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially available Sunday
Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Sunday's game against New Orleans. Antetokounmpo dealt with knee soreness ahead of Sunday's matchup but was listed as probable and will be able to suit up for a fourth consecutive game. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 34.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.7 minutes per game.
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads all scorers with 35 points
Curry amassed 35 points (13-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 129-117 victory over the Raptors. Curry led the way for the Warriors, dropping a game-high 35 points, including six triples. Since returning from injury, Curry has scored at least 20 points in seven of eight games, connecting on multiple three-pointers in all eight. He has been a top-10 player over the past week, right in line with where his season rank. Barring another injury, Curry should be able to maintain his current value, providing a solid ROI for anyone who drafted him.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Tabbed as questionable Saturday
Gobert is considered questionable for Saturday's game versus the Kings due to right groin soreness. Gobert has been labeled questionable ahead of recent contests as well and has played, so it seems likely he may do so again Saturday. However, there may be a bit more risk to him suiting up Saturday in the second game of a back-to-back set. If he were to rest, Naz Reid would presumably draw the start and see a sizable minutes increase.
Girls Basketball: Pascack Hills starts hot, rolls Dwight-Morrow
Pascack Hills started out strong and never looked back in a 43-13 victory over Dwight-Morrow, in Englewood. Pascack Hills (4-12) led 16-5 after the first quarter and its lead would only widen throughout the course of the game. With the score already out of reach in the fourth quarter, the Broncos closed on an 11-3 run.
Rangers' Brock Burke: Variety of roles possible
Burke and the Rangers discussed a return to the rotation earlier in the offseason, and he's now being considered for the closer spot as well, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. While the Rangers seemingly aren't certain how they'll use Burke next season, it's clear they like him...
Girls basketball: Marchesani drops 33 pts. as Saddle Brook ousts Garfield
Ella Marchesani exploded for 33 points as Saddle Brook ousted Garfield 41-32 in Garfield. Saddle Brook (14-4), which has won five of its last six games, jumped out to a 27-13 lead at the half. Irma Sanchez led Garfield (9-10) with 24 points and 23 rebounds while Ny’jai Mixon chipped...
Bills' Nyheim Hines: Makes biggest mark on special teams
Between seven regular-season starts with the Colts and nine with the Bills, Hines rushed 24 times for 33 yards and one TD while posting a 30-241-1 line in the passing game during the 2022 season. Hines made a bigger mark in the return game, especially in his time with the...
Spotswood Girls Basketball Bounces Back with Victory Over Hamilton West
SPOTSWOOD, NJ - After Calvary Christian stopped the Chargers five-game winning streak on Friday, the Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team bounced back with a 43-25 victory over Hamilton West High School. Spotswood took a 23-14 lead into the halftime break and kept Hamilton West to just 11 points in the final two quarters. Tatum Jones lead the Chargers' offense with 11 points with four rebounds and five steals. Lizzie Calandruccio scored seven points with four steals. Ava Hellerich and Violet Tharney both netted six points. Hellerich also pulled down seven rebounds and Tharney grabbed eight. Allie Costantino and Meaghan...
NBA Power Rankings: Joel Embiid, 76ers take No. 1 spot from Celtics; Clippers getting hot; Knicks enter top 10
It was just one game, but it appears Joel Embiid is tired of being disrespected. The 76ers star been vocal about losing out on NBA MVP honors to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in each of the past two seasons. Then, on Thursday, Embiid was the odd man out when Eastern Conference All-Star starters were named. Perhaps releasing a bit of frustration, the big man dropped 47 points and 18 rebounds on Saturday as his Sixers beat Jokic's Nuggets to earn their seventh straight victory.
