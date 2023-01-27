ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Collarbone & Cracked Kneecaps: Jay Leno's 'Garage' Reportedly CANCELED As He Recovers From Motorcycle Accident AFTER Being Badly Burned In Fire

Jay Leno's need for speed has been put on pause. The former late-night host's fun-loving Garage show has reportedly been canceled following a string of accidents, leaving him with a broken collarbone and cracked kneecaps, RadarOnline.com has learned.Leno's car series has allegedly been axed by CNBC after seven seasons. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on Friday, citing a source. RadarOnline.com reached out to the network for comment.Jay Leno's Garage featured a slew of vintage hot rods, which Leno and his celebrity friends like Kelly Clarkson, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, and more would take out for a spin.The reported cancelation...
Jay Leno injured in motorcycle crash 2 months after suffering burns

Two months after undergoing surgery for serious burns, Jay Leno is now contending with a number of broken bones after being knocked off a motorcycle.The comedian and former "Tonight Show" host told a Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Thursday that he broke his collarbone and two ribs and cracked his kneecaps on Jan. 17.The November garage fire and January wreck both stemmed from his passion for working on vintage vehicles. He suffered burns on his face, hands and chest in a gasoline fire while repairing the fuel line on a vintage car. Last week, it was a vintage motorcycle.He told the...

