RANGERS ROOKIE TAKES ON GOLDEN KNIGHTS HEAVYWEIGHT IN SECOND NHL GAME
That is one way to make an imprint on your NHL team. New York Rangers rookie forward Will Cuylle dropped the gloves with Vegas Golden Knights heavyweight Keegan Kolesar in just his second NHL game:. Cuylle, selected 60th overall in 2020, has never been afraid to get involved with the...
CBS Sports
Bobby Hull, Hockey Hall of Famer and Blackhawks legend, dies at 84
Hockey Hall of Fame winger Bobby Hull died on Monday, according to an announcement from the NHL Alumni Association. He was 84. The official cause of death is not yet known. "The Chicago Blackhawks are saddened by the passing of Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull, a superstar for our franchise between 1957 and 1972," the Blackhawks said in a statement. "Hull is part of an elite group of players who made a historic impact on our hockey club. The Golden Jet helped the Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup and delivered countless memories to our fans, whom he adored.
Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets
SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. […]
Blackhawks send Stauber, 2 others to IceHogs
With the Chicago Blackhawks heading into their bye week and the NHL All-Star break, the team made a series of roster moves on Sunday, sending a trio of players to the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs. According to the press release, the Blackhawks reassigned forward Luke Philp, defenseman Filip Roos and...
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Bucks take step toward potential Jae Crowder deal; Hawks turn down John Collins offer
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is next week and the rumor mill has begun to overflow with potential trade targets. We're starting to get a clearer picture of who the buyers and sellers are ahead of the deadline, but we've yet to see any deals that will seriously change the landscape for the rest of the season. As we get closer to the Feb. 9 deadline the rumors will only heat up and we should start to see some deals happen over this week.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Facing Bruins
Andersen will patrol the home crease Sunday against Boston, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports. Andersen will play for the first time since leaving Wednesday's game against Dallas after the first period with an upper-body injury, though he was able to serve as Antti Raanta's backup Friday versus San Jose. Andersen has a 9-3-0 record this season with a 2.49 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 13 appearances. Boston is tied for first in the league with 3.76 goals per game.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Not practicing Saturday
Wilson (lower body) was absent from practice Saturday, per Samantha Pell of The Washington Post. Wilson didn't play Thursday after suffering a lower-body Tuesday against Colorado. It appears that his status is in question for Sunday's contest in Toronto. Wilson has played in just eight games this season, logging two goals and an assist.
CBS Sports
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Dealing with illness
Vlasic missed Friday's game against Carolina due to an illness, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. The illness held Vlasic out of the lineup for the first time this season. The Sharks play in Pittsburgh on Saturday before entering their All-Star break.
Yardbarker
Is Marc-Andre Fleury still the Wild’s Game 1 playoff starter?
Daily Faceoff hockey analysts Tyler Yaremchuk and Mike McKenna appeared on Monday’s episode of Daily Faceoff Live to touch upon a broad range of topics, including the Minnesota Wild’s goaltending situation. Marc-Andre Fleury and Filip Gustavsson have shared the crease in Minnesota this season, with the results thus...
Ducks run win streak to three with OT win over Coyotes
Trevor Zegras scored with 1:26 remaining in overtime, Max Jones added a goal and the Anaheim Ducks extended their winning
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't return before break
Wilson (lower body) won't play until after the All-Star break, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson, who sat out Thursday's contest against Pittsburgh after getting injured Tuesday versus Colorado following a shot block, will miss at least the next two games. The Capitals return from the break Feb. 11 in Boston. Wilson has supplied two goals, one assist, 13 shots on net and 33 hits in eight appearances this season. Anthony Mantha stands a good chance to stay in the top-six forward group of the Capitals until Wilson is able to return.
NHL
Chandler Stephenson Named to 2023 Honda All-Star Weekend
VEGAS (January 30, 2023) - The National Hockey League announced today, January 30, that Vegas forward Chandler Stephenson has been selected to the Pacific Division roster for the 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend, which will be held at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4. The event will include the NHL All-Star Skills on Friday and the Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Six points in last three games
Malkin had two goals and an assist in a 6-4 loss to San Jose on Saturday. He scored on a tap-in on the power play in the first period and then knotted the game 4-4 at the mid-point of the third. Malkin has 50 points (19 goals, 31 assists) in a 49 games this season. He also has two, three-point games in his last three games. Hot is hot.
Yardbarker
Eagles Get Redemption In Texas
The Colorado Eagles came into Texas for the second night in a row looking for redemption. And redemption is what they got. At first, the Texas Stars looked like they were going to control the game, but the Eagles never gave up. Colorado came out guns blazing and did not stop. My game summary is below!
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Still not up to speed
Middleton posted nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 18 minutes during Sunday's 135-110 win over the Pelicans. Fantasy managers who are hoping for a quick return from Middleton may have to wait a bit longer. A minute limitation is currently capping his potential, and there's no definitive timetable on how long the restriction will last. His next chance for increased usage comes Tuesday against the Hornets.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially available Sunday
Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Sunday's game against New Orleans. Antetokounmpo dealt with knee soreness ahead of Sunday's matchup but was listed as probable and will be able to suit up for a fourth consecutive game. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 34.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.7 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Tabbed as questionable Saturday
Gobert is considered questionable for Saturday's game versus the Kings due to right groin soreness. Gobert has been labeled questionable ahead of recent contests as well and has played, so it seems likely he may do so again Saturday. However, there may be a bit more risk to him suiting up Saturday in the second game of a back-to-back set. If he were to rest, Naz Reid would presumably draw the start and see a sizable minutes increase.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads all scorers with 35 points
Curry amassed 35 points (13-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 129-117 victory over the Raptors. Curry led the way for the Warriors, dropping a game-high 35 points, including six triples. Since returning from injury, Curry has scored at least 20 points in seven of eight games, connecting on multiple three-pointers in all eight. He has been a top-10 player over the past week, right in line with where his season rank. Barring another injury, Curry should be able to maintain his current value, providing a solid ROI for anyone who drafted him.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Listed as questionable
Embiid is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Magic due to left foot soreness. Embiid showed why he's an MVP candidate Saturday, posting 47 points (18-31 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in a win over Denver. However, the star big man continues to battle left foot soreness, which has cost him four games in January, and may have his workload managed again Monday. If that's the case, Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed would be candidates for expanded roles.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Should Offer Edvinsson To Blue Jackets For Jiricek
Sometime between now and the NHL Trade Deadline (March 3, 2023) the Detroit Red Wings should offer up Simon Edvinsson to the Columbus Blue Jackets for their stud blueliner prospect, David Jiricek. Both are top ten draft picks in their respective draft classes. Both are big-bodied defensemen, great skaters, and have offensive creativity. Both are playing in the American Hockey League logging big minutes for their respective clubs. Edvinsson is more creative in his skating and puck carrying and has a solid comparable to the Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse. Jiricek is more creative in the way he finds shooting lanes and angles in the offensive zone. Both are A+ prospects.
