Macon, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WMAZ
'Everyone is latching on': Community and local church rally around Central Lady Chargers
MACON, Ga. — These days, the Central High School girl's basketball team doesn't really need help from anybody; at 20-1 on the year, the Lady Chargers are clearly one of the state’s best in Class 2A, with no signs of them slowing down. But support is exactly what...
WYFF4.com
Earthquake shakes Milledgeville, Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — An earthquake gave some people in our region an unusual wake-up call Friday morning. The USGS reports that a magnitude 2.09 earthquake rattled the area northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia, at 7:13 a.m. Milledgeville is about 30 miles northeast of Macon. The quake had a depth of...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning
EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
AccessAtlanta
Black music history in Georgia: 6 monuments and museums to visit
Georgia is a music lover’s paradise! From gospel to jazz, blues to hip-hop, and everything in between, the state boasts a rich history of African American music that will have you tapping your toes and singing along. A mural honoring the late rapper Takeoff, a member of the group...
fox5atlanta.com
Heavy rains, gusty winds head into Georgia; Some districts delay start of school
ATLANTA - Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be moving through Georgia Wednesday morning. This dynamic storm system will bring the potential for periods of heavy rain and gusty wind, but not much chance of these storms turning severe. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Dry Branch man arrested after car chase in Bibb and Wilkinson County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was arrested after a car chase through Bibb and Wilkinson counties. The chase began in east Macon and continued along Highway 57. Spike strips stopped the car near McIntyre, at which point it rolled off the roadway. The man then fled on foot but was arrested.
wgxa.tv
Suspect identified in triple shooting of family in their Macon driveway
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators have identified a suspect in the triple shooting of a family in Macon that left a man dead. A man, his wife, and their daughter were all shot while standing in the driveway of their Thoroughbred Lane home on January 21, 2023. The man, later identified as PinalKumar Patel, died from his injuries.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man in custody in connection with shooting of family in south Bibb County
UPDATE (1/31/23):. MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of Pinal Kumar Patel earlier this month. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says investigators identified 40-year-old Terrell Ugean Mills as one of the suspects. He’s currently being held at...
WJBF.com
Car crash kills 18-year-old Laurens Co. high school football player
A Saturday morning car crash killed one driver and injured another in Laurens County. Car crash kills 18-year-old Laurens Co. high school …. A Saturday morning car crash killed one driver and injured another in Laurens County. NewsChannel 6 at 10 on MeTV. 10 injured in Lakeland mass shooting. Investigators...
WMAZ
Downtown Macon hotel auction excites business owners
The 16-story, 300 room building has been sitting vacant for a decade, but might be going up for auction in April. Macon business owners say it's a good idea.
WMAZ
Two men sentenced for their roles in the 2018 robbery and murder of Macon store clerk
MACON, Ga. — Two men were sentenced for their roles in the robbery and murder of a clerk at a Macon food store in 2018, according to a release from District Attorney Anita Howard. 21-year-old Arie Callaway was sentenced today to two consecutive life sentences for armed robbery, kidnapping...
Macon’s deadliest streets: Two roommates die months apart crossing same busy road
MACON, Ga. — When Henry Young III heard his girlfriend, Audrey Michelle Mack, had been hit by a car, he ran down Pio Nono Avenue to check on her. For Young, the same gut-punching heartbreak would happen twice in a span of less than eight months. Mack and Stephanie...
wgxa.tv
Log truck crash in Washington County
UPDATE (3:44 P.M.) -- WGXA reached out to Sheriff Joel Cochran to ask for any further details regarding the crash and he shared that only the log truck was involved and the driver wasn't treated for any injuries. According to Sheriff Cochran, the driver of the truck stated that his load shifted, causing the vehicle to become unbalanced and he simply couldn't regain control.
wgxa.tv
Teen shot on Eisenhower Parkway in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teen was shot at a gas station on Eisenhower Parkway and is not cooperating with authorities, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Based on a viewer tip, WGXA reached out to the Sheriff's Office who confirmed that a teen was shot on Wednesday night but did not provide many details other than his injuries are non-life-threatening and that he refused to speak to investigators.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia commission passes rules to sell, produce medical marijuana
ATLANTA - Medical marijuana sales are one step closer to becoming a reality in Georgia. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted unanimously to pass rules for testing, inspections, and distribution of the controlled substance. The vote clears the way for low THC dispensaries to open as soon as...
baldwin2k.com
More learned about woman from deputy-involved shooting
That's the question many people around here were asking following a deputy-involved shooting at a rural church past the county jail on Dec. 13. After the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office previously went a full 25 years with zero deputy-involved shootings, last month's incident marked the second deputy-involved shooting of 2022.
41-year-old man arrested in attempted robbery of Mercer University Drive bank
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested a man who attempted to rob the Truist Bank, located at 3600 Mercer University Drive Friday. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 11 a.m. Deputies say a man came into the...
wgxa.tv
Power outage to blame for structure fire at a mining company in Sandersville
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fire crews were called to a mining company after a fire started. The Sandersville Fire Department worked to put out a fire at Thiele Kaolin Company on Saturday. Around 10:00 P.M., the department, EMS, and additional aid from the Tennille Fire Department arrived to help. First...
'Hope more people would take advantage': Macon Volunteer Clinic Celebrates 20 years of service
MACON, Ga. — Doctors at the Macon Volunteer Clinic say one of the leading causes of people ending up in the emergency room is the inability to cover basic health. For 20 years, the Macon Volunteer Clinic has been providing health care service to the community. They plan to...
