Marist Red Foxes (7-13, 3-8 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (15-6, 6-4 MAAC) BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac faces the Marist Red Foxes after Dezi Jones scored 24 points in Quinnipiac's 78-72 loss to the Iona Gaels. The Bobcats are 6-2 on their home court. Quinnipiac has a 6-0 record in games decided...

HAMDEN, CT ・ 18 HOURS AGO