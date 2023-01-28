ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 19 UConn visits DePaul following Gibson's 25-point outing

UConn Huskies (16-6, 5-6 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-13, 3-8 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts the No. 19 UConn Huskies after Umoja Gibson scored 25 points in DePaul's 89-69 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles. The Blue Demons are 7-4 on their home court. DePaul allows 75.5...
Joplin makes 8 3s, No. 16 Marquette beats DePaul 89-69

CHICAGO -- - David Joplin made eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 28 points, helping No. 16 Marquette beat DePaul 89-69 on Saturday. Joplin went 8 for 11 from deep and also had five rebounds in Marquette's third straight win. Tyler Kolek had 24 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds...
Chicago shootings: 16 shot, 2 fatally, in weekend gun violence, police say

CHICAGO -- Two people were killed and 14 others, including a 3-year-old boy, were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago. Two people were shot to death Friday afternoon inside a Calumet Heights home. A Chicago police SWAT team responded to the residence after officers arrived to investigate a report of gunshots just after 2 p.m. in the 9500-block of South Bennett Avenue, Chicago police said. The SWAT team eventually entered the home and found a woman, 47, with a gunshot wound to the head and a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Further information was not known. Area detectives were investigating the circumstances of the shooting.
Chicago police officer launches program to mentor and guide city's youth

CHICAGO (WLS) -- January is National Mentorship Month, celebrating mentors around the globe whose wisdom, guidance and positivity have made a difference in the lives of young people. The purpose of mentorship is near and dear to Kenneth Griffin, a youth officer for the Chicago Police Department's 5th District. It's...
