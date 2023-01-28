CIRCLEVILLE – A Downtown building and storefront is getting a makeover this week after being approved by the Historical review board. 134/138 West Main Street in Circleville is getting a new Spanish-style roof that is on top of the three-story building. This is replacing an old Spanish-style roof that exists, what is being removed is two dormers from the roof, during the meeting owner Thad Dilley was not used for much and simply were not cost-effective to keep. The building will also see other upgrades, 138 will get new paint, and 134 will receive new siding. The double entry door will be replaced with a single door that will have a glass window and grides that fit in with the historical downtown. The white windows will be replaced by black or dark brown windows, giving the building a fresh new look.

CIRCLEVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO