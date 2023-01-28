ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TMZ.com

Jay Leno Shattered Bones in Recent Motorcycle Crash | TMZ TV

TMZ.com

Lisa Marie Presley's Last Interview With Billy Bush

TMZ.com

Floyd Mayweather Trains Armani White in Boxing During 'GOATED' Video Shoot

Floyd Mayweather made the most of his downtime cameoing in Armani White's new music video -- he actually taught the Def Jam artist some of the tricks that kept him an undefeated champ!!!. TMZ Hip Hop got clips of Floyd showing Armani the ropes outside the ring at his TMT...
TMZ.com

Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out in Public After Nasty Year

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis seem to have waived their white flags following a drama-filled year in the wake of their split -- because they're out here looking very simpatico. The former couple -- who share two children together -- hugged it out in public Friday here in L.A. ......
TMZ.com

Drake, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz Perform at Club LIV for Stevie J Birthday

Miami's Club LIV was the location for a Young Money-sanctioned movie last night ... with Lil Wayne, Drake and 2 Chainz all gracing the stage to celebrate the birthday of DJ Stevie J!!!. Drake was seemingly in a great mood last night after winning big betting on the Super Bowl-bound...
MIAMI, FL
MMA Fighting

Oscar De La Hoya: Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury would be ‘mega event’ on par with Mike Tyson fights

If a fight between former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and boxing’s heavyweight king Tyson Fury materializes, you can bet Oscar De La Hoya will tune in. During an appearance on The MMA Hour, De La Hoya was asked for his thoughts on Ngannou potentially booking a fight against “The Gypsy King,” a possibility that has been in play since the two met face-to-face in the ring in London following Fury’s win over Dillian Whyte. It’s a possibility that has become more distinct with Ngannou now an unrestricted free agent after recently parting ways with the UFC.
TMZ.com

Blueface, Chrisean Rock's 'Wedding' Seems to Just Be a Video Shoot

Chrisean Rock has hinted at getting married to Blueface, but it seems the wedding might've just been for show ... or for the camera, rather. The volatile couple were seen on what appears to be a set Friday -- the day CR said she'd be saying "I do" during a visit to a bridal shop in DTLA. A lot of photos/clips have since leaked showing what they were up to, and it looks like they were shooting a music video.
RadarOnline

'Gone Their Separate Ways': Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal's Pals Left Scratching Their Heads Over Bizarre Bromance Fallout

Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal used to be besties but sources revealed the two barely speak, RadarOnline.com has learned. "It's a scratcher for their mutual friends," an insider revealed about the bizarre fallout. The pair met on the 2017 sci-fi thriller Life and immediately hit it off. "It's rare in our industry to meet someone, a contemporary and there's no competition," Ryan once gushed about his friendship with Jake. "There are just some friends you meet at a certain time in your life."But that may have been part of the problem."Ryan was something of a mentor to Jake back then,"...
FLORIDA STATE
TMZ.com

SOFI TUKKER's Sophie Says 'White Lotus' Has Best Theme Song, Had To Remix

Sophie Hawley-Weld, half of the DJ duo SOFI TUKKER, says the 'White Lotus' theme song will go down as the best in TV history ... and that's exactly why she remixed it. We spoke with Sophie at LAX earlier this week who not only shared her love of the show, but the massive success of the theme song as well. If you didn't know, SOFI TUKKER has a super popular remix of the theme song ... that's giving the jam even more life.
TMZ.com

Oprah Celebrates 69th Birthday with Kim K, J Lo, Sharon Stone and More

Oprah rang in her 69th birthday with some of the most famous women in Hollywood -- including Jennifer Lopez, Sharon Stone, Priyanka Chopra ... and Kim Kardashian. The get-together Saturday in L.A. served as a two-pronged event ... first, to celebrate O's big day, obviously -- but these ladies also came together to honor Anastasia Beverly Hill's 25th anniversary with a true who's-who guest list.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Steve-O Brings Bam Margera on Tour, Jokes He's Britney Spears of 'Jackass'

Steve-O's new opening act for the first 9 shows of his comedy tour is Bam Margera ... and the 'Jackass' alums hit the stage together to workshop some new material. We got video of Steve-O shocking the packed house at the Elsinore Theatre in Salem, Oregon last Sunday -- and Bam's surprise appearance drew huge applause from the crowd.
SALEM, OR
TMZ.com

Sada Baby Cuts $20K Lean Habit, Preps Album After Leaving Asylum Records

Sada Baby shocked fans earlier this week, announcing he was done with lean and cigarettes after spending upwards of $20k on the habits per week ... a move he says not only benefited his health, but his pockets too!!!. TMZ Hip Hop chopped it up with Sada, who openly admits...
TMZ.com

Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira in Star-Studded Wedding

Marc Anthony's married again -- this time saying "I do" to a 23-year-old beauty pageant winner ... with a lot of famous friends in tow, sans one key person. The singer reportedly tied the knot Saturday with Nadia Ferreira, whom he got engaged to in May. Per Hola!, the nuptials went down in Miami at the Perez Art Museum. Not only was the place packed with celebs, but public officials too -- Miami's mayor included, who officiated.
MIAMI, FL
TMZ.com

'Gossip Girl' Reboot Star Jordan Alexander Grateful Despite HBO Cancelation

"Gossip Girl" star Jordan Alexander isn't shedding any tears or holding a grudge after the reboot series was canceled ... instead, she's finding the positive in an awesome experience. We caught up with Jordan shortly after word got out that HBO Max wasn't bringing back the show for a 3rd...
TMZ.com

Eva Longoria's 'Desperate Housewives' Aston Martin For Sale

Wanna look as hot as Eva Longoria on "Desperate Housewives"? Love cars? Got deep pockets? Then do we have the auction for YOU!!!. That's right ... you could be the lucky owner of the 2007 Aston Martin DB9 Volante Eva whipped around Wisteria Lane during the show's heyday. The vehicle's...

