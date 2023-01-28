Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Jay Leno Shattered Bones in Recent Motorcycle Crash | TMZ TV
NYC Mayor Laments Eagles Lights On Empire State Building, 'That Got Away From Us'. Jim Jones Visits NYC Young Dolph Museum, Deion Sanders Hits Denver Exhibit. Michael Vick Says No Beef With Lamar Jackson After Injury Comment, 'We Cool'. 4:01. 'Boy Meets World's Maitland Ward Backing Ben Savage's Run for...
TMZ.com
Lisa Marie Presley's Last Interview With Billy Bush
TMZ.com
Floyd Mayweather Trains Armani White in Boxing During 'GOATED' Video Shoot
Floyd Mayweather made the most of his downtime cameoing in Armani White's new music video -- he actually taught the Def Jam artist some of the tricks that kept him an undefeated champ!!!. TMZ Hip Hop got clips of Floyd showing Armani the ropes outside the ring at his TMT...
Oscar De La Hoya files for divorce from Millie Corretjer amid relationship with Holly Sanders
Oscar De La Hoya must have had ‘finally file for divorce’ on his 2023 New Years Resolution. TMZ Sports revealed Friday that the former boxer filed for divorce from his wife Millie Corretjer. It’s a bit delayed seeing how the couple split over six years ago. ...
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Twitter praised the player for what he said.
TMZ.com
Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out in Public After Nasty Year
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis seem to have waived their white flags following a drama-filled year in the wake of their split -- because they're out here looking very simpatico. The former couple -- who share two children together -- hugged it out in public Friday here in L.A. ......
TMZ.com
Drake, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz Perform at Club LIV for Stevie J Birthday
Miami's Club LIV was the location for a Young Money-sanctioned movie last night ... with Lil Wayne, Drake and 2 Chainz all gracing the stage to celebrate the birthday of DJ Stevie J!!!. Drake was seemingly in a great mood last night after winning big betting on the Super Bowl-bound...
MMA Fighting
Oscar De La Hoya: Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury would be ‘mega event’ on par with Mike Tyson fights
If a fight between former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and boxing’s heavyweight king Tyson Fury materializes, you can bet Oscar De La Hoya will tune in. During an appearance on The MMA Hour, De La Hoya was asked for his thoughts on Ngannou potentially booking a fight against “The Gypsy King,” a possibility that has been in play since the two met face-to-face in the ring in London following Fury’s win over Dillian Whyte. It’s a possibility that has become more distinct with Ngannou now an unrestricted free agent after recently parting ways with the UFC.
TMZ.com
Blueface, Chrisean Rock's 'Wedding' Seems to Just Be a Video Shoot
Chrisean Rock has hinted at getting married to Blueface, but it seems the wedding might've just been for show ... or for the camera, rather. The volatile couple were seen on what appears to be a set Friday -- the day CR said she'd be saying "I do" during a visit to a bridal shop in DTLA. A lot of photos/clips have since leaked showing what they were up to, and it looks like they were shooting a music video.
Brandon Moreno relieved feud with Deiveson Figueiredo is over: “It feels awesome”
Reigning UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno is quite happy that his rivalry with Deiveson Figueiredo is over. Moreno and Figueiredo fought for the fourth time in the co-main event of UFC 283. Moreno scored the third-round TKO finish to become a two-time UFC Flyweight Champion. During an appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s...
'Gone Their Separate Ways': Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal's Pals Left Scratching Their Heads Over Bizarre Bromance Fallout
Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal used to be besties but sources revealed the two barely speak, RadarOnline.com has learned. "It's a scratcher for their mutual friends," an insider revealed about the bizarre fallout. The pair met on the 2017 sci-fi thriller Life and immediately hit it off. "It's rare in our industry to meet someone, a contemporary and there's no competition," Ryan once gushed about his friendship with Jake. "There are just some friends you meet at a certain time in your life."But that may have been part of the problem."Ryan was something of a mentor to Jake back then,"...
TMZ.com
Comedian Gary Owen Wants Joe Burrow To Sleep With His Relatives, 'He's The Best'
Bengals super fan Gary Owen REALLY loves Joe Burrow ... so much so, that the comedian tells TMZ Sports he'd be thrilled if the Cincinnati quarterback ever wanted to hook up with his family members!!. Let's be honest -- the thought of relatives getting freaky in the sheets is enough...
TMZ.com
SOFI TUKKER's Sophie Says 'White Lotus' Has Best Theme Song, Had To Remix
Sophie Hawley-Weld, half of the DJ duo SOFI TUKKER, says the 'White Lotus' theme song will go down as the best in TV history ... and that's exactly why she remixed it. We spoke with Sophie at LAX earlier this week who not only shared her love of the show, but the massive success of the theme song as well. If you didn't know, SOFI TUKKER has a super popular remix of the theme song ... that's giving the jam even more life.
TMZ.com
Oprah Celebrates 69th Birthday with Kim K, J Lo, Sharon Stone and More
Oprah rang in her 69th birthday with some of the most famous women in Hollywood -- including Jennifer Lopez, Sharon Stone, Priyanka Chopra ... and Kim Kardashian. The get-together Saturday in L.A. served as a two-pronged event ... first, to celebrate O's big day, obviously -- but these ladies also came together to honor Anastasia Beverly Hill's 25th anniversary with a true who's-who guest list.
TMZ.com
Steve-O Brings Bam Margera on Tour, Jokes He's Britney Spears of 'Jackass'
Steve-O's new opening act for the first 9 shows of his comedy tour is Bam Margera ... and the 'Jackass' alums hit the stage together to workshop some new material. We got video of Steve-O shocking the packed house at the Elsinore Theatre in Salem, Oregon last Sunday -- and Bam's surprise appearance drew huge applause from the crowd.
TMZ.com
Sada Baby Cuts $20K Lean Habit, Preps Album After Leaving Asylum Records
Sada Baby shocked fans earlier this week, announcing he was done with lean and cigarettes after spending upwards of $20k on the habits per week ... a move he says not only benefited his health, but his pockets too!!!. TMZ Hip Hop chopped it up with Sada, who openly admits...
TMZ.com
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira in Star-Studded Wedding
Marc Anthony's married again -- this time saying "I do" to a 23-year-old beauty pageant winner ... with a lot of famous friends in tow, sans one key person. The singer reportedly tied the knot Saturday with Nadia Ferreira, whom he got engaged to in May. Per Hola!, the nuptials went down in Miami at the Perez Art Museum. Not only was the place packed with celebs, but public officials too -- Miami's mayor included, who officiated.
TMZ.com
Jim Jones Visits NYC Young Dolph Museum, Deion Sanders Hits Denver Exhibit
The late Young Dolph's life and times have expertly been curated through a traveling pop-up museum ... attracting rap peers like Jim Jones, who recently soaked up the detailed exhibit. TMZ Hip Hop got vid of the Dipset Capo during his recent visit at the NYC edition of Dolphland as...
TMZ.com
'Gossip Girl' Reboot Star Jordan Alexander Grateful Despite HBO Cancelation
"Gossip Girl" star Jordan Alexander isn't shedding any tears or holding a grudge after the reboot series was canceled ... instead, she's finding the positive in an awesome experience. We caught up with Jordan shortly after word got out that HBO Max wasn't bringing back the show for a 3rd...
TMZ.com
Eva Longoria's 'Desperate Housewives' Aston Martin For Sale
Wanna look as hot as Eva Longoria on "Desperate Housewives"? Love cars? Got deep pockets? Then do we have the auction for YOU!!!. That's right ... you could be the lucky owner of the 2007 Aston Martin DB9 Volante Eva whipped around Wisteria Lane during the show's heyday. The vehicle's...
