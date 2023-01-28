ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Sikeston hot shooting takes down state-ranked Borgia to win Union tourney

UNION, Mo. – When the bracket for the 61st Annual Union Invitational Tournament was released, it just seemed inevitable that Sikeston would meet up with its old nemesis, St. Francis Borgia, in the championship game. The game did not disappoint on Saturday night as second-seeded Sikeston upset top-seeded and...
SIKESTON, MO
Mules battle with Kentucky power before fading late

PADUCAH, Ky. — The Poplar Bluff Mules boys basketball team was able to go toe-to-toe with one of the top teams in Kentucky for almost 23 minutes over the weekend. The Mules trailed western Kentucky power McCracken County by just three points at halftime — and just seven with under a minute left in the third quarter — but could not sustain that momentum after the intermission in an 84-64 loss Saturday night.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
SEMO MBB vs. Tennessee State

Southeast Missouri State started Thursday’s tilt down 17-1 but ended with a 92-75 win over Tennessee State in the Show Me Center.
NASHVILLE, TN

