SCAA Tournament: 'Improved' Bernie battles with Dexter, but 'Cats' Nichols proves too much
DEXTER – A mere 14 days earlier, the Dexter High School boy’s basketball squad had done battle with down-the-road rival Bernie and shut down the Mules’ offensive attack, including its super-scorer, senior guard Tristan Johnson in a 48-28 thumping. The two teams met again on Friday in...
Sikeston hot shooting takes down state-ranked Borgia to win Union tourney
UNION, Mo. – When the bracket for the 61st Annual Union Invitational Tournament was released, it just seemed inevitable that Sikeston would meet up with its old nemesis, St. Francis Borgia, in the championship game. The game did not disappoint on Saturday night as second-seeded Sikeston upset top-seeded and...
Mules battle with Kentucky power before fading late
PADUCAH, Ky. — The Poplar Bluff Mules boys basketball team was able to go toe-to-toe with one of the top teams in Kentucky for almost 23 minutes over the weekend. The Mules trailed western Kentucky power McCracken County by just three points at halftime — and just seven with under a minute left in the third quarter — but could not sustain that momentum after the intermission in an 84-64 loss Saturday night.
SEMO MBB vs. Tennessee State
Southeast Missouri State started Thursday’s tilt down 17-1 but ended with a 92-75 win over Tennessee State in the Show Me Center.
