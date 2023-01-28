Read full article on original website
Morris County man accused of DWI, crashing with kids in car
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man has been arrested and is accused of driving drunk and crashing in Denville Township with kids in the car, according to police. The single-vehicle crash happened on Sunday, January 29 on Route 10 westbound. While on scene, officers determined...
Man accused of assaulting, spitting on troopers
LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man they say assaulted and spit on two troopers while trying to avoid arrest. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 11:30 p.m., troopers were called to the West Bar & Grill in Lackawaxen Township for a report of a man causing a […]
Pedestrian killed in Bergen County hit-and-run
GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- Bergen County prosecutors are trying to find the car responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in northern New Jersey on Monday morning.CBS2 heard from neighbors on the dangers of living on the county road where it happened.There was a tragic start to the commute in Glen Rock and neighboring Hawthorne."You don't leave your home thinking that's the last time you're going to be leaving your home," a woman from Jersey City said.Prosecutors say just after 6:30 a.m. a car struck and killed a female pedestrian on Lincoln Avenue between Dixie and Parker avenues. Monica Pilkington woke up...
Fairfield County Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges
A Connecticut investment banker who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident.Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, age 46, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135…
Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement
"The earlier police activity in Beau Ridge has concluded. One arrest was made and there is no threat to the community. The incident, which occurred inside a residence, was resolved peacefully. Thank you for your patience and we apologize to those that were inconvenienced by this situation. More information will follow." Holmdel Police Department (Facebook Post)
The NJ C4PCC & the Morris County Sheriff’s Office to Host Law Enforcement Night
HANOVER, NJ - Morris County Sheriff, James Gannon; Hanover Township Mayor, Thomas “Ace” Gallagher; East Hanover Mayor Joseph Pannullo; Florham Park Mayor, Mark Taylor; and the 200 Club of Morris County have announced that they will be hosting a Law Enforcement Night at Mennen Arena on March 3rd at 7pm, with the doors opening at 6:30pm.
Vehicle Found Abandoned After Sussex County Crash
A crashed vehicle that took down a power line was found abandoned in Sussex County over the weekend, authorities said. The Byram Township Fire Department responded to the crash on Whitehall Hill Road alongside several local emergency crews around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. After the power was cut...
Skull Fished Out Of Delaware River ID'd As Missing Trenton Man
A skull fished out of the Delaware River nearly 40 years ago has been identified as belonging to a missing New Jersey man, authorities revealed Monday, Jan. 30. Richard Thomas Alt, a 31-year-old Trenton man, was last seen by loved ones on Christmas Eve in 1984, said Bucks District Attorney Mat…
PTO president facing fraud, theft charges in Hunterdon County
RARITAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A former Parent Teacher Organization president at a Hunterdon County school is facing fraud and theft charges, according to Raritan Township Police Lieutenant Scott Nelson. Raritan Township police detectives on Wednesday took a report from JP Case Middle School PTO members, regarding irregularities...
Attempted Firebomb at Bloomfield Temple Being Investigated
Bloomfield, NJ- On Sunday January 29, 2023 at approximately 9:30 am, Bloomfield Officers responded to Temple Ner Tamid on a report of property damage. Upon the officer’s arrival, it was quickly determined that a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the Temple’s front door. After reviewing video surveillance from the Temple, it revealed one male suspect approached the front door at 3:19 a.m. with a Molotov cocktail. He then lights it and throws it at the front door. The glass bottle broke but did not cause any damage to the Temple. The suspect then fled down the driveway. The suspect is believed to...
N.J. school district forced teacher to quit over ‘crying spells’ in classroom, lawsuit says
A former teacher in the South Orange-Maplewood school district has filed a lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after a transfer to teach special education without an aide caused her to have “crying spells” in the classroom. Sarah Barlow, 34, of West Orange, said in court papers...
Corrections Officer from Piscataway Charged with Giving Cell Phone to Inmate in Prison Romance
FREEHOLD, NJ – Latonya C. Johnson, 51 of Piscataway has been charged with a single count of Knowingly Providing an Electronic Communication Device to an Inmate, a second-degree offense for giving a cell phone to a prisoner. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago made the announcement on Thursday adding that Johnson, a guard at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution had been in a romantic relationship with a male inmate and gave him the cell phone so she could contact him more frequently. Santiago said investigators found that Johnson brought the cell phone into the prison sometime between May and October 2022. Johnson is scheduled to appear in Monmouth County Superior Court March 7 and could get up to 10 years in prison if convicted. TAPinto is free and published daily made possible through sponsorships and advertising. Get Your Town's News in Your Inbox: Click Here to sign up. Contact piscataway@tapinto.net for sponsorship and advertising information. Market Your Business Using TAPinto Download the TAPinto App! Click here for Android. Click here for iOS.
Franklin Borough fire chief suspended and accused of assaulting girlfriend, police say
Franklin Borough's volunteer fire chief has been suspended from his duties after he was arrested last week for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and destroying her apartment, later fleeing the home in the borough-issued chief's pickup truck, police said. Khyle Conklin, 28, who has served as the borough's top firefighter since...
Family 'one step closer to getting closure' after verdict in deadly Monroe County DUI crash
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — After six years, Thomas Patti was convicted in connection with a crash that killed Cody Bensel in Monroe County in 2016. The long-awaited verdict, however, isn't sitting well with everyone. "We are obviously very disappointed. We feel as though the jury got this decision wrong,"...
Bus Driver Was DWI When He Drove Through West Caldwell Home: Police
A 37-year-old school bus driver from Newark has been charged after plowing his bus into a West Caldwell home on Friday, Jan. 27, police said.Anthony R. Stuckey had just dropped students off at West Caldwell Tech High School, before he drove his bus into an unoccupied Passaic Avenue home just b…
19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
Somerset County man gets prison for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Somerset County man was sentenced Friday to 80 months in prison on two felony charges for assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His co-defendant, a West Virginia man, was sentenced to time served with conditions, authorities said.
Whereabouts of missing persons remains mystery
PORT JERVIS – Two Port Jervis women and one from Rock Hill, NY are among missing persons and time-intensive searches conducted locally over past months – and years. For those waiting for answers about their loved one, the process has felt excruciatingly frustrating and slow. One other Port Jervis woman was found dead.
N.J. college football player charged in rape of woman in Pa., authorities say
A college football player from Morris County, New Jersey, is one of two men facing charges in the rape of a woman during a house party last year in Pennsylvania. Daunte White, of Wharton, a linebacker for the Saint Francis University Red Flash, was charged Tuesday with participating in the assault that allegedly occurred in February 2022, according to court documents.
Photos: Local first responders in Warren County receive ‘Tactical Emergency Casualty Care’ training
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Several different agencies recently attended a Tactical Emergency Casualty Care (TECC) course that teaches EMS practitioners and other prehospital providers how to respond to and care for patients in a civilian tactical environment. Police, fire, EMS, and members of the Warren County Rescue...
