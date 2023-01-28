ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

wrnjradio.com

Morris County man accused of DWI, crashing with kids in car

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man has been arrested and is accused of driving drunk and crashing in Denville Township with kids in the car, according to police. The single-vehicle crash happened on Sunday, January 29 on Route 10 westbound. While on scene, officers determined...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

Man accused of assaulting, spitting on troopers

LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man they say assaulted and spit on two troopers while trying to avoid arrest. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 11:30 p.m., troopers were called to the West Bar & Grill in Lackawaxen Township for a report of a man causing a […]
LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS New York

Pedestrian killed in Bergen County hit-and-run

GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- Bergen County prosecutors are trying to find the car responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in northern New Jersey on Monday morning.CBS2 heard from neighbors on the dangers of living on the county road where it happened.There was a tragic start to the commute in Glen Rock and neighboring Hawthorne."You don't leave your home thinking that's the last time you're going to be leaving your home," a woman from Jersey City said.Prosecutors say just after 6:30 a.m. a car struck and killed a female pedestrian on Lincoln Avenue between Dixie and Parker avenues. Monica Pilkington woke up...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
tapinto.net

Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement

"The earlier police activity in Beau Ridge has concluded. One arrest was made and there is no threat to the community. The incident, which occurred inside a residence, was resolved peacefully. Thank you for your patience and we apologize to those that were inconvenienced by this situation. More information will follow." Holmdel Police Department (Facebook Post)
HOLMDEL, NJ
Daily Voice

Vehicle Found Abandoned After Sussex County Crash

A crashed vehicle that took down a power line was found abandoned in Sussex County over the weekend, authorities said. The Byram Township Fire Department responded to the crash on Whitehall Hill Road alongside several local emergency crews around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. After the power was cut...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

PTO president facing fraud, theft charges in Hunterdon County

RARITAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A former Parent Teacher Organization president at a Hunterdon County school is facing fraud and theft charges, according to Raritan Township Police Lieutenant Scott Nelson. Raritan Township police detectives on Wednesday took a report from JP Case Middle School PTO members, regarding irregularities...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Attempted Firebomb at Bloomfield Temple Being Investigated

Bloomfield, NJ- On Sunday January 29, 2023 at approximately 9:30 am, Bloomfield Officers responded to Temple Ner Tamid on a report of property damage. Upon the officer’s arrival, it was quickly determined that a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the Temple’s front door. After reviewing video surveillance from the Temple, it revealed one male suspect approached the front door at 3:19 a.m. with a Molotov cocktail. He then lights it and throws it at the front door. The glass bottle broke but did not cause any damage to the Temple. The suspect then fled down the driveway. The suspect is believed to...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Corrections Officer from Piscataway Charged with Giving Cell Phone to Inmate in Prison Romance

FREEHOLD, NJ – Latonya C. Johnson, 51 of Piscataway has been charged with a single count of Knowingly Providing an Electronic Communication Device to an Inmate, a second-degree offense for giving a cell phone to a prisoner. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago made the announcement on Thursday adding that Johnson, a guard at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution had been in a romantic relationship with a male inmate and gave him the cell phone so she could contact him more frequently. Santiago said investigators found that Johnson brought the cell phone into the prison sometime between May and October 2022. Johnson is scheduled to appear in Monmouth County Superior Court March 7 and could get up to 10 years in prison if convicted. TAPinto is free and published daily made possible through sponsorships and advertising. Get Your Town's News in Your Inbox:  Click Here to sign up. Contact piscataway@tapinto.net for sponsorship and advertising information. Market Your Business Using TAPinto Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Paterson Times

19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
PATERSON, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Whereabouts of missing persons remains mystery

PORT JERVIS – Two Port Jervis women and one from Rock Hill, NY are among missing persons and time-intensive searches conducted locally over past months – and years. For those waiting for answers about their loved one, the process has felt excruciatingly frustrating and slow. One other Port Jervis woman was found dead.
PORT JERVIS, NY
PennLive.com

N.J. college football player charged in rape of woman in Pa., authorities say

A college football player from Morris County, New Jersey, is one of two men facing charges in the rape of a woman during a house party last year in Pennsylvania. Daunte White, of Wharton, a linebacker for the Saint Francis University Red Flash, was charged Tuesday with participating in the assault that allegedly occurred in February 2022, according to court documents.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

