Sami Zayn Turns On Roman Reigns, Bloodline Destroys Sami And Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has made his choice. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event at WWE Royal Rumble, finishing him off with a spear inside the ring after tossing Owens back of the head first into the steps on the outside. The...
sportszion.com
“Only God can judge me” shocking reasons revealed on why Floyd Mayweather still box after women beating incident
Floyd Mayweather has been a figure of controversy throughout the entirety of his professional boxing career; nonetheless, he has consistently been successful inside the ring. Floyd Mayweather has consistently refuted all of the claims that have been made against him in the past regarding his alleged history of physically abusing women. The 45-year-old boxer explained how he continued to win fights while being accused of domestic violence.
sportszion.com
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight clash set for the “biggest purse in boxing history”: Bob Arum
The British fighter Tyson Fury and the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to a title unification bout in the coming months. In an interview with SkySports, Bob Arum, CEO of Top Rank, which promotes Fury in America, confirmed the anticipated fight, stated that the event could take place in one of the Middle Eastern countries, and also cited that the event will experience a huge payday.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Responds To The Rock’s Claims He Won’t Be Ready For WrestleMania
Roman Reigns has addressed the rumours of him facing The Rock at WrestleMania 39 as the dream match appears to be looking less and less likely. For months – if not years – rumours have run rampant that The Rock would be the one to finally take down Roman Reigns in a WrestleMania clash for the ages, especially since Reigns began referring to himself as The Tribal Chief.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Hugged WOW Star After WWE Match
"Big Time Bex" offered up some support to a WWE hopeful following their company debut last summer. On July 11, current WOW Superhero Jazmin Allure received a huge opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WWE. Initially expecting simple extra work, Allure soon learned that she'd not only be wrestling in front of the San Antonio crowd but she'd also compete on "Main Event" against veteran Tamina.
Yardbarker
McGregor posts his x-rated image online to show off his injuries
The former two time UFC Champion Conor McGregor was out for a cycle yesterday in his native city, when some motorist came very close to wiping out the 34 year Dubliner. The Irish man posted it all on his social media yesterday to give the updates to all his fans. Thankful the Irish man is alright and not badly injured.
sportszion.com
UFC HOF Randy Couture warns Jake Paul to avoid facing experienced MMA fighters in PFL journey
Many people were skeptical of Jake Paul’s decision to enter the world of MMA, including Randy Couture, who recently advised Jake to be extremely cautious when choosing his first PFL opponent. After remaining unbeaten for the entirety of his professional boxing career, which lasted for a total of four...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder says fans want knockouts, not titles from him
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says his fans don’t come to see him fight for world title straps as they want to see him knock out his opponents, not win useless trinket belts that have lost whatever meaning they once had in this era. The titles are now meaningless...
MMA Fighting
Stipe Miocic gets why Francis Ngannou left UFC, but ‘it’s going to be a long time’ before anything changes
Stipe Miocic respects the point Francis Ngannou was trying to prove with his years-long battle with the UFC. He just isn’t surprised things played out the way they did. “I get it,” Miocic said recently on The MMA Hour. “I mean, it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens — [Ngannou was] trying to move [the sport] in the right direction, which is great, but it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens.”
Boxing Scene
Beterbiev Felt He Was Just Getting Started When Yarde Stoppage Came
Artur Beterbiev admitted he was not at his best during his eight-round shootout with Anthony Yarde. The WBO, WBC and IBF light heavyweight champion maintained his 100 per cent KO record by forcing Yarde’s trainer, Tunde Ajayi, to request the end of the fight with 59 seconds left of the 8th.
MMA Fighting
Oscar De La Hoya: Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury would be ‘mega event’ on par with Mike Tyson fights
If a fight between former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and boxing’s heavyweight king Tyson Fury materializes, you can bet Oscar De La Hoya will tune in. During an appearance on The MMA Hour, De La Hoya was asked for his thoughts on Ngannou potentially booking a fight against “The Gypsy King,” a possibility that has been in play since the two met face-to-face in the ring in London following Fury’s win over Dillian Whyte. It’s a possibility that has become more distinct with Ngannou now an unrestricted free agent after recently parting ways with the UFC.
Video: Watch Bellator veteran Valerie Loureda's debut as Lola Vice on NXT Level Up
Bellator veteran Valerie Loureda is now known as Lola Vice inside the WWE universe. Loureda, 24, fought all five of her professional MMA bouts under the Bellator banner, winning four. In June, Loureda announced her full-time move to the world of pro wrestling and has quickly worked her way up.
Boxing Scene
Anthony Joshua Wants To Fight Fury Or Wilder – Or Both – In 2023
At the age of 33, Anthony Joshua is in the rebuilding phase of his career. The former two-time unified heavyweight champion of the world has lost three out of his last five fights, including two to Oleksandr Usyk, and he’s contemplating a change in coaching yet again. The British boxer is also considering a training camp move to the United States for a change of scenery.
MMA Fighting
TUF 30 winner Mohammed Usman reveals surgery that delayed his return to the UFC, now targeting April fight
Mohammed Usman made quite an impact with his stunning knockout over Zac Pauga to become The Ultimate Fighter season 30 champion but that win came at a cost. It turns out Usman suffered a broken thumb during the fight but he still managed to use that same hand to land the punch that put Pauga away just 36 seconds into the second round. It wasn’t until later that he realized his hand was actually injured, which then required him to undergo surgery to repair the damage done.
sportszion.com
Randy Orton’s wife reportedly texted Nia Jax after her domination in Royal Rumble match got RKO’d
As WWE Royal Rumble is closing in, the anticipation regarding the event is mounting way higher as the 30-men Battle Royal comes with among the most talked about. Nia Jax has been long absent from the WWE ever since she got fired back on November 4th, 2021 at the age of 37. Of course, as is common practice for retired WWE stars, she has been appearing in different shows here and there. On such a similar appearance for the Wives of Wrestling podcast, the former wrestler talked about the time she got RKO’d by none other than the legend Randy Orton in a Royal Rumble Match.
Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury share heated words after intense first faceoff
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have shared their first staredown, and they needed to be separated to prevent a brawl from breaking out. Ahead of the main event of Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde at OVO Arena Wembley in London, Paul and Fury had the opportunity to meet face-to-face for the first time, complete with entrances and interviews inside the boxing ring.
sportszion.com
Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir daughter announced as UFC’s first ever NIL ambassador
The UFC has signed their very first-ever NIL ambassador, and they certainly could not have signed anyone better for that role given that it is none other than former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir‘s daughter. A name, image, and likeness deal, or NIL for short, is a contract that...
sportszion.com
Watch: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury get into physical altercation during faceoff in London
The fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is about to hit the ring on February 26. However, the trash talk and physical altercation between the pair have already started. The two young boxers face off against each other today in London before their anticipated bout in Saudi Arabia. Earlier,...
Francis Ngannou reveals he could be fighting Tyson Fury in mid-2023
Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou isn’t jumping the gun on a Tyson Fury fight in 2023, but he’d like to get a deal in writing before “The Gypsy King” battles Oleksandr Usyk. Ngannou and Fury have expressed interest in throwing down at some point. Fury...
PWMania
WWE Star Pulled from the Royal Rumble Match?, Updated Royal Rumble Card
The final lineup for today’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas is taking shape. Dominik Mysterio declared his spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble earlier this week, revealing how Rhea Ripley was training him for the match. Dominik vowed to defeat his father during the match.
