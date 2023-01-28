Read full article on original website
Photos: Meet Australian Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka
When it comes to winning a Grand Slam tournament, Aryna Sabalenka has been knocking on the doorstep for the past few years. On Saturday, she was finally allowed in. Sabalenka defeated reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Australia Open final. Following ...
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defend women's doubles title
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova extended their remarkable winning run at major tournaments as they...
atptour.com
Final Preview: Djokovic, Tsitsipas Square Off For Australian Open Title, World No. 1
The Australian Open has been a home away from home for Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas throughout their respective careers. In Sunday's final, both men will chase major milestones in Rod Laver Arena, on a court that helped each rise to stardom. In addition to the Grand Slam glory at...
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander on comparing Djokovic's historic Australian Open tally to Nadal's Roland Garros: "If you win 10 Australian Opens on hard, that means you have to beat maybe the best field in tennis"
Mats Wilander believes that Djokovic's 10 Australian Open can easily be compared to Nadal's 14 Roland Garros championships because of the surface difference. Wilander's point stands on the fact that winning 10 Australian Opens is tougher than winning 14 French opens due to the surface. Most of the best players in the world know how to play well on hard courts as it's the most common court variant and the majority of tennis is played on it, including two majors.
Tennis-Australian Open 2023: order of play on Sunday
MELBOURNE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourt on the 14th day of the Australian Open on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding):. Women's doubles final (3:00 p.m. local time - 0400 GMT)
Australian Open: Djokovic wins 10th title there, 22nd major
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A LOOK AT SUNDAY. Novak Djokovic collected his record-extending 10th Australian Open championship and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title overall with a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final at Melbourne Park. The victory Sunday night also will allow Djokovic to rise to No. 1 in the AP rankings on Monday. He collapsed into tears after the match. A year ago, Djokovic did not play in the Australian Open after he was deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 6-3 to win the women’s doubles final for their seventh Grand Slam trophy as a team.
Djokovic back at top of ATP rankings; Sabalenka No. 2 in WTA
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open championship returned him to a rather familiar spot on Monday: No. 1 in the ATP rankings. His four-place rise from No. 5 to replace Carlos Alcaraz at No. 1 is the largest jump to the top spot in the 50-year history of the computerized rankings for men’s tennis. “You never know how much more time you have left, so, of course, I nurture and celebrate these moments of becoming No. 1 again and Grand Slam champion,” the 35-year-old Djokovic said after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in the final at Melbourne Park on Sunday night, “even more than I have, maybe ever in my career. I don’t take it for granted.” Aryna Sabalenka’s first major title moved her up from No. 5 to a career-best-equaling No. 2 in the WTA rankings, behind only three-time major champion Iga Swiatek.
Rafael Nadal Congratulates Novak Djokovic on 22nd Grand Slam Win
Now the race is on to see who breaks the tie with title No. 23.
Analysis: Aussie Open champ Sabalenka reworked serve, belief
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka’s Australian Open championship is about persistence. It’s about the value of confronting, not ignoring, problems. It’s about putting in the time and the effort required to get better. And, to hear Sabalenka and her team tell it, it’s as much...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Abu Dhabi Open WTA Entry List headlined by Jabeur, Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu (Last Update - 30-01)
The 2023 Abu Dhabi Open will run from February 6th till February 10th and will feature players like Jabeur, Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu. The WTA 500 event is one of the first larger events outside of Australia and generally draws a spectacular field. It's that way this time as well with many great players taking part in the popular tennis destination. Most of them spend time in Abu Dhabi before heading off to Australia so this is standard for most of them.
SFGate
Sam Mewis unlikely to play for US at World Cup after surgery
Midfielder Sam Mewis has undergone a second knee surgery and is unlikely to be available to play for the United States at the Women's World Cup this summer. Mewis, who also plays for the Kansas City Current in the National Women's Soccer League, first had surgery on her right knee in August 2021. But she required another surgery last week, she announced Monday on social media.
Aryna Sabalenka defeats Elena Rybakina for Aussie Open title
Aryna Sabalenka's undefeated run in 2023 has carried her to the Australian Open title with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Elena Rybakina.
atptour.com
Federer & Nadal Congratulate Djokovic On Australian Open Title
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal took to social media to congratulate Novak Djokovic on winning his record-extending 10th Australian Open title. Djokovic now owns 22 Grand Slam trophies, tied for most men's singles majors in history alongside Nadal. Federer, who retired at last year's Laver Cup, completed his career with 20 Slams.
Novak Djokovic defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas to secure 10th Australian Open title and record levelling 22nd Grand Slam
The race for the most majors continues as the Serbian equals Rafael Nadal’s record 22 Grand Slams.
Novak Djokovic back on top Down Under, wins Australian Open
Novak Djokovic has won the Australian Open with a 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. He now has 22 Grand Slam titles, tied with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man.
