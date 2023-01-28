ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Photos: Meet Australian Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka

When it comes to winning a Grand Slam tournament, Aryna Sabalenka has been knocking on the doorstep for the past few years. On Saturday, she was finally allowed in.  Sabalenka defeated reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Australia Open final.  Following ...
tennisuptodate.com

Wilander on comparing Djokovic's historic Australian Open tally to Nadal's Roland Garros: "If you win 10 Australian Opens on hard, that means you have to beat maybe the best field in tennis"

Mats Wilander believes that Djokovic's 10 Australian Open can easily be compared to Nadal's 14 Roland Garros championships because of the surface difference. Wilander's point stands on the fact that winning 10 Australian Opens is tougher than winning 14 French opens due to the surface. Most of the best players in the world know how to play well on hard courts as it's the most common court variant and the majority of tennis is played on it, including two majors.
The Associated Press

Australian Open: Djokovic wins 10th title there, 22nd major

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A LOOK AT SUNDAY. Novak Djokovic collected his record-extending 10th Australian Open championship and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title overall with a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final at Melbourne Park. The victory Sunday night also will allow Djokovic to rise to No. 1 in the AP rankings on Monday. He collapsed into tears after the match. A year ago, Djokovic did not play in the Australian Open after he was deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 6-3 to win the women’s doubles final for their seventh Grand Slam trophy as a team.
The Associated Press

Djokovic back at top of ATP rankings; Sabalenka No. 2 in WTA

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open championship returned him to a rather familiar spot on Monday: No. 1 in the ATP rankings. His four-place rise from No. 5 to replace Carlos Alcaraz at No. 1 is the largest jump to the top spot in the 50-year history of the computerized rankings for men’s tennis. “You never know how much more time you have left, so, of course, I nurture and celebrate these moments of becoming No. 1 again and Grand Slam champion,” the 35-year-old Djokovic said after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in the final at Melbourne Park on Sunday night, “even more than I have, maybe ever in my career. I don’t take it for granted.” Aryna Sabalenka’s first major title moved her up from No. 5 to a career-best-equaling No. 2 in the WTA rankings, behind only three-time major champion Iga Swiatek.
The Associated Press

Analysis: Aussie Open champ Sabalenka reworked serve, belief

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka’s Australian Open championship is about persistence. It’s about the value of confronting, not ignoring, problems. It’s about putting in the time and the effort required to get better. And, to hear Sabalenka and her team tell it, it’s as much...
tennisuptodate.com

2023 Abu Dhabi Open WTA Entry List headlined by Jabeur, Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu (Last Update - 30-01)

The 2023 Abu Dhabi Open will run from February 6th till February 10th and will feature players like Jabeur, Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu. The WTA 500 event is one of the first larger events outside of Australia and generally draws a spectacular field. It's that way this time as well with many great players taking part in the popular tennis destination. Most of them spend time in Abu Dhabi before heading off to Australia so this is standard for most of them.
SFGate

Sam Mewis unlikely to play for US at World Cup after surgery

Midfielder Sam Mewis has undergone a second knee surgery and is unlikely to be available to play for the United States at the Women's World Cup this summer. Mewis, who also plays for the Kansas City Current in the National Women's Soccer League, first had surgery on her right knee in August 2021. But she required another surgery last week, she announced Monday on social media.
atptour.com

Federer & Nadal Congratulate Djokovic On Australian Open Title

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal took to social media to congratulate Novak Djokovic on winning his record-extending 10th Australian Open title. Djokovic now owns 22 Grand Slam trophies, tied for most men's singles majors in history alongside Nadal. Federer, who retired at last year's Laver Cup, completed his career with 20 Slams.

