Hidalgo County Judge Cortez underwent surgery to remove tumor
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez says he is eager to get back to work after receiving good news after a medical operation. Cortez is recovering from a surgery to remove — what turned out to be — a cancerous tumor. He reported that tests found no evidence that the […]
La Joya ISD Announces Layoffs
The La Joya school district is planning to lay off more than 100 employees to help reduce overstaffing and cut spending. The district’s board approved a plan that includes the layoffs during a meeting on Wednesday. La Joya’s superintendent says the plan will help the district save about 20-million...
City of Mission holds 91st annual parade of oranges
The city of Mission held its 91st annual parade of oranges Saturday. Director and actor JT Campos attended the parade. Campos is a Mission native who stars in the hit TV show “Queen of the South.”. Campos was joined by many different local marching bands, dance performances, and more.
McAllen PD investigates death of a child
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are investigating the death of a child, authorities say. At 6:10 a.m. Monday, McAllen police responded to a residence at the 2200 block of Hackberry Avenue where they discovered the child, according to Lt. Joel Morales with the McAllen Police Department. Morales told ValleyCentral no additional information would be […]
McAllen twin runaways found, police say
The McAllen Police Department has located the two teen runaways, according to a Monday news release from the department. Alexa and Alexandra Espinoza, both 16, were last seen in the area of 2300 block of Dallas Avenue in McAllen last Saturday, according to a news release. Police didn't disclose further...
Edinburg police: "Lock your cars"
The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man accused of car burglary. Edinburg police got several calls Friday about 24 car burglaries from people in neighborhoods off south McColl Road near the area north of Walmart on Trenton and south of the HEB on Freddy Gonzalez.
Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets | Shopping center in Texas
3 dead in crash on Monte Cristo Road north of Edcouch; Victims identified
EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Agencies are reporting three people are dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash along Monte Christo Road north of Edcouch. The accident involved a Peterbilt truck tractor-trailer traveling west-southwest on FM 1015, and a white Chevrolet Silverado, occupied by one female driver and three male passengers, traveling east-northeast on FM 1015. Sgt. […]
A Texas National Guard member shot and injured a migrant at the border
A Texas National Guard member shot a migrant in the shoulder during an encounter in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas last week, according to a recent joint Army Times and Texas Tribune report. A federal law enforcement source confirmed to CNN a migrant was shot and injured in the incident.
Three mobile homes destroyed in fire near Mercedes
Two families were left without a home after a fire broke out north of Mercedes that burned through three mobile homes. The fire broke out Friday at around 6:30 p.m. at the homes that belonged to two families, according to Mercedes fire Chief Javier Campos Jr. The Hidalgo County Community...
Texas judge orders woman to law school after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy
As a special condition to her supervised release, a Texas woman was ordered by a judge to finish law school after being arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
Affidavit provides new details into Texas teacher, student relationship
A probable cause affidavit provided new details in the arrest of an IDEA teacher in Texas.
Edinburg police urge caution after 24 vehicles burglarized
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are urging the public to be cautious after 24 vehicles were burglarized. On Friday, police responded to neighborhoods between the 2100 and 2800 blocks of South McColl Road in reference to 24 vehicle burglaries, the Edinburg Police Department stated in a post. “Through the investigation and surveillance, a male […]
McAllen Man Arrested For Attempting To Smuggle Meth Across Border
A McAllen man is facing drug smuggling charges after being arrested at the Hidalgo Port of Entry last week. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested Mauricio Paez on Thursday after a secondary inspection of his Ford pickup. A search discovered more than 250 pounds of meth inside a hidden compartment in the truck.
Two Edinburg CISD employees on administrative leave, accused of 'wrongdoings', district says
Two Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District employees are now on administrative leave as the district investigates alleged wrongdoings. District administrators say the director of personnel and the director of payroll are on administrative leave. In a statement, Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario Salinas stated, “the district will not comment on the...
Former police corporal who sued Palmview receives $33,000 settlement
A former police corporal who sued the city of Palmview for “unlawful gender/sex discrimination” received a $33,000 settlement in November. Palmview settled with police Cpl. Jorge Padron in November but admitted no wrongdoing. “Mr. Padron will always appreciate the opportunity to serve and protect the residents of Palmview,”...
