Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon Fashion’s New Releases Include the Must-Have Wardrobe Essentials That Make Every Outfit Effortlessly Chic
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Shopping for trendy pieces is fun and all, but 2023 is about securing your ultimate, love-forever wardrobe. So, what if we told you there’s a one-stop shop for a collection of timeless clothing (and sometimes even accessories) that makes getting dressed each day easier and helps you get the most bang for your buck? Enter: Amazon’s new fashion releases.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs....
EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Launches First Baby Collection
PARIS — Even babies can now wear Louis Vuitton, with the launch of the French luxury house’s first collection for newborns. Vuitton said on Wednesday the line, set to launch on March 3 in selected stores worldwide, will include clothing, shoes, accessories and objects featuring a fresh take on its signature monogram pattern. The brand’s trademark flowers will appear as perforations on leather shoes, as a 3D cashmere knit and as a label attached to many of the pieces.More from WWDFront Row at Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton at Harrods “The collection represents a...
Deckers Says Walmart Copied Ugg, Hoka and Teva Designs in New Lawsuit
Deckers filed a lawsuit against Walmart on Wednesday, claiming the retailer infringed on designs for its Ugg, Hoka and Teva brands According to the suit, filed in a California court, Walmart is selling lookalikes of Deckers’ Ugg Classic Ultra Mini, the Ugg Oh Yeah slide, the Hoka Ora Recovery slide, the Teva Hurricane Drift sandal and the Teva Original Universal sandal in the 90’s multi colorway. Walmart introduced these similar products to the marketplace “in an effort to exploit Deckers’ goodwill and the reputation” of its brands, the complaint read. Deckers said it believes Walmart obtained some of these lookalike products through third-party...
Hypebae
Harry Styles-Approved Label Bode Makes Its Foray Into Womenswear
Bode, the Harry Styles-approved menswear label, is finally dipping its toe into the world of womenswear, beginning with its forthcoming showcase at Paris Fashion Week. Announcing the news on Instagram, Bode explained that “It’s been 7 years of making menswear and I’m so excited about this new part of our story. This collection, The Crane Estate, is an exploration of my mother’s youth in the 1970s in Massachusetts.”
Kate Middleton chooses vibrance in crimson M&S coat - and it's on sale NOW
Go, go, go...Kate Middleton's crimson M&S coat is in the sale!
In Style
These New Mini Shearling Boots Are Half the Price of Competitors, and They’re Selling Like Hotcakes
It’s no secret that Ugg’s mini boots have been taking over the feet of celebrities, fashion influencers, and millions of people around the world over the last few years. Due to a huge rise in popularity when the brand launched its platform minis, they’ve been hard to find, and many others have started coming out with their own versions. While similar options tend to pale in comparison to the original boots in terms of quality, my favorite price-transparent brand, Quince, recently dropped its own version of the legendary boots with the fur, and I’ve quickly become a fan.
This Denim Startup Was ‘Designed to Shut Down’
Benim Denim calls itself a startup that is “designed to shut down.” Indeed the month-old Swedish firm will “live” only as long as its 170-meter roll of deadstock denim—partly made from Circulose, a material derived from recycled jeans—will allow it. Even the brand’s lookbook, which debuted last week, was choreographed and shot with the end in sight. It depicts Benim Denim’s “funeral service,” complete with mourners decked in double raw denim—the “only suit you need,” the firm said. Made by Malmö Industries in the coastal city that shares the factory’s name, the Canadian tuxedo combines a pair of loose, oversized jeans with a...
Narcity
Costco Clothing Is 30% Off Right Now & You Can Get UGG Dupes For Under $30
If you're on the lookout for cozy winter clothing on a budget, then you're in luck. Costco Canada is currently having a sale on its famous Kirkland Signature apparel – and this includes discounts on some of its most popular products. The brand just launched a 30% sale on...
hotelnewsme.com
EXPERIENCE AURA SKYPOOL LOUNGE FROM ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD!
AURA Skypool Lounge, the world’s highest 360° infinity pool, will now be made available to everyone through a digital space created in the Metaverse. The move into the Metaverse for the destination is being curated by Rare City which is a part of the Rare Age Technologies that leverages blockchain technology for the Rare City Metaverse.
travelmag.com
Where to Buy Louis Vuitton Vintage Bags
Buying vintage is the obvious sustainable and affordable solution to getting your hands on an iconic Louis Vuitton bag. But with so many bogus bags on the market, which websites can you trust?. Founded in Paris in 1854, Louis Vuitton has become a staple for the style-conscious. Renowned for its...
Shop Luxury Towels, Bathrobes and Loungewear from Coyuchi — On Sale Now
From luxury towels from Turkey to soft cotton robes and sweatpants, Coyuchi is having a to-swoon-for sale — shop now
hypebeast.com
Bene Culture Presents a Cleaner Side of Streetwear for Its New Pre-Summer Collection
Birmingham-based streetwear label Bene Culture has just presented an all-new Pre-Summer 2023 collection. Last time around, Bene Culture worked with functionality in mind as the label dropped a new technical skirt alongside a slew of graphic-heavy T-shirts. However, this time around, Bene has taken things back to basics with a collection of unisex designs that return to the brand’s classic motifs and vintage-inspired color palettes.
The 7 Best Boots to Style with Leggings Right Now — Under $300
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Even though I live in Southern California, I’m still California dreamin’ on such a winter’s day! It’s been super chilly all over the U.S. lately, so it looks like our […]
hotelnewsme.com
LUXURY, ADVENTURE AND WELLNESS – A VALENTINE’S GETAWAY TO HINU BAY
Discover unique and awakening experiences at Alila Hinu Bay as the luxury boutique resort in Salalah, regarded as one of the most romantic destinations in the world, lines up a host of intimate and memorable moments this Valentine’s season. Known for its undisturbed, rugged beauty, Hinu Bay is considered...
hypebeast.com
Crep Protect Unveils Its New Weekend Sneaker Bag
Following up on the release of its popular sneaker crate, footwear care brand Crep Protect has just presented its brand new Sneaker Bag. The new bag has been designed to carry five pairs of shoes at one time while it is also crafted with five fully-adjustable velcro dividers to allow for the accessory to be tailored to suit the user’s need; whether that’s through using the bag for sneakers, a mini suitcase, hand luggage essential, or for gym kits.
Anthropologie has several can’t-miss deals on women’s fashion and accessories
Anthropologie is having a sale with many of its designer fashion items discounted. The sale features price drops on women’s clothing, including sweaters, tops and dresses. There also are markdowns on accessories, like handbags, hats and jewelry. The retailer offers free shipping on orders over $50 with purchases made...
The Best Lunar New Year’s Gifts for Everyone, From Luxe Fashion and Beauty to Sweet Treats and More
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. The Lunar New Year starts Sunday, Jan. 22 — marking another chance to start 2023 on the right foot. Commonly observed in China, Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Mongolia and other Asian countries, the 15-day holiday celebrates the beginning of the new lunisolar calendar year and typically involves gifts of money in red envelopes and food that symbolize good fortune.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best White Tees to Wear for Hollywood-Worthy StylingBTS and Samsonite Debut 'Butter'-Inspired Travel CollectionThe Best Women's...
hotelnewsme.com
WITNESS DUBAI’S BIGGEST BEACH PARTY BOHEMIA WITH ANJUNADEEP AT BEACH BY FIVE
BOHEMIA WITH ANJUNADEEP AT BEACH BY FIVE ON 11 FEBRUARY, FROM 1PM. Dance music’s most respected, progressive record label, Anjunadeep at this week’s beach extravaganza Bohemia special at Beach by FIVE. Anjunadeep music label is one of dance music’s most respected, independent imprints and has spearheaded the melodic electronic music genre to now be known as the hotbed for emerging talent. This week taking the decks at Bohemia for an Anjunadeep special, are progressive trance giants, the legendary founders themselves Jody Wisternoff and James Grant, internationally renowned for their groundbreaking work for the label and viral annual Anjunadeep compilations. Joining them are Daniel Curpen, Franky Wah, Just Her and Simon Doty, a stellar lineup of artists in their own right, celebrating the very best of the label’s melodic focus and mixed deep house trance. We can’t wait to welcome the label back to Beach by FIVE for something uniquely special for this week’s Saturday spectacular. Every Saturday from 1pm, soak up the sun from one of our deluxe sun loungers, take a dip in one of the beach Jacuzzis or keep cool in our stunning glass-lined pool whilst listening to the crème de la crème of international DJs spinning the best of house tunes. Make Bohemia the soundtrack to your weekend and experience a beach spectacular like no other.
hotelnewsme.com
RUSSO’S HOSTS AN XL PIZZA PARTY FOR EXTRAORDINARY BIKER PILGRIMS
Russo’s proudly organized and hosted a giant pizza party at their restaurant in Springs Souk for members of the ”Cross Route Club” –25 bikers who have just arrived on a layover in Sharjah, as part of their incredible cross-country bike riding mission which will see them covering a total distance of 14000 km to perform Umrah in Makkah.
hotelnewsme.com
FIND ROMANCE AT FARZI DUBAI THIS FEBRUARY
Farzi Dubai is playing cupid this February with a Valentine’s Day menu sure to set hearts fluttering and taste buds tingling. Created by Farzi’s culinary maestro, Farzi Dubai Executive Chef Gaurav Bathla, the limited-edition menu proves that the only way to a person’s heart is through their stomach.
Comments / 0