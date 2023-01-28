Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns
Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
hotelnewsme.com
CELEBRATE VALENTINE’S DAY AT HILTON ABU DHABI YAS ISLAND
With the most romantic day of the year fast approaching, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island is pulling out all the stops for couples to have a memorable night. From extravagant meals and stunning views to flowers and music, the chic property situated in the heart of Yas Island is the perfect place to celebrate your love.
We tried all the Valentine’s Day drink specials at Time Out Market—here’s how it went
When Time Out Market unveils a new restaurant concept, it’s our duty to take the menu for a spin, try out the dishes and recommend the best of them to our readers. The same goes for any seasonal drinks and specialty cocktails at the bar. We won’t sit here and pretend this part of the job isn’t fun.
hotelnewsme.com
CELEBRATE THE SEASON OF LOVE AT WALDORF ASTORIA KUWAIT
Connected to The Avenues, the iconic Waldorf Astoria Kuwait brings unrivalled luxury, world-class hospitality, and exquisite dining to the heart of Kuwait City. Waldorf Astoria Kuwait offers its guests a range of spectacular celebrations this Valentine’s Day from romantic themed dinners to afternoon teas to spa treatments. Celebrate love...
hotelnewsme.com
THE MOST LAVISH VALENTINE’S DAY AWAITS AT HILTON DUBAI PALM JUMEIRAH IN COLLABORATION WITH FLOWERS.AE
The newly opened Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is excited to announce a special collaboration with Flowers.ae to create one of the most lavish staycation experiences at its signature presidential suite, launching this Valentine’s Day. The UAE’s leading flower shop Flowers.ae prepares to take over the acclaimed presidential suite for...
hotelnewsme.com
A CELEBRATION OF LOVE UNDER THE STARS AT MYRRA
Whether it’s a first date or a rekindling of romance, nothing beats an intimate gourmet meal with ones better half under the stars. With a beach spread on Palm Jumeirah, boho chic set up with lit up lanterns to set up the mood, Myrra creates an intimate atmosphere while serving refined hearty dishes.
