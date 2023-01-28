Read full article on original website
Related
hotelnewsme.com
AWARD-WINNING DUBAI-BASED RESTAURANT AVLI BY TASHAS IS SET TO OPEN IN BAHRAIN HARBOUR
Avli by tashas is set to open in Bahrain Harbour following an agreement signed between Infracorp and Tashas Group. The soulful Athenian concept promises to shake up the fine dining scene in Bahrain as it will be offering an unmatched elevated experience. “We are excited to welcome Avli by tashas...
Royal Caribbean Reveals New Main Dining Room Menus
Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Free Report has officially fixed a problem that some passengers did not think actually needed fixing, The cruise line has revealed new dinner menus for its main dining rooms (MDR). The reveal follows a test period that took place on Symphony of the Seas toward the end of 2022 and it's a major change that's not likely to be universally loved.
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
A series of recent cruise ship rescues of Cuban migrants in the Straits of Florida -- and social media posts about them -- have brought a fresh wave of attention to these dramatic moments at sea and the migration crisis behind them.
hotelnewsme.com
CHEF SEBASTIEN JOINS RAFFLES THE PALM DUBAI AS EXECUTIVE PASTRY CHEF
Bringing an impressive industry profile to Raffles the Palm Dubai, Chef Sebastien Bernis joins the culinary team as Executive Pastry Chef, lauded for his incredible and personal approach to patisserie making. With over 20 years of culinary experience, Chef Sebastien earned his stripes in the finest French establishments before pursuing...
CNBC
Beyoncé, a $100,000-a-night suite and a red carpet of influencers: Dubai basks in its booming economy
A concert, which took place over the weekend, was the grand finale event of Atlantis The Royal's "grand reveal," whose 1,500 guests included model Kendall Jenner, rapper Jay-Z and a host of other influencers, socialites and royals. Rooms at the ultra-luxury hotel go for an average rate of $1,000 per...
This New Luxe Treehouse Resort in South Africa Will Actually Make Its Own Drinking Water
Mask Architects wants to help you live out your treehouse fantasies and do something good for the environment at the same time. The Italian design firm has unveiled renderings of the forthcoming Baobab Luxury Safari Resort, which it plans to build in South Africa. The resort’s conceit centers on airy, design-savvy treehouse lodges set amid the verdant South African forest. But that’s not all: These treehouses are designed to autonomously produce their own green energy and water for your stay, making the property a first of its kind. They will also distribute water to communities nearby, as part of the firm’s...
I'm a general manager on a $450 million cruise ship. I'm on duty 24 hours a day, but it's worth it to travel the world in a floating 5-star hotel.
A cruise ship general manager Alessandro Menegazzi shares what it's like to eat, sleep, and work aboard the luxurious Regent Seven Seas Explorer.
Exploring the Best Beaches of Greece, From Santorini's Black Sands to the Secluded Coves of the Peloponnese
Greece is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, with crystal clear waters and picturesque landscapes. From the famous white sands of Santorini to the secluded coves of the Peloponnese, there is a beach for every taste and preference in Greece.
A Boeing 737 Is Being Converted Into the Ultimate Tropical Villa in Bali
Imagine peering out of an airplane window and seeing a stunning view of a cliff by the sea. Only, you’re not on a flight, you’re in an Airbnb!. In Bali, a decommissioned Boeing 737 is being turned into an Airbnb that hopes to turn dreaded long-haul flights into the ultimate tropical getaway. According to Insider, the plane was previously owned by Indonesian airline Mandala Air, which went out of business in 2014. 31-year-old entrepreneur Felix Demin then acquired the aircraft and is currently converting it into The Private Jet Villa.
Win An 8-Day Viking Cruise for Two Including Airfare!
Viking Cruises is running a sweepstakes where one lucky winner will win a cruise for two!. The prize includes an 8 day Viking Cruise of your choice from a variety options. The prize also comes with coach airfare. While I’m not a fan of cruises, I’d still love to win...
The Beauty of Greece, A Guide to the Best Islands and Destinations
Greece is a beautiful country known for its ancient history, picturesque landscapes, and stunning beaches. The Greek islands, in particular, are a popular destination for tourists looking for a relaxing holiday by the sea.
hotelnewsme.com
INTERNATIONAL CROISSANT DAY AT ONE LIFE
This iconic French pastry is celebrated on the 30th of January each year. Available at One Life in d3 and JVC, One Life offers a variety of croissants including Plain, Cheese, Almond and Pain Au Chocolate which are rolled and baked in-house, nightly, and displayed fresh every morning. The buttery and flaky pastries are hard to resist with its crunchy texture and irresistible taste. If you want to turn it into a more filling breakfast, try the restaurants’ stuffed croissants such as The Morning After, a plain croissant stuffed with veal sausages, charred red pepper, feta and fried egg. Or go for Babak is Back, a vegetarian plain croissant stuffed with grilled halloumi, sliced tomato and fried egg.
cottagesgardens.com
Step Inside a Dreamy Villa on the Greek Island of Paros Asking $5M
While the picturesque islands of Greece are coveted spots for luxury vacationing, they’re certainly enticing enough to turn one’s mind from a trip to a permanent move. For whatever brings you to Greece—sites steeped in history, the enchanting blue and white architecture, or even Meryl Streep’s Mamma Mia!—this pristine villa on the island of Paros is a dream home. Dubbed Agape, it’s up for grabs seeking €4.7 million, which is roughly $5 million USD.
hotelnewsme.com
RUSSO’S HOSTS AN XL PIZZA PARTY FOR EXTRAORDINARY BIKER PILGRIMS
Russo’s proudly organized and hosted a giant pizza party at their restaurant in Springs Souk for members of the ”Cross Route Club” –25 bikers who have just arrived on a layover in Sharjah, as part of their incredible cross-country bike riding mission which will see them covering a total distance of 14000 km to perform Umrah in Makkah.
This Private Island Resort’s Valentine’s Day Package Comes With a Champagne Cruise and a Seaplane Charter
Interested in treating your partner to the ultimate romantic getaway this February 14? This latest offering from a tropical hotel in the Florida Keys just might fit the bill. As the US’s only private-island resort, it’s no surprise that the Little Palm Island Resort & Spa would give you a chance to celebrate Valentine’s Day with all the bells and whistles. The property’s “Love, Island Style” package is tailor-made to let you blissfully enjoy the occasion—and each other’s company. And the festivities begins as soon as you land: After your arrival at the Key West Airport, a Range Rover will whisk you...
hotelnewsme.com
DELIVEROO DROPS LIMITED-EDITION CLOTHING LINE, DRIP
Foodies across the UAE are about to experience an all-new meaning of comfort with Deliveroo’s first-ever clothing line, DRiP. The limited-edition athleisure merchandise will officially drop on the 5th of February, only at Dubai’s Number One Vintage & Thrift Store, Digg.it. Deliveroo’s exclusive collection adds a signature piece to any look through a range of effortlessly cool hoodies, t-shirts, ultra-comfy socks and an all-cosy, sporty jumpsuit. Comfort, previously offered by the award-winning aggregator through its premium food delivery service, now gets a whole-new ‘wearable’ dimension with DRiP.
hotelnewsme.com
EXPERIENCE AURA SKYPOOL LOUNGE FROM ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD!
AURA Skypool Lounge, the world’s highest 360° infinity pool, will now be made available to everyone through a digital space created in the Metaverse. The move into the Metaverse for the destination is being curated by Rare City which is a part of the Rare Age Technologies that leverages blockchain technology for the Rare City Metaverse.
hotelnewsme.com
KEEPING FIT AND WORKING OUT ON HOLIDAY IS OF HUGE IMPORTANCE TO PEOPLE FROM THE UAE AND SAUDI ARABIA ACCORDING TO MARRIOTT BONVOY®
Looking after their health and fitness is of huge importance to travellers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia when they go on holiday, with nine in ten (92% of people from the UAE and 91% of people from Saudi Arabia) proactively working out when they go away. The new research, from travel loyalty programme Marriott Bonvoy, found that travellers from the UAE and Saudi Arabia prioritise fitness when they go on holiday, considering half of those (58% of people from the UAE and 50% of people from Saudi Arabia) don’t even normally work out at home.
tripatini.com
Overall Puri Holiday Experience
Puri is a popular tourist destination located on the east coast of India, known for its beautiful beaches, temples, and rich culture. A holiday package in Puri can include a variety of activities and accommodations to suit different interests and budgets. One of the main attractions in Puri is the...
Comments / 0