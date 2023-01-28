Looking after their health and fitness is of huge importance to travellers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia when they go on holiday, with nine in ten (92% of people from the UAE and 91% of people from Saudi Arabia) proactively working out when they go away. The new research, from travel loyalty programme Marriott Bonvoy, found that travellers from the UAE and Saudi Arabia prioritise fitness when they go on holiday, considering half of those (58% of people from the UAE and 50% of people from Saudi Arabia) don’t even normally work out at home.

1 DAY AGO