CORAL SMART POOL AND LEONARDO HOTELS & RESORTS MEDITERRANEAN PARTNER TO PILOT CORAL’S INNOVATIVE DROWNING DETECTION TECHNOLOGY IN HOTEL SWIMMING POOLS

All too often, we reduce our built environment to its functional abilities and its beauty. But sometimes these spaces give us more–they allow us to tap into memories, bringing forth some souvenir of the past. That, at least, is how the photographer Brad Walls sees pools. For Walls, “they can evoke the smell of [his] favorite food, or resurrect memories of [his] holidays.” It’s fitting, then, that the latest selection for Just Booked, our series on gorgeous new travel-related coffee table books is his new tome, Pools From Above, published by Rizzoli.

27 DAYS AGO