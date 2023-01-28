ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HILTON RAS AL KHAIMAH BEACH RESORT’S ‘RAKMANTIC RETREAT’ CELEBRATES THE SEASON OF LOVE THIS VALENTINE’S MONTH

hotelnewsme.com

CELEBRATE VALENTINE’S DAY AT HILTON ABU DHABI YAS ISLAND

With the most romantic day of the year fast approaching, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island is pulling out all the stops for couples to have a memorable night. From extravagant meals and stunning views to flowers and music, the chic property situated in the heart of Yas Island is the perfect place to celebrate your love.
MAINE STATE
hotelnewsme.com

CELEBRATE THE SEASON OF LOVE AT WALDORF ASTORIA KUWAIT

Connected to The Avenues, the iconic Waldorf Astoria Kuwait brings unrivalled luxury, world-class hospitality, and exquisite dining to the heart of Kuwait City. Waldorf Astoria Kuwait offers its guests a range of spectacular celebrations this Valentine’s Day from romantic themed dinners to afternoon teas to spa treatments. Celebrate love...
hotelnewsme.com

EMBRACE TRADITION WITH THE OPENING OF THE HAMMAM AT SPA INTERCONTINENTAL RAS AL KHAIMAH

The idyllic island getaway InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa has announced the opening of their traditional Turkish Hammam at Spa InterContinental. Abiding to ancestral Anatolian traditions, the expansive design of the Turkish hammam transports you to the heart of Istanbul and make for a deeply restoring and relaxing moment of indulgence.
Robb Report

Beyoncé Just Stayed in This Bonkers Penthouse Suite in Dubai—and You Can, Too, for $100,000 a Night

Looks like the crown jewel of Atlantis The Royal Dubai is Queen B–approved. This past weekend, the lavish resort hosted a star-studded opening weekend that ended with a one-hour private concert from Beyoncé—who sparkled in $7.5 million worth of jewelry during the performance, which reportedly cost the hotel $24 million—and a spectacular firework display that could be seen from miles away. While the activities brought out A-listers such as Black Panther‘s Winston Duke, Kendall Jenner and Jay-Z, the real star of the show was the stunning Royal Mansion, the lush accommodation where the Renaissance singer resided during the extravaganza. And now you, too,...
cruisefever.net

Best All-Inclusive Cruises in 2023: Top 5 Cruise Lines

Once you go all-inclusive it’s hard to go back. The world of all-inclusive cruises could be just what you need if you’re tired of those pesky incidental charges adding up. We’re going to look at the very best options for cruises that offer almost everything at one up-front cost.
cruisefever.net

Celebrity Cruises Offering Their Steepest Discounts, Luxury Cruises from $239

Celebrity Cruises, an award winning luxury cruise line, is offering their steepest discounts on cruises that is part of their Semi-Annual Sale. From now through March 1, Celebrity Cruises is offering luxury cruises from $239 per person. In addition to discounted cruise fares, the cruise line is offering up to $800 in credit to spend once you are on the cruise ship.
hotelnewsme.com

LUXURY, ADVENTURE AND WELLNESS – A VALENTINE’S GETAWAY TO HINU BAY

Discover unique and awakening experiences at Alila Hinu Bay as the luxury boutique resort in Salalah, regarded as one of the most romantic destinations in the world, lines up a host of intimate and memorable moments this Valentine’s season. Known for its undisturbed, rugged beauty, Hinu Bay is considered...
TravelPulse

5 Best All-Season Beaches in the United States

There are hundreds of lists that name the US’ best beaches, but the ones travelers are most interested in, especially in the winter, are those that can be enjoyed year-round. Yes, these stretches of sand are found in warmer-climate areas, but they are gorgeous and they attract beach lovers...
HAWAII STATE
Apartment Therapy

A Boeing 737 Is Being Converted Into the Ultimate Tropical Villa in Bali

Imagine peering out of an airplane window and seeing a stunning view of a cliff by the sea. Only, you’re not on a flight, you’re in an Airbnb!. In Bali, a decommissioned Boeing 737 is being turned into an Airbnb that hopes to turn dreaded long-haul flights into the ultimate tropical getaway. According to Insider, the plane was previously owned by Indonesian airline Mandala Air, which went out of business in 2014. 31-year-old entrepreneur Felix Demin then acquired the aircraft and is currently converting it into The Private Jet Villa.
cntraveller.com

Freediving instructor Zandile Ndhlovu on Cape Town's secret beaches and best cafés

“The ocean is the only place where I am perfect as I am,” says Zandile Ndhlovu, pioneering freediving instructor and founder of The Black Mermaid Foundation, which advocates for diversity in the waters of South Africa and beyond. “It’s where I feel safest in this body.” Born hundreds of miles from the coast in Soweto, Ndhlovu was 28 when her love affair with the ocean began on a snorkelling trip to Bali. But as she learnt more about diving, she realised that she was often the only Black person underwater. Now based in Cape Town, she picks the beaches and cafés along the city’s coastline that she loves to visit.
Robb Report

This New Luxe Treehouse Resort in South Africa Will Actually Make Its Own Drinking Water

Mask Architects wants to help you live out your treehouse fantasies and do something good for the environment at the same time. The Italian design firm has unveiled renderings of the forthcoming Baobab Luxury Safari Resort, which it plans to build in South Africa. The resort’s conceit centers on airy, design-savvy treehouse lodges set amid the verdant South African forest. But that’s not all: These treehouses are designed to autonomously produce their own green energy and water for your stay, making the property a first of its kind. They will also distribute water to communities nearby, as part of the firm’s...
hotelnewsme.com

KEEPING FIT AND WORKING OUT ON HOLIDAY IS OF HUGE IMPORTANCE TO PEOPLE FROM THE UAE AND SAUDI ARABIA ACCORDING TO MARRIOTT BONVOY®

Looking after their health and fitness is of huge importance to travellers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia when they go on holiday, with nine in ten (92% of people from the UAE and 91% of people from Saudi Arabia) proactively working out when they go away. The new research, from travel loyalty programme Marriott Bonvoy, found that travellers from the UAE and Saudi Arabia prioritise fitness when they go on holiday, considering half of those (58% of people from the UAE and 50% of people from Saudi Arabia) don’t even normally work out at home.

