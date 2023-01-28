Read full article on original website
Related
10 stunning photos of Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrating her first Australian Open title
After a hard-fought battle as the favorite to win Saturday’s Australian Open final, Aryna Sabalenka relied on her aggressive playing style and topped Elena Rybakina, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, in a come-from-behind victory for her first Aussie Open and Grand Slam title. It’s obviously a monumental moment any time a...
Coach explains how Novak Djokovic smashed Stefanos Tsitsipas psychologically before Australian Open
Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic has explained the toll the Greek's loss to the Serb in the 2021 French Open had on him psychologically, claiming he wasn't the same afterwards.
tennisuptodate.com
"Best answer possible": Mouratoglou applauds Tsitsipas for not getting involved in Djokovic mind games ahead of Australian Open Final
Novak Djokovic had an interesting moment recently when he expressed that Tsitsipas didn't play a grand slam final before when asked about the Greek. The Serbian was asked about facing Tsitsipas and praised his experience on the big stage while being unable to recall if he ever played in a grand slam final before. It's not uncommon for tennis players to not remember the results of a fellow player but Tsitsipas did contest a grand slam final before, against Djokovic no less.
Djokovic, Tsitsipas start Australian Open men's final
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — The Australian Open men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas has started under an open roof at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday. In addition to the championship, the winner will claim the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings. For...
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defend women's doubles title
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova extended their remarkable winning run at major tournaments as they...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Barty receives standing ovation on returning to Australian Open with Women's Singles Trophy
Ashleigh Barty made a return to Rod Laver Arena as she brought out the Women's Singles trophy and her return was greeted with a standing ovation. Barty made history last year by becoming the first Australian woman in a while to win the Australian Open. She opted to retire not long after that concluding a superb career that saw her achieve many milestones for Australian tennis. She won Wimbledon the year before and her name in Australian tennis history is cemented.
Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka - LIVE: Latest updates from the Australian Open women’s final
Follow live updates from the Australian Open women’s final as Elena Rybakina plays Aryna Sabalenka for the first grand slam title of the year. In a battle of two powerful big-hitters, Wimbledon champion Rybakina is aiming to add a second grand slam title in six months while Sabalenka, who is yet to drop a set so far this tournament, will be playing in her first major final.The 23-year-old Rybakina defeated grand slam champions in world No 1 Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko and Victoria Azarenka to reach the Australian Open final for the first time. The Kazakh, who was born...
50 Australian Open Takeaways: Djokovic's Dominance and Sabalenka's Star Turn
Recapping a bizarre, but memorable fortnight with a familiar ending.
Australian Open: Djokovic wins 10th title there, 22nd major
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A LOOK AT SUNDAY. Novak Djokovic collected his record-extending 10th Australian Open championship and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title overall with a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final at Melbourne Park. The victory Sunday night also will allow Djokovic to rise to No. 1 in the AP rankings on Monday. He collapsed into tears after the match. A year ago, Djokovic did not play in the Australian Open after he was deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 6-3 to win the women’s doubles final for their seventh Grand Slam trophy as a team.
Sporting News
'It's horrible': France shock Australia in Sydney Sevens quarters
Reigning World Series champions Australia are out of the Sydney Sevens after being beaten 5-10 by France in the first women’s quarterfinal at Allianz Stadium. It might go down in history as the biggest upset of this year’s tournament. Nobody would’ve seen this coming, except for maybe the...
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander on comparing Djokovic's historic Australian Open tally to Nadal's Roland Garros: "If you win 10 Australian Opens on hard, that means you have to beat maybe the best field in tennis"
Mats Wilander believes that Djokovic's 10 Australian Open can easily be compared to Nadal's 14 Roland Garros championships because of the surface difference. Wilander's point stands on the fact that winning 10 Australian Opens is tougher than winning 14 French opens due to the surface. Most of the best players in the world know how to play well on hard courts as it's the most common court variant and the majority of tennis is played on it, including two majors.
Djokovic back at top of ATP rankings; Sabalenka No. 2 in WTA
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open championship returned him to a rather familiar spot on Monday: No. 1 in the ATP rankings. His four-place rise from No. 5 to replace Carlos Alcaraz at No. 1 is the largest jump to the top spot in the 50-year history of the computerized rankings for men’s tennis. “You never know how much more time you have left, so, of course, I nurture and celebrate these moments of becoming No. 1 again and Grand Slam champion,” the 35-year-old Djokovic said after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in the final at Melbourne Park on Sunday night, “even more than I have, maybe ever in my career. I don’t take it for granted.” Aryna Sabalenka’s first major title moved her up from No. 5 to a career-best-equaling No. 2 in the WTA rankings, behind only three-time major champion Iga Swiatek.
tennisuptodate.com
WTA Ranking Update after 2023 Australian Open: Sabalenka up to World Number Two as Rybakina up 15 after final run into top ten
The Australian Open has passed and we have a new ranking with champion Aryna Sabalenka up to number two with finalist Rybakina moving up again. It was two very exciting weeks of tennis with Aryna Sabalenka ending up as the champion after it. The triumph saw her improve her ranking by 3 spots as she's now world number two again. It's Iga Swiatek still on top and her lead is over 4000 points strong so she's safe for a while. Jabeur, Pegula, and Garcia are the next three and then we have Gauff, Sakkari, Bencic, Kasatkina and finally Elena Rybakina in the top 10.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Abu Dhabi Open WTA Entry List headlined by Jabeur, Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu (Last Update - 30-01)
The 2023 Abu Dhabi Open will run from February 6th till February 10th and will feature players like Jabeur, Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu. The WTA 500 event is one of the first larger events outside of Australia and generally draws a spectacular field. It's that way this time as well with many great players taking part in the popular tennis destination. Most of them spend time in Abu Dhabi before heading off to Australia so this is standard for most of them.
tennisuptodate.com
(VIDEO) This is what it means: Djokovic in floods of tears after historic 10th Australian Open win
Novak Djokovic sealed a historic 10th Australian Open win as his return to Australia comes full circle after being deported last year and initially banned from the country. For Djokovic, he draws level again with his Big Three rival, Rafael Nadal as he looks to establish himself as the GOAT.
atptour.com
Federer & Nadal Congratulate Djokovic On Australian Open Title
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal took to social media to congratulate Novak Djokovic on winning his record-extending 10th Australian Open title. Djokovic now owns 22 Grand Slam trophies, tied for most men's singles majors in history alongside Nadal. Federer, who retired at last year's Laver Cup, completed his career with 20 Slams.
Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open on Sunday
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic (5 ATP, favorite no. 4) won the final of the Australian Open on Sunday, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, after defeating the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (4 ATP, favorite no. 3) in the last act by 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5). (source: digi24.ro)
Comments / 0