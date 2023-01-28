ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tennisuptodate.com

"Best answer possible": Mouratoglou applauds Tsitsipas for not getting involved in Djokovic mind games ahead of Australian Open Final

Novak Djokovic had an interesting moment recently when he expressed that Tsitsipas didn't play a grand slam final before when asked about the Greek. The Serbian was asked about facing Tsitsipas and praised his experience on the big stage while being unable to recall if he ever played in a grand slam final before. It's not uncommon for tennis players to not remember the results of a fellow player but Tsitsipas did contest a grand slam final before, against Djokovic no less.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Djokovic, Tsitsipas start Australian Open men's final

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — The Australian Open men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas has started under an open roof at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday. In addition to the championship, the winner will claim the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings. For...
tennisuptodate.com

VIDEO: Barty receives standing ovation on returning to Australian Open with Women's Singles Trophy

Ashleigh Barty made a return to Rod Laver Arena as she brought out the Women's Singles trophy and her return was greeted with a standing ovation. Barty made history last year by becoming the first Australian woman in a while to win the Australian Open. She opted to retire not long after that concluding a superb career that saw her achieve many milestones for Australian tennis. She won Wimbledon the year before and her name in Australian tennis history is cemented.
The Independent

Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka - LIVE: Latest updates from the Australian Open women’s final

Follow live updates from the Australian Open women’s final as Elena Rybakina plays Aryna Sabalenka for the first grand slam title of the year. In a battle of two powerful big-hitters, Wimbledon champion Rybakina is aiming to add a second grand slam title in six months while Sabalenka, who is yet to drop a set so far this tournament, will be playing in her first major final.The 23-year-old Rybakina defeated grand slam champions in world No 1 Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko and Victoria Azarenka to reach the Australian Open final for the first time. The Kazakh, who was born...
The Associated Press

Australian Open: Djokovic wins 10th title there, 22nd major

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A LOOK AT SUNDAY. Novak Djokovic collected his record-extending 10th Australian Open championship and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title overall with a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final at Melbourne Park. The victory Sunday night also will allow Djokovic to rise to No. 1 in the AP rankings on Monday. He collapsed into tears after the match. A year ago, Djokovic did not play in the Australian Open after he was deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 6-3 to win the women’s doubles final for their seventh Grand Slam trophy as a team.
Sporting News

'It's horrible': France shock Australia in Sydney Sevens quarters

Reigning World Series champions Australia are out of the Sydney Sevens after being beaten 5-10 by France in the first women’s quarterfinal at Allianz Stadium. It might go down in history as the biggest upset of this year’s tournament. Nobody would’ve seen this coming, except for maybe the...
tennisuptodate.com

Wilander on comparing Djokovic's historic Australian Open tally to Nadal's Roland Garros: "If you win 10 Australian Opens on hard, that means you have to beat maybe the best field in tennis"

Mats Wilander believes that Djokovic's 10 Australian Open can easily be compared to Nadal's 14 Roland Garros championships because of the surface difference. Wilander's point stands on the fact that winning 10 Australian Opens is tougher than winning 14 French opens due to the surface. Most of the best players in the world know how to play well on hard courts as it's the most common court variant and the majority of tennis is played on it, including two majors.
The Associated Press

Djokovic back at top of ATP rankings; Sabalenka No. 2 in WTA

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open championship returned him to a rather familiar spot on Monday: No. 1 in the ATP rankings. His four-place rise from No. 5 to replace Carlos Alcaraz at No. 1 is the largest jump to the top spot in the 50-year history of the computerized rankings for men’s tennis. “You never know how much more time you have left, so, of course, I nurture and celebrate these moments of becoming No. 1 again and Grand Slam champion,” the 35-year-old Djokovic said after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in the final at Melbourne Park on Sunday night, “even more than I have, maybe ever in my career. I don’t take it for granted.” Aryna Sabalenka’s first major title moved her up from No. 5 to a career-best-equaling No. 2 in the WTA rankings, behind only three-time major champion Iga Swiatek.
tennisuptodate.com

WTA Ranking Update after 2023 Australian Open: Sabalenka up to World Number Two as Rybakina up 15 after final run into top ten

The Australian Open has passed and we have a new ranking with champion Aryna Sabalenka up to number two with finalist Rybakina moving up again. It was two very exciting weeks of tennis with Aryna Sabalenka ending up as the champion after it. The triumph saw her improve her ranking by 3 spots as she's now world number two again. It's Iga Swiatek still on top and her lead is over 4000 points strong so she's safe for a while. Jabeur, Pegula, and Garcia are the next three and then we have Gauff, Sakkari, Bencic, Kasatkina and finally Elena Rybakina in the top 10.
tennisuptodate.com

2023 Abu Dhabi Open WTA Entry List headlined by Jabeur, Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu (Last Update - 30-01)

The 2023 Abu Dhabi Open will run from February 6th till February 10th and will feature players like Jabeur, Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu. The WTA 500 event is one of the first larger events outside of Australia and generally draws a spectacular field. It's that way this time as well with many great players taking part in the popular tennis destination. Most of them spend time in Abu Dhabi before heading off to Australia so this is standard for most of them.
atptour.com

Federer & Nadal Congratulate Djokovic On Australian Open Title

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal took to social media to congratulate Novak Djokovic on winning his record-extending 10th Australian Open title. Djokovic now owns 22 Grand Slam trophies, tied for most men's singles majors in history alongside Nadal. Federer, who retired at last year's Laver Cup, completed his career with 20 Slams.
Roxana Anton

Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open on Sunday

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic (5 ATP, favorite no. 4) won the final of the Australian Open on Sunday, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, after defeating the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (4 ATP, favorite no. 3) in the last act by 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5). (source: digi24.ro)

Comments / 0

Community Policy