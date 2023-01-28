Read full article on original website
kilj.com
State Qualifiers for Girls’ Wrestling in Southeastern Iowa
Prep Girls’ Wrestling- In the inaugural year of sanctioned girls’ wrestling for the state of Iowa, Southeastern Iowa will have plenty of representatives in Coralville at the Xtream Arena. Here are some of the wrestlers and what place they finished in at the Regional Qualifier to make it to state.
Iowa Hawkeyes Getting More Help On The Offensive Line
If you look back at the Iowa Hawkeye offensive unit last football season (yes, I know it's painful) there were clearly some big trouble spots. The quarterback position needed to be improved. Enter Michigan transfer, Cade McNamara. How do you replace departing tight end Sam Laporta? Enter another former Wolverine, Erick All Jr. But another area of concern for Iowa fans should also be the offensive line. Hawk Central reports that Iowa ranked 120th in sack yards, and was 127th in yards per carry in the run game. The offensive line needs help.
Daily Iowan
2023 commit Gabby Deery bringing versatility to Iowa volleyball
Iowa volleyball 2023 commit Gabby Deery grew up surrounded by Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-2 Burlington, Iowa, native has four older sisters — Niko Deery, Bridget Deery, Gracie Deery, and Evie Deery — who all attended the University of Iowa and introduced her to Iowa City from a young age.
Patrick McCaffery Returns to Iowa Basketball Following Leave From Team
The forward provided a much-needed lift in his return on Sunday.
Everything Steve Pikiell said after Rutgers Basketball loss to Iowa
Rutgers met Iowa today on the road and did not have an answer or way to consistently stop the Hawkeye offense. That resulted in a 93-82 loss and dropped Rutgers to 14-7 on the season. Rutgers is now 6-4 in the Big Ten and has dropped from second place. Meanwhile,...
kilj.com
Tony Von Broecker (final arrangements)
Tony Von Broeker, 74, of New London, formerly of Mt. Union, Iowa, died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Southeast Iowa Regional Hospital, West Burlington. He was born October 2, 1948 in Mt. Pleasant to Frederick David and Mable Alice McVey Broeker. He attended grade school in Mt. Union, high school...
No. 1 Penn State wrestling tops over no. 2 Iowa in front of record-tying crowd
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State wrestling came back to beat no. 2 Iowa in front of a record-tying 15,998 fans. It was the Hawkeyes first trip to Happy Valley since the 2017-2018 season. Iowa controlled the early goin s of the match, drawing wins from four of its first six wrestlers, […]
kilj.com
Randyl Jay Pickle
Randyl Jay Pickle, 68, of Mt. Union, died Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home in Mt. Union. Randy was born July 7, 1954 in Burlington, the son of Richard Jack and Bertha Ann Yaley Pickle. He was a 1972 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. On November 26, 1983 he married Mary Elizabeth Hastings. She preceded him in death on July 15, 2020.
kilj.com
MP Show Choir Competition Results
Mount Pleasant High School’s show choir InMotion finished as 4th Runner-Up in the finals of a competition hosted by Davenport North High School on Saturday. Southeast Polk was Grand Champion, followed by Davenport Central, El Paso-Gridley, Iowa City Liberty, Mount Pleasant and Davenport Central Prep. InMotion placed 5th in the daytime round out of 11 groups in their division.
Pen City Current
The big marble sure can slam us around
Sometimes life brings you gifts - a dream, a spouse, a friend...and sometimes it just punches you in the face. People in Fort Madison see me routinely with a backpack and a camera standing on the sidelines of a football game or wrestling match or baseball, softball or basketball game.
kilj.com
Music InMotion Invitational Coming Up
February 4 Mount Pleasant will host the 29th Annual Music InMotion Invitational at the High School beginning at 8 am with the Middle School choirs. Those awards will be at 12:25 pm. The High School performances begin at 1 pm with. Following the final afternoon performance at 5:45 pm, the Mount Pleasant Middle School show choir, Chain Reaction will perform at 6:15 pm and the daytime awards will be announced at 6:40 pm. The evening finals begin at 7:45 pm. The day will wrap up with the InMotion performance at 10:45 and then the final awards at 11:15 pm.
kilj.com
Frances Warth
Frances Warth, 75, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Great River Medical Center Hospice House, West Burlington, IA. A memorial service for Frances will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, February 3, at the First United Methodist Church, 309 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The Reverend David H. Bracht-Wagner, Senior Pastor, will officiate. Friends may call from 12 -8 PM on Thursday at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 5-7 PM Thursday evening.
kilj.com
Phyllis Iva Lane Klopfenstein
Phyllis Iva Lane Klopfenstein was born September 25, 1925 in rural Henry County, Iowa, the daughter of John and Iva Bates Lane. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1943. Phyllis was united in marriage to Wayne Lewis Klopfenstein on April 25, 1945 in Anniston, Alabama, where Wayne was stationed during World War II. During that time, she did clerical work at the Anniston Ordinance Depot. She also worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Frank V. Coles in Mt. Pleasant. Phyllis was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant and participated in many clubs. Phyllis passed away January 25, 2023.
kilj.com
Constance Gartin
Constance L. Gartin, 90, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant.
kilj.com
Tony Von Broeker
Tony Von Broeker, 74, of New London, formerly of Mt. Union, died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Southeast Iowa Regional Hospital, West Burlington. According to his wishes his body has been cremated. A visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm, Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Elliott Chapel, New London. Inurnment will immediately follow at Trinity Cemetery, rural Mt. Union with military rites by the Henry County Honor Guard. A memorial has been established to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.
KIMT
Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.
He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
KIMT
Authorities identify four killed in Iowa crash
WELLSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa State Patrol released the names on Saturday of the four people killed when the driver of a 15-passenger van lost control and slid on the slick roads on Highway 20 Friday morning. Three victims are children under the age of 5, and one is...
