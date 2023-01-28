Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Tom Verlaine, guitarist, singer, and co-founder of influential band Television
Tom Verlaine has died. As the singer, songwriter, and guitar player for influential New York band Television, Verlaine shaped the sound of rock and punk music in the 1970s and beyond, applying a poetic flair (and serious musicianship) to the rougher edges of the wider movement. After Television broke up in 1978, Verlaine embarked on an extensive solo career that saw him release ten albums across the ensuing decades, exploring a variety of musical themes that generally get tossed together under the label “post-punk.” Per Variety, Verlaine died on Saturday after what’s been reported as a “brief illness.” He was 73.
Essence
‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ Is A Tribute to The Artist As A Moses Of Rock ‘n’Roll
The Sundance premiere of Lisa Cortés’ documentary depicts a man whose identity as queer couldn't be divorced from his music and how he performed that music as a pioneer of the rock ‘n’ roll genre. In Lisa Cortés’ profound portrayal of Little Richard, born Richard Wayne...
ktalnews.com
Smokey Robinson, ‘King of Motown,’ to release new solo album
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been nearly a decade since Smokey Robinson’s last album, but new music from the King of Motown is on the horizon. Robinson will release the nine-track album “Gasms” on April 28, the music legend behind hits like “My Girl” and “The Way You Do the Things You Do” announced Friday.
Barrett Strong, Motown artist known for ‘Money,’ dies at 81
Barrett Strong, one of Motown’s founding artists and most gifted songwriters who sang lead on the company’s breakthrough single “Money (That’s What I Want)” and later collaborated with Norman Whitfield on such classics as “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “War” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” has died. He was 81.
Barrett Strong, Motown trailblazer with the Temptations and Marvin Gaye, dies at 81
Singer Barrett Strong, who cut Motown's first million-selling song and helped create hits for artists like the Temptations and Marvin Gaye, has died.
musictimes.com
Anthony 'Top' Topham Dead 2 Weeks After Jeff Beck Died: Cause of Death of Yardbirds Founding Guitarist As Tragic?
Anthony "Top" Topham, the founding guitarist of The Yardbirds, has passed away at the age of 75, only two weeks after Jeff Beck, his successor in the groundbreaking blues band, died. According to his spokesman, Topham died peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday after a battle with dementia. In...
The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson Named 1 Artist the ‘Greatest Musical Innovator’
Brian Wilson was a songwriter for The Beach Boys. Here's what he said about one of his favorite classical composers who 'makes the most sense.'
operawire.com
Curtis Institute of Music Announces Early Music Recital
The Curtis Institute will present its Early Music Recital on Feb. 3, 2023. The showcase, which features student performers, will kick off at 8 p.m. and will be streamed live via the institution’s official Facebook and YouTube channel. Per the official website, the program will be comprised of selections...
Marvin Gaye and 5 R&B artists from the ’60s and ’70s
Marvin Gaye is a renowned American singer-songwriter and musician who was well known for his contributions to the genres of rhythm and blues, soul, funk and pop music. He is widely recognized as one of the most influential artists of all time, having had a profound impact on popular culture, not only in terms of his music but also through his activism in civil rights issues. As an artist, he pushed boundaries both musically and lyrically, introducing new sounds and ideas that were integral to the development of modern-day R&B.
loudersound.com
If unorthodox avant-punk noise-metal innovation is the question, Dinosaur Jr. are the answer
Widely credited as influential catalysts during the grunge goldrush, Dinosaur Jr. took. an embryonic Nirvana out on tour before riding the corporate alt.rock wave of the. 90s. But listening back to this box set of expanded albums spanning the trio’s major-label peak confirms founder and frontman J Mascis as a far more unorthodox avant-punk noise-metal innovator than his comically lethargic slacker-stoner lumberjack image suggests.
Tom Verlaine Dies at 73: Founder of Proflic Punk-Era Band TV
According to Variety.com, "Tom Verlaine, who redefined rock guitar in the punk era of the 1970s with his band Television, died Saturday in Manhattan. He was 73." Verlaine’s death was confirmed to the New York Times by Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Verlaine’s peer and former partner Patti Smith. She shared that the musician had died “after a brief illness.”
Indigo Girls Reflect on Late “Great Mentor” David Crosby
Folk-rock icons Indigo Girls touched down in Sundance for the world premiere of their Alexandria Bombach-directed film It’s Only Life After All. The doc debuted the same day they were booked to perform at the fest’s opening night fundraiser, hours after the Jan. 18 death of music legend David Crosby. “We’re still processing,” Amy Ray, standing beside Emily Saliers on the red carpet, told THR. “The last time we saw him was at the Beacon in New York for Joan Baez’s birthday [in January 2016]. He was a great mentor who had a big influence on us. David and Jackson...
