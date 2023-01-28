Read full article on original website
sportszion.com
UFC HOF Randy Couture warns Jake Paul to avoid facing experienced MMA fighters in PFL journey
Many people were skeptical of Jake Paul’s decision to enter the world of MMA, including Randy Couture, who recently advised Jake to be extremely cautious when choosing his first PFL opponent. After remaining unbeaten for the entirety of his professional boxing career, which lasted for a total of four...
MMA Fighting
Oscar De La Hoya: Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury would be ‘mega event’ on par with Mike Tyson fights
If a fight between former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and boxing’s heavyweight king Tyson Fury materializes, you can bet Oscar De La Hoya will tune in. During an appearance on The MMA Hour, De La Hoya was asked for his thoughts on Ngannou potentially booking a fight against “The Gypsy King,” a possibility that has been in play since the two met face-to-face in the ring in London following Fury’s win over Dillian Whyte. It’s a possibility that has become more distinct with Ngannou now an unrestricted free agent after recently parting ways with the UFC.
Chael Sonnen Backs Alex Volkanovski to Beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 284
Mixed martial arts icon Chael Sonnen backed Alex Volkanovski to beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. Reigning UFC featherweight champion and pound-for-pound king Alex Volkanovski has cemented his status as an all-time great with dominant performances bout after bout. He was last seen in action against former champion Max Holloway in a trilogy clash at UFC 276. ‘The Great’ turned in an impressive showing and came out on top of the judges’ scorecards by unanimous decision.
Wichita Eagle
MMA Junkie’s Knockout of the Month for January: Ismael Bonfim flattens Terrance McKinney
With another action-packed month of MMA in the books, MMA Junkie looks at the best knockouts from January 2023: Here are the five nominees, listed in chronological order, and winner of MMA Junkie’s Knockout of the Month award for January. At the bottom of the post, let us know...
MMAmania.com
Nick Diaz would be UFC double champion if he hadn’t been ‘f—ed over my whole career’
Nick Diaz is still harboring a deep grudge against the world for the way his combat sports career has been handled over the years. The popular Stockton, Calif., fighter has fought just once in the past seven years, and would be on a four-fight losing streak if his loss to Anderson Silva in 2015 hadn’t been overturned to a “No Contest” after “The Spider” tested positive for steroids. His last win came all the way back in 2011 when he beat B.J. Penn via decision at UFC 137.
Boxing Scene
Beterbiev Felt He Was Just Getting Started When Yarde Stoppage Came
Artur Beterbiev admitted he was not at his best during his eight-round shootout with Anthony Yarde. The WBO, WBC and IBF light heavyweight champion maintained his 100 per cent KO record by forcing Yarde’s trainer, Tunde Ajayi, to request the end of the fight with 59 seconds left of the 8th.
sportszion.com
Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir daughter announced as UFC’s first ever NIL ambassador
The UFC has signed their very first-ever NIL ambassador, and they certainly could not have signed anyone better for that role given that it is none other than former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir‘s daughter. A name, image, and likeness deal, or NIL for short, is a contract that...
Boxing Scene
Bob Arum: If Yarde Fights Beterbiev Like Joe Smith Did, Then The Fight Will End Early
Bob Arum acknowledged Thursday that Anthony Yarde is a big puncher. The 91-year-old promoter still cannot envision Yarde avoiding a knockout defeat Saturday night against the man Arum considers the most dangerous puncher in boxing. However Yarde approaches Artur Beterbiev in their 12-round light heavyweight title fight, Arum believes Beterbiev, who is co-promoted by Arum’s Top Rank Inc., will keep his perfect knockout record intact in their main event at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
MMA Fighting
Laura Sanko makes UFC color commentary debut at UFC Vegas 68
Longtime UFC broadcaster Laura Sanko is official as the second female color commentator in UFC history. The promotion on Monday announced Sanko makes her debut cageside at UFC Vegas 68, which takes place Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The assignment marks a new professional benchmark for Sanko, a regular presence behind the UFC desk for pre- and post-fight shows and a color commentator on Dana White’s Contender Series.
Raul Rosas Jr. vows to become the UFC’s first ever three division champion: “I ain’t celebrating nothing until I have them three belts around my waist”
UFC newcomer Raul Rosas Jr has vowed to become the first ever three-division world champion in UFC history. For many months now, fans have been hearing a whole lot about Raul Rosas Jr. The 18-year-old won a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series and then, just last month, submitted Jay Perrin in his official UFC debut.
Raul Rosas Jr. Promises To Be A Three Division Champion In The UFC
One of the UFC’s brightest young stars, Raul Rosas Jr. has lofty goals for his UFC career. Last year the UFC made a bold move to bring a 17-year-old fighter on to compete in the Dana White Contender Series. That fighter was Raul Rosas Jr. He quickly turned heads as he defeated Mando Gutierrez by unanimous decision. He became the youngest fighter ever to be signed to the UFC but now has some big goals ahead of him to make another kind of history.
Bellator 290: Make your predictions for Bader vs. Fedor 2, Eblen vs. Tokov title fights
We want your predictions for Saturday’s Bellator 290 event in Las Vegas. Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
Ciryl Gane’s Coach Discusses Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones Bout
Fernand Lopez is responsible for the recently departed heavyweight's entry to UFC in 2015.
Bella Mir Becomes UFC’s First NIL Ambassador
History has been made in Iowa City, Iowa. Bella Mir has inked a deal to become a brand ambassador for the UFC. By doing so, she becomes the promotion’s first ambassador in the NIL era of college athletics. “Bella was destined to become a member of the UFC family...
With return booked, Sage Northcutt explains issues that caused four-year absence from MMA
Sage Northcutt is on the verge of a return to MMA after being out of competition for nearly four years. The former UFC star and now One Championship fighter has been scheduled to face Ahmed Mujtaba on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10. The bout will be Northcutt’s first fight since May 2019.
Raul Rosas Jr. 'ain't celebrating' until he wins UFC titles at 135, 145 and 155 pounds
Raul Rosas Jr.’s goals are a lot bigger than just becoming the youngest UFC champion. Rosas Jr. (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), at just 18, became the youngest fighter in UFC history when he dusted Jay Perrin by first-round submission in his octagon debut this past December. Rosas Jr., who...
Boxing Scene
Nacho: Tank-Garcia is a Very Attractive Fight - It Should End By Knockout
Ignacio "Nacho" Beristain, the legendary Mexican trainer believes in undefeated junior welterweight contender Ryan Garcia, even if others don’t, because he's followed his career and watched him fight since Ryan was a kid. “I saw him fight when he was a kid, two or three little fights," Beristain told...
TMZ.com
Logan Paul Hits Insane Stunt In Royal Rumble Debut, Cody Rhodes Wins
Logan Paul returned to the WWE for the first time since he tore his MCL against Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel -- and the Youtuber-turned-boxer-turned-pro wrestler stole the show in his Royal Rumble debut. Logan -- who's been out of action since November -- entered his first-ever Royal...
