Nick Diaz is still harboring a deep grudge against the world for the way his combat sports career has been handled over the years. The popular Stockton, Calif., fighter has fought just once in the past seven years, and would be on a four-fight losing streak if his loss to Anderson Silva in 2015 hadn’t been overturned to a “No Contest” after “The Spider” tested positive for steroids. His last win came all the way back in 2011 when he beat B.J. Penn via decision at UFC 137.

NEVADA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO