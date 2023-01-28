ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pitchfork

Television’s Tom Verlaine Changed the Guitar for the Rock Underground

It was the most delicate sound to ever emerge from the CBGB stage. Others stormed, bludgeoned, or wailed, but Tom Verlaine’s guitar crept. His touch was more like that of a zither player, and the Television frontman did more with one finger of his left hand than most did with a stage full of effects pedals. There was something nearly pitiless in the precision of his fingers—watch the way he wrangles the quicksilver high notes during the “Foxhole” solo from the band’s 1978 show for BBC Four. He seemingly trapped notes, agitating and destabilizing them before letting them go. He was capable of a vibrato so expressive it would go from wobbly to piercing within half a second.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician Dies

There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Songs of 1978

Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Rolling Stone

Bachman–Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive who powered the band’s biggest hits including “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” and “Takin’ Care of Business,” has died. He was 69. Randy Bachman, the drummer’s brother and bandmate, confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday night. “Another sad departure,” he wrote. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together.” Further details surrounding Robbie’s death have not yet been...
American Songwriter

3 Songs You Didn’t Know Peter Gabriel Wrote for Other Artists

His inception into music was Genesis, but after parting ways with the band in 1975, Peter Gabriel‘s musical scope extended into and beyond artier rock and pop, world beats, the ambient, and all in between. From this point on, Gabriel began experimenting with more progressive-leaning sounds, and helped pioneer and popularize some recording techniques used today, including gated reverb—a mesh of reverb and noise gate sound-altering platform commonly used with drums.
The Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Swift Dances in a “Sleepless ’70s Fever Dream” in “Lavender Haze” Music Video

Taylor Swift is living in a lavender haze. On Friday, the music star released the newest music visual for her song “Lavender Haze,” from her latest Midnights album.More from The Hollywood ReporterLive Nation "Monopoly," Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle Take Center Stage In U.S. Senate HearingOscar Nominations: Viola Davis, Taylor Swift Snubbed as Brian Tyree Henry SurprisesFeinberg Snapshot: A-Listers Contending for the Best Original Song Oscar In the video, Swift dances around in a lavender dreamy world — which includes a maze of lavender, a field of flowers and large koi fish swimming behind the walls of her home — as she...
American Songwriter

Caroline Rose to Drop ‘The Art of Forgetting’

Indie pop singer-songwriter Caroline Rose has mastered The Art of Forgetting. Born from a series of heartbreaking events, their fifth studio album bears witness to a dive deep within for a 14-track confession overflowing with intense, raw emotion and brutal honesty. “I think art is a good extension of a...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Why Freddie Mercury Kept Buying Paintings in His Final Days

Tony King, a mainstay of the British rock industry during the ‘60s and ‘70s, recalled spending time with Freddie Mercury as the Queen singer was dying in 1991. King’s upcoming memoir, The Tastemaker, features his recollections of working with the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Elton John and many others. In a recent interview with The Guardian, he discussed how the AIDS epidemic of the ‘80s left him with “survivor’s guilt” as so many of his friends died.
loudersound.com

If unorthodox avant-punk noise-metal innovation is the question, Dinosaur Jr. are the answer

Widely credited as influential catalysts during the grunge goldrush, Dinosaur Jr. took. an embryonic Nirvana out on tour before riding the corporate alt.rock wave of the. 90s. But listening back to this box set of expanded albums spanning the trio’s major-label peak confirms founder and frontman J Mascis as a far more unorthodox avant-punk noise-metal innovator than his comically lethargic slacker-stoner lumberjack image suggests.
Complex

I Almost Quit, Then I Read Rick Rubin’s Book

I’ve been to Shangri-La. Years ago, back when I was a big wheel at the cracker factory—or more accurately, a cog in the hype machine—I visited Rick Rubin’s fabled Los Angeles studio. I was there to interview Rubin as part of a documentary series. I was excited to speak with a legend but found myself inspired by just sitting down on a bean bag big enough for two. It was placed in the middle of a huge room that was otherwise completely empty. The room was bathed in natural light, the hardwood floors were so clean they were gleaming, and the walls were freshly painted with a soothing tone of white. The entire space had a calming vibe, designed for creative contemplation. My mental chatter became a smooth hum, my thoughts flowed clearly. I felt inspired.
American Songwriter

Review: John Cale Creates Another Masterpiece

It’s been nearly 60 years since John Cale and Lou Reed co-founded the Velvet Underground, a band that upended rock and dared defy the norms and attitudes that defined the late ‘60s. Cale’s released a string of equally astute recordings on his own ever since, veering into the realms of punk, classical, jazz, ambient, and other assorted styles ever since, but lately his recording activity has become increasingly rare.
NME

Mick Jagger is launching his own line of harmonicas

Mick Jagger has announced plans to release his own limited-edition line of harmonicas. In a statement, The Rolling Stones’ frontman called his new collaboration with whynow Music and Lee Oskar as “fantastic news”, adding that “hopefully some of them will get into the hands of young harmonica players who turn out to be the legends of the future”.
Guitar World Magazine

Learn the rhythm and soloing styles of Pearl Jam's Mike McCready

Grunge legends Pearl Jam formed in the now legendary music city of Seattle, Washington in 1990. Along with Nirvana and Soundgarden, they are probably among the most famous of all the grunge bands and have enjoyed a career that has spanned over 30 years and gone on to influence thousands of other rock and pop bands.
