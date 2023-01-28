Regional airline Flybe has gone bust for the second time, with all flights cancelled and passengers left stranded. The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) made the announcement the company had gone into administration and urged those with booked Flybe flights not to travel to airports.Passengers were emailed overnight and told not to turn up for check-in.CAA consumer director Paul Smith said: "It is always sad to see an airline enter administration and we know that Flybe's decision to stop trading will be distressing for all of its employees and customers."We urge passengers planning to fly with this airline not to...

2 DAYS AGO