Airline urges passengers to skip inflight meal, branding it the ‘ethical choice’
An airline has advised its customers to opt out of having an inflight meal, saying it is the “ethical choice”.Japan Airlines (JAL) has been trialling the “JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option”, which enables passengers to pass on a meal service on certain flights, since 2020.The carrier is now making it a permanent option on flight bookings worldwide, emphasising the sustainability benefits of avoiding a mid-flight lunch.In emails to passengers, Japan Airlines wrote: “We would like to introduce to you a new service ‘JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option’, where you can cancel your meals during reservation to enjoy your sleep throughout...
msn.com
Airline slammed after unruly male passenger flying business class urinated on woman traveling from New York
Air India has been blasted as “unprofessional” and “devoid of empathy” over its handling of one of two recent incidents that saw male passengers urinating on fellow long-haul travelers. India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), said Thursday that Air India had not...
BBC
Flybe: Regional carrier ceases trading and cancels all flights
Airline Flybe has cancelled all flights to and from the UK after going into administration. A statement on the airline's website said it had "ceased trading" and told any passengers expecting to travel with it not to go to the airport. It added that it would not be able to...
I’m a flight attendant and there is an item passengers always forget to pack for a holiday
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed the one item holidaymakers always forget to pack. Steven Daniel, who has worked for SkyWest Airlines for two years, knows how to pack well as part of the job. He recently revealed that travellers forget to take an umbrella with them. He told Thrillist: "As...
Entire plane bursts into song as ‘drunk Karen’ booted off flight: video
Passengers broke out in song as a woman was removed from a Jetstar plane after causing a ruckus before takeoff from Gold Coast Airport, Australia. On Sunday, the 42-year-old woman from Lennox Head, New South Wales, Australia had refused to voluntarily leave the plane, which was bound for Melbourne, and Jetstar staff called in the Australian Federal Police. She had allegedly been behaving in a disorderly and disruptive manner, and had refused to follow directions from staff. Video shared to social media captured the moment police forcibly removed the woman from the flight, with one officer shown physically pulling her up from her...
Casting Couch? Kuwait Airways Forces Prospective Flight Attendants To Undress For “Research Purposes”
Kuwait Airways is taking heat after recruiters in Spain asked prospective female flight attendants to undress down to their undergarments so their bodies could be examined. Kuwait Airways Asks Flight Attendant Recruits To Undress During Job Interview. El Diario interviewed a trio of flight attendant candidates who had interviewed for...
I flew on the world's longest flight in business class and thought the 18-hour trip from Singapore to New York was nearly flawless
Though it was long, I wouldn't hesitate to make the trek again if it included Singapore Airlines' huge lounger and delicious food.
A doctor battled for 5 hours to save the life of a passenger whose heart stopped twice on a flight from London to India
Vishwaraj Vemala was flying with his mother on Air India when a 43-year-old man had a heart attack. He told the medic: 'I am forever indebted to you.'
Is It Worth Paying For United’s Economy Plus Seats?
United offers several categories of seats on its planes. Unfortunately, it’s difficult to know what you’re getting because the names are nonspecific and confusing. For US domestic flights, you’ll get to choose from these categories:. United First – This is the first-class product on flights within the...
Breaking Defense
UK reveals capture of Russian equipment, instructs industry to develop new countermeasures
LONDON — The UK has recovered Russian military equipment lost to Ukrainian forces and handed it over to national intelligence agencies and industry partners in order to identify weaknesses and develop new defensive aids and countermeasures. The approach is part of a much wider effort by London to support...
I'm an American who traveled by UK trains for the first time — here's what my 1,200-mile, $240 round trip was like
On a recent trip to the UK, an Insider reporter traveled to Glasgow, London, and Inverness by train. It didn't always go smoothly.
Cruise passengers kicked off ship and told to go home early due to ‘technical issue with catering’
A Caribbean cruise run by Tui has been brought to an abrupt halt – with passengers told to leave the ship and fly home early after what the firm says is “a technical issue with our catering facilities”.David and Maria Hitchcock from Ormskirk were on a fortnight’s voyage aboard Marella Discovery 2 – comprising a pair of one-week back-to-back cruises – as part of his 60th birthday celebrations.Six days in, they were told the first part, “Flavours of the Caribbean,” had been curtailed and was returning to its winter home port of Montego Bay “due to food issues”.The second part,...
Flybe goes bust - again - with all flights cancelled and passengers stranded
Regional airline Flybe has gone bust for the second time, with all flights cancelled and passengers left stranded. The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) made the announcement the company had gone into administration and urged those with booked Flybe flights not to travel to airports.Passengers were emailed overnight and told not to turn up for check-in.CAA consumer director Paul Smith said: "It is always sad to see an airline enter administration and we know that Flybe's decision to stop trading will be distressing for all of its employees and customers."We urge passengers planning to fly with this airline not to...
Flybe: Where are the worst-hit travellers after airline goes bust for second time?
An estimated 12,000 passengers booked to fly this week on Flybe are seeking alternatives after the airline shut down for the second time.The carrier first went bust in March 2020, at a time when it was the UK’s leading regional airline. Flybe was resurrected in April 2022, with its HQ at Birmingham airport and its biggest base of operations at George Best Belfast City airport in Northern Ireland.The airline operated 17 routes, almost all of them in the UK. But unlike the original Flybe, a large majority of links faced tough competition.Ralph Anker, the flight data analyst from Air Service...
I flew on Singapore's Airbus A380 for 12 hours in economy from Germany to Singapore. The seat was surprisingly amenity-heavy and made the long trek easy.
I had more than enough space, but the seat's generous pitch and width should be comfortable for even larger passengers.
United Airlines Polaris Meal Service: The Sad State Of Affairs
United Airlines has opened a new test kitchen near its Chicago headquarters and is rumored to be rolling out catering improvements this spring. Based upon the sad state of dining affairs in United Polaris Business Class, this cannot come fast enough. Current State Of Meal Service In United Polaris Business...
Eurostar forced to leave hundreds of seats empty on trains to avoid queues
Eurostar is being forced to leave hundreds of seats empty on trains to and from London to avoid long queues at stations, the cross-Channel train operator said.Chief executive Gwendoline Cazenave said a reduction in the number of border officials is driving an almost 30% increase in the time it takes to process passengers departing from London St Pancras compared with before the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit.The post-Brexit requirement to stamp UK passports for outbound travel is also contributing to the delay.If you delay the first train, then you delay the second and then it's a very bad customer experience. Our...
EuroMillions winner burned through £40m by spending £100K a week
One of the UK’s biggest lottery winners was spending prize money at a rate of £100,000 a week, documents have revealed.Colin Weir, who won a record-breaking £161 million in 2011, spent around £40 million of his winnings before his death in 2019 from sepsis and an “acute kidney injury”.Mr Weir and his wife Christine, from Largs in North Ayrshire, became Scotland’s biggest lottery winners when they won the EuroMillions jackpot.The pair divorced in 2018, with his wealth passed down to his two children following his death.They became Europe’s second-biggest EuroMillions winners but lost the title when an anonymous individual...
British grandmother travelling to meet grandchild ‘devastated’ after being denied boarding to New Zealand
A British grandmother was “devastated” to fly halfway to New Zealand to meet her newborn grandchild — only to be told she had been denied entry to the country. Lois Crumpton, aged 80, was travelling to visit her son Tom and meet his youngest child, William, for the first time, when she was told she could not fly into New Zealand due to immigration concerns.She had already flown the first leg of her journey — from London to San Francisco — before she was told of the visa issue. The incident happened on 17 January, after the elderly passenger had...
Seven train firms not using system to notify passengers of cancellations
Seven train operators are not using a system available for eight months to automatically notify passengers when services are cancelled or changed, a regulator said.The process involves an email or text message being sent to online ticket buyers when services are amended up to 48 hours before travel.It is available to train operators, independent retailers and travel management companies, but not all businesses have signed up despite journey reliability sinking to a record low.Not all passengers are benefitting from a system that has been in place since May 2022Stephanie Tobyn, ORRRail regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said...
