ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Andover, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

What winter? NYC goes without any measurable snowfall so far

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s winter, so where’s the white stuff? It’s not covering the ground in New York City. Since summer ended, there hasn’t been any measurable snowfall in the city, meaning at least one-tenth of an inch accumulating on the ground, according to the National Weather Service.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy