The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?Ted RiversNebraska State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OmahaTed RiversOmaha, NE
Popular cinema to close its only Omaha locationAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson becomes NCAA DI women's all-time 3-point leader
With her 498th career 3-pointer during a matchup with Iowa State, Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson made history. The shot made her the women's Division 1 basketball's all time leader from beyond the arc. Robertson, a fifth-year senior, tied the record during a loss to Texas on Wednesday. She came into...
Syracuse faces No. 7 Virginia after Mintz’s 21-point showing
Virginia Cavaliers (16-3, 8-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (13-9, 6-5 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -4.5; over/under is 132.5. BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the No. 7 Virginia Cavaliers after Judah Mintz scored 21 points in Syracuse’s 85-70 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Orange are 9-4 in home...
Akron takes on Buffalo after Freeman’s 32-point performance
Akron Zips (15-6, 7-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (10-11, 4-4 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Enrique Freeman scored 32 points in Akron’s 83-77 win against the Ohio Bobcats. The Bulls are 8-2 on their home court. Buffalo is second in the MAC scoring 79.7...
Wichita State takes it to ECU inside Minges, 85-72
Hoping to sustain some momentum following its victory over Tulsa on Tuesday, that notion was quickly put to bed for East Carolina’s men’s basketball team in the opening stages of Sunday’s 85-72 loss to Wichita State. The visiting Shockers had clear intentions of hoping to avoid a...
No. 17 Baylor Bears vs. Arkansas: Preview & How to Watch
Baylor Bears men’s basketball team slated to host Arkansas Razorbacks in SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 28 on ESPN
Phelps scores 17, helps SMU hold off South Florida 82-80
DALLAS (AP) — Zhruic Phelps scored 17 points to help SMU hold off South Florida 82-80 on Sunday night. Phelps added seven assists for the Mustangs (8-14, 3-6 American Athletic Conference). Efe Odigie scored 14 on 5-of-7 shooting and Samuell Williamson added 13 points. Tyler Harris finished with 23...
Mike Schwartz details what went wrong in Wichita State loss
ECU head coach Mike Schwartz breaks down the team's 85-72 loss to Wichita State inside Minges Coliseum.
OSU Wrestling: Wyatt Sheets' fall leads Cowboys to 19-17 win over No. 15 Northern Iowa
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – A third-period fall from Wyatt Sheets over No. 10 Austin Yant proved to be the difference in the Oklahoma State wrestling team’s 19-17 victory over No. 15 Northern Iowa on Saturday night. Coming out of intermission the Cowboys trailed Northern Iowa, 10-7, after the...
NFL Playoff Glance
Philadelphia vs. Kansas City, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Huskers offer 2023 athlete from Colorado who made Lincoln visit
On a visit to Lincoln this weekend, Regis Jesuit (Colo.) athlete D'Andre Barnes received an offer from the Huskers, he announced on Twitter on Sunday. So that gives at least one more 2023 prospect to keep an eye on with signing day approaching Wednesday. "All Glory to God!!" Barnes tweeted....
