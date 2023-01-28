ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Syracuse faces No. 7 Virginia after Mintz’s 21-point showing

Virginia Cavaliers (16-3, 8-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (13-9, 6-5 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -4.5; over/under is 132.5. BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the No. 7 Virginia Cavaliers after Judah Mintz scored 21 points in Syracuse’s 85-70 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Orange are 9-4 in home...
SYRACUSE, NY
WTOP

Akron takes on Buffalo after Freeman’s 32-point performance

Akron Zips (15-6, 7-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (10-11, 4-4 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Enrique Freeman scored 32 points in Akron’s 83-77 win against the Ohio Bobcats. The Bulls are 8-2 on their home court. Buffalo is second in the MAC scoring 79.7...
AKRON, OH
247Sports

Wichita State takes it to ECU inside Minges, 85-72

Hoping to sustain some momentum following its victory over Tulsa on Tuesday, that notion was quickly put to bed for East Carolina’s men’s basketball team in the opening stages of Sunday’s 85-72 loss to Wichita State. The visiting Shockers had clear intentions of hoping to avoid a...
WICHITA, KS
WTOP

Phelps scores 17, helps SMU hold off South Florida 82-80

DALLAS (AP) — Zhruic Phelps scored 17 points to help SMU hold off South Florida 82-80 on Sunday night. Phelps added seven assists for the Mustangs (8-14, 3-6 American Athletic Conference). Efe Odigie scored 14 on 5-of-7 shooting and Samuell Williamson added 13 points. Tyler Harris finished with 23...
TAMPA, FL
WTOP

Sports Betting Line

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
KANSAS STATE
WTOP

NFL Playoff Glance

Philadelphia vs. Kansas City, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy