RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Yann Farell had 15 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 61-58 win against VCU on Saturday night. Farell also contributed seven rebounds for the Bonnies (11-11, 5-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Moses Flowers also scored 15 points, all in the second half. Chad Venning recorded 13 points.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO