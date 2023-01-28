ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farell, Flowers score 15, Saint Bonaventure takes down VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Yann Farell had 15 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 61-58 win against VCU on Saturday night. Farell also contributed seven rebounds for the Bonnies (11-11, 5-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Moses Flowers also scored 15 points, all in the second half. Chad Venning recorded 13 points.
