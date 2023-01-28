ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Monday's Scores

Cols. Patriot Prep 78, Liberty Christian Academy 37. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Bakersfield Californian

Michigan girls Basketball Poll

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:. Division 1. SchoolRecordTotalPoints. 1. West Bloomfield (3)(13-2)71. 2. Detroit Renaissance (2)(14-0)70. 3. Rockford(13-1)64. 4. Flint Carman Ainsworth(12-0)60. 5. Farmington Hills...
MICHIGAN STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. Class 4A. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (7)14-0871. 2. Waukee (1)16-2772. 3. Waukee Northwes14-2714. 4. Sioux City, East (1)16-0633. 5. Valley,...
IOWA STATE
Lewiston Tribune

Heart of a champion

What better way to start the Golden Throne than with a history-making performance?. The Lewiston girls basketball team notched a 74-69 win Friday against Clarkston at the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College. The 143 combined points were the most for a girls game in the rivalry’s history.
LEWISTON, ID
Bakersfield Californian

No. 22 Illinois 86, Michigan St. 76

ILLINOIS (17-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.877, FT .958. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Bryant 3-6, Shoup-Hill 1-1, Oden 1-1, Cook 0-3, Peebles 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Bostic 1) Turnovers: 14 (Bryant 6, McKenzie 3, Cook 2, Bostic 1, Oden 1, Shoup-Hill 1) Steals: 10 (McKenzie 5, Bryant 2, Cook 2, Shoup-Hill 1)
ILLINOIS STATE
Bakersfield Californian

California 64, Oregon St. 62

CALIFORNIA (11-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.097, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Curry 3-6, Martin 1-6, Langarita 1-2, McIntosh 0-2, Mastrov 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Lutje Schipholt 1, Martin 1) Turnovers: 7 (Curry 2, Onyiah 2, Langarita 1, Martin 1, McIntosh 1) Steals: 6 (Tuitele 3, Martin 2, Onyiah 1) Technical...
EUGENE, OR
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 6 VIRGINIA 67, SYRACUSE 62

Percentages: FG .460, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Franklin 3-9, Clark 2-4, McKneely 2-4, Beekman 1-2, Vander Plas 1-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Beekman). Turnovers: 14 (Clark 5, Gardner 3, Beekman 2, McKneely 2, Dunn, Franklin). Steals: 4 (Gardner 2, Franklin, Shedrick). Technical Fouls:...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy