Monday's Scores
Cols. Patriot Prep 78, Liberty Christian Academy 37. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Timberline faced an upset threat Friday. Then a sophomore took over the second half
Subscriber bonus: “I think it was all about poise. It was about being calm and not letting the pressure come to us. Instead, we wanted it to come to them.”
Michigan girls Basketball Poll
The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:. Division 1. SchoolRecordTotalPoints. 1. West Bloomfield (3)(13-2)71. 2. Detroit Renaissance (2)(14-0)70. 3. Rockford(13-1)64. 4. Flint Carman Ainsworth(12-0)60. 5. Farmington Hills...
Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. Class 4A. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (7)14-0871. 2. Waukee (1)16-2772. 3. Waukee Northwes14-2714. 4. Sioux City, East (1)16-0633. 5. Valley,...
Heart of a champion
What better way to start the Golden Throne than with a history-making performance?. The Lewiston girls basketball team notched a 74-69 win Friday against Clarkston at the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College. The 143 combined points were the most for a girls game in the rivalry’s history.
Vote for the Treasure Valley boys basketball player of the week (Jan. 23 to 29)
A super sophomore, a perfect shooting night and 20 points vs. the No. 1 team in the nation are just a few of the highlights from last week. Vote for the best until noon Wednesday.
No. 22 Illinois 86, Michigan St. 76
ILLINOIS (17-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.877, FT .958. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Bryant 3-6, Shoup-Hill 1-1, Oden 1-1, Cook 0-3, Peebles 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Bostic 1) Turnovers: 14 (Bryant 6, McKenzie 3, Cook 2, Bostic 1, Oden 1, Shoup-Hill 1) Steals: 10 (McKenzie 5, Bryant 2, Cook 2, Shoup-Hill 1)
California 64, Oregon St. 62
CALIFORNIA (11-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.097, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Curry 3-6, Martin 1-6, Langarita 1-2, McIntosh 0-2, Mastrov 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Lutje Schipholt 1, Martin 1) Turnovers: 7 (Curry 2, Onyiah 2, Langarita 1, Martin 1, McIntosh 1) Steals: 6 (Tuitele 3, Martin 2, Onyiah 1) Technical...
NO. 6 VIRGINIA 67, SYRACUSE 62
Percentages: FG .460, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Franklin 3-9, Clark 2-4, McKneely 2-4, Beekman 1-2, Vander Plas 1-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Beekman). Turnovers: 14 (Clark 5, Gardner 3, Beekman 2, McKneely 2, Dunn, Franklin). Steals: 4 (Gardner 2, Franklin, Shedrick). Technical Fouls:...
Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Washington High School Athlete of the Week (Jan. 23-28)?
Here are the candidates for the WaFd Bank Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Jan. 23-28 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced ...
