Evanston, IL

evanstonian.net

Adams dominates paint on both ends in boys basketball win over GBN

The difference maker in Evanston’s first matchup this season with Glenbrook North was a lack of post presence, with the Kits falling 71-59 in Northbrook on Dec. 8, 2022. This time around? Post-play was the complete game-changer for the Kits, with senior forwards Prince Adams and Josh Thomas pacing E-Town to a 64-58 win over the Spartans.
EVANSTON, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Romeville, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Romeville, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Joliet West High School basketball team will have a game with Romeoville High School on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Lutheran wins battle against Lisle Sr. and battle of the Weber coaching brothers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–There were two basketball teams and two coaching Webers in the house at Lutheran Friday evening. Rockford native Andrew Weber brought his Lisle Sr. Tigers to town for a game against the Crusaders and their assistant coach Luke Weber. The two Webers are brothers. Luke got family bragging rights. The Crusaders defeated the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Tinley Park, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Tinley Park, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Hillcrest High School basketball team will have a game with Tinley Park High School on January 30, 2023, 14:30:00.
TINLEY PARK, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Letter to the editor: NU, do not ignore stadium’s human environmental impact

The Central Street Master Plan and its implementing ordinance were designed to keep the neighborhood welcoming, walkable, and liveable. The American Planning Association honored this in naming Central Street one of the “Great Places in America,” that combines “an edgy urban vibe with a small-town pace and sensibility.” Such an asset generates value for all of Evanston.
EVANSTON, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals From This Weekend

The Chicago area has officially returned to its normal winter weather routine this week, with weekend snowfall totals of six inches or more reported across the region. Leading the pack was Woodstock in suburban McHenry County, which reported 8.3 inches of snow so far this weekend. Several other locations, including...
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Week in review: Your Sunday digest of the news

Have a problem seeing newsletter images? Let us know the details. And you can read this newsletter on the web instead. Baby, it’s cold outside. The National Weather Service has a Hazardous Weather Outlook in effect for the area, with more flurries and temperatures expected to keep dropping, down to a dangerous 2 degrees by Tuesday. Still, these tourists from Thailand were thrilled at the snow and even enjoyed a frozen treat from Frio Gelato (though they’re eating it outside at photographer Richard Cahan’s request!).
EVANSTON, IL
travelphotodiscovery.com

Chicago foods you must eat

Planning a trip to the Windy City? Get ready to immerse yourself in the foodie scene! Chicago is home to some top-rated chefs and high-end restaurants, often trying out unique fusion concepts, which you should absolutely experience. But when you visit, don’t neglect the top Chicago must eat foods!
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 Illinois cities dubbed 'dirty' • snow coats Chicagoland • 6 possible overdoses linked to SW Side bar

CHICAGO - A few cities in Illinois made a newly released list of the "dirtiest cities in America," Chicago is finally seeing some snow this winter as much of the city and surrounding counties are waking up with a dusting of snow and cooler temperatures, and six people were hospitalized for potential overdose after going to Lawlor's Bar in Mount Greenwood this week.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Empty downtown storefronts: Retail vacancy rate low, but appearances are troubling

The economic development climate in Evanston is expected to start warming up next month, when a report on Evanston business districts is due. At the city’s Economic Development Committee meeting Wednesday, Jan. 25, Paul Zalmezak, Evanston’s economic development manager, briefed members on Evanston’s downtown area as a kind of prelude to the report.
EVANSTON, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling

GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man robbed DePaul student inside school library, prosecutors say

Chicago — A man is facing armed robbery charges after he allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to kill a DePaul University student during a robbery inside the school’s downtown library. The accused man, Kanti Foster-Smith, 22, was also arrested in December at the city’s Harold Washington Library...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Human remains found in Libertyville identified as Marina Jimenez-Hernandez

LIBERTYVILLE, Illinois - Libertyville police said that the human remains found in November have been identified as being that of Marina Jimenez-Hernandez, 54. Jimenez-Hernandez was originally from Mexico, but had recently been living in Chicago, police said. She had also gone by the name Ofelia Oseguera-Barajas. Her partial skeleton was...
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Illinois that You Need to Visit (2023)

If you’ve visited Chicago and thought you could mark Illinois off your bucket list, you are not alone. However, there is so much more to Illinois than just Chicago. While the Chicagoland area has a lot to offer, consider visiting some of these small towns in Illinois. These charming...
ILLINOIS STATE
depauliaonline.com

Lightfoot faces uphill battle in reelection campaign

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has a steep hill to climb if she hopes to win re-election this February. Lightfoot became the first Black woman and the first openly gay elected mayor of Chicago with her 2019 runoff victory against Tony Preckwinkle. Now, early election forecasts see Lightfoot as an underdog...
CHICAGO, IL

