METHUEN -- A man is dead after a shooting in Methuen early Sunday. Police were called to Haverhill Street around 2 a.m.. A man with a gunshot wound was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, the Essex District Attorney's Office said. He was treated but later died from his injuries. It's unclear what led up to the shooting; no other information is available at this time. Police have not announced any arrests yet.

METHUEN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO