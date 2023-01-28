Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester's police chief is reminding people to be mindful of gun violence in the wake of a fatal shooting outside a Queen City bar over the weekend. So far this year, the state's largest city has recorded 12 gun-related incidents. The latest left a 24-year-old man dead.
nbcboston.com
Child Cut in Hand as Girls Fight in Manchester, NH, Police Say
A child was stabbed when a group of girls got into a fight in Manchester, New Hampshire, Sunday night, police said. Someone involved in the fight near Brown Avenue and West Baker STreet pulled a knife, leaving the victim — whose name and age weren't provided — with a cut on the hand, according to Manchester police.
manchesterinklink.com
2 more arrests made in connection with Nov. shooting incident on South Willow Street
MANCHESTER, NH –Two more arrests have been made by police in connection with a November shooting incident in the CVS parking lot on South Willow Street. On January 30, 2023, 24-year-old Dante Torres and 25-year-old Dominic Cherbonneau, both of Manchester, turned themselves in at Manchester Police headquarters in connection with a shooting that took place on South Willow Street in November.
WCVB
Vermont man charged with shooting, killing New Hampshire couple ordered held
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested on 7 warrants in Northfield
NORTHFIELD — A 32-year-old woman was arrested on 7 warrants in Northfield yesterday. Authorities say they were notified by an anonymous caller that Amanda Conant, of Northfield, had a warrant and was at TOPS. Police responded and a subsequent investigation revealed that Conant had 7 in-state warrants, totaling roughly...
WMUR.com
Date set for Logan Clegg trial as defendant waives arraignment in killings of Concord couple
CONCORD, N.H. — The man accused of shooting and killing a Concord couple while they were out for a walk will face trial in New Hampshire over the summer. Logan Clegg, 27, waived his arraignment Monday on charges connected to the deaths of Stephen and Wendy Reid that include multiple counts of second-degree murder and falsifying physical evidence.
manchesterinklink.com
Murder victim punched accused killer prior to being shot eight times, mother says
MANCHESTER, NH – The victim of a shooting early Saturday morning outside the Goat Bar and Grill was shot eight times in the torso, according to his mother. Michelle Pouliot Bilodeau and other family members spoke with reporters Monday morning in the lobby of the Hillsborough County Superior Court North while waiting for the expected arraignment of John Delee, 22, of Salem, accused of killing her son, Timothy Pouliot, 24.
Authorities ID driver who died in fiery crash that left car lodged in Haverhill storefront
WMUR.com
Man accused of leaving newborn baby in tent to remain in jail
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man who allegedly told a woman that her newborn baby had no pulse, part of a series of events that led to a search for the baby and charges being filed against the mother, will remain in jail for now. Alexandra Eckersley gave birth to...
nbcboston.com
Man Dead After Shooting in Methuen
One person rushed to hospital after car crashes into Haverhill store
HAVERHILL, Mass — State Police are investigating a fiery car crash in Haverhill. A sedan smashed into the front of KC Carpets in Lafayette Square early Monday morning. The front drivers side was all pushed in. A deputy fire chief says one person had to be removed from the backseat and was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.
Man killed in shooting in Methuen
METHUEN -- A man is dead after a shooting in Methuen early Sunday. Police were called to Haverhill Street around 2 a.m.. A man with a gunshot wound was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, the Essex District Attorney's Office said. He was treated but later died from his injuries. It's unclear what led up to the shooting; no other information is available at this time. Police have not announced any arrests yet.
whdh.com
Fire destroys front of home in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire destroyed the front of a home on A Street in Lowell Sunday. Firefighters were seen climbing up on ladders as flames tore through the house. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was displaced. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
manchesterinklink.com
Saturday shooting death ruled a homicide; Salem man in custody, held without bail on second-degree murder charge
CONCORD, NH – Autopsy results were released Sunday for Timothy Pouliot, 24, who was the victim of a shooting on Old Granite Street in Manchester on January 28, 2023. The autopsy was conducted by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg who determined that the cause of Mr. Pouliot’s death was multiple gunshot wounds, and that the manner of his death was homicide.
WMUR.com
Full video: Court hearing for Logan Clegg, man accused in Concord killings
VIDEO: Logan Clegg, the man accused of killing Steve and Wendy Reid in Concord in 2022, faced a judge Monday. Read the latest updates here.
WMUR.com
Family of man killed in shooting outside Manchester bar remember him as kind and positive soul
MANCHESTER, N.H. — For 24-year-old Timothy Pouliot's mother, Michelle, the loss of her son, is simply too much to bear. "Why did they have to take him?" His mother, Michelle Pouliot, asked through tears. Early Saturday morning, the Manchester native's life was cut short, when he was shot outside...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #2 in Putney
PUTNEY — A 69-year-old man was charged with his second DUI following an incident in Putney on Friday. Police say they stopped a vehicle on Sand Hill Road at around 3:45 p.m. The driver, Stephen D. Goose, of Putney, was found to be impaired by alcohol rendering him unsafe to operate a motor vehicle.
WMUR.com
2 arrested after 5 children found to be living in filthy Manchester home, police say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man and woman were taken into custody Thursday, after they allegedly allowed five children to live in 'deplorable' conditions. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, both of Manchester, each face several charges, including felony counts of criminal restraint, and five counts each of endangering the welfare of a child. Krauklin also faces a felony charge of witness tampering.
Father of Harmony Montgomery indicted by grand jury
Prosecutors say the father of Harmony Montgomery has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Westminster
WESTMINSTER — A 27-year-old woman from Springfield was arrested for DUI following a crash in Westminster early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash into a utility pole on U.S. Route 5 at around 2:10 a.m. According to the report, Chelsea M. Ovaitte was operating...
