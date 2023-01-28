ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

nbcboston.com

Child Cut in Hand as Girls Fight in Manchester, NH, Police Say

A child was stabbed when a group of girls got into a fight in Manchester, New Hampshire, Sunday night, police said. Someone involved in the fight near Brown Avenue and West Baker STreet pulled a knife, leaving the victim — whose name and age weren't provided — with a cut on the hand, according to Manchester police.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

2 more arrests made in connection with Nov. shooting incident on South Willow Street

MANCHESTER, NH –Two more arrests have been made by police in connection with a November shooting incident in the CVS parking lot on South Willow Street. On January 30, 2023, 24-year-old Dante Torres and 25-year-old Dominic Cherbonneau, both of Manchester, turned themselves in at Manchester Police headquarters in connection with a shooting that took place on South Willow Street in November.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Vermont man charged with shooting, killing New Hampshire couple ordered held

CONCORD, N.H. — The man accused of shooting and killing a Concord couple while they were out for a walk will face trial in New Hampshire over the summer. Logan Clegg, 27, waived his arraignment Monday on charges connected to the deaths of Stephen and Wendy Reid that include multiple counts of second-degree murder and falsifying physical evidence.
CONCORD, NH
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested on 7 warrants in Northfield

NORTHFIELD — A 32-year-old woman was arrested on 7 warrants in Northfield yesterday. Authorities say they were notified by an anonymous caller that Amanda Conant, of Northfield, had a warrant and was at TOPS. Police responded and a subsequent investigation revealed that Conant had 7 in-state warrants, totaling roughly...
NORTHFIELD, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Murder victim punched accused killer prior to being shot eight times, mother says

MANCHESTER, NH – The victim of a shooting early Saturday morning outside the Goat Bar and Grill was shot eight times in the torso, according to his mother. Michelle Pouliot Bilodeau and other family members spoke with reporters Monday morning in the lobby of the Hillsborough County Superior Court North while waiting for the expected arraignment of John Delee, 22, of Salem, accused of killing her son, Timothy Pouliot, 24.
SALEM, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities ID driver who died in fiery crash that left car lodged in Haverhill storefront

HAVERHILL, Mass — Authorities have identified the driver who died in a fiery crash that left a car lodged in a Haverhill storefront early Monday morning. A man driving a Honda sedan smashed into the front of KC Carpets in Lafayette Square just after 2 a.m., according to the Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone.
HAVERHILL, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Dead After Shooting in Methuen

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Methuen, Massachusetts early Sunday morning. Methuen Police say they responded to a report of shots fired on Haverhill St. at around 2 a.m. Police were also alerted of a man suffering gunshot wounds arriving at Lawrence General Hospital who succumbed to his injuries...
METHUEN, MA
CBS Boston

Man killed in shooting in Methuen

METHUEN -- A man is dead after a shooting in Methuen early Sunday. Police were called to Haverhill Street around 2 a.m.. A man with a gunshot wound was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, the Essex District Attorney's Office said. He was treated but later died from his injuries. It's unclear what led up to the shooting; no other information is available at this time. Police have not announced any arrests yet. 
METHUEN, MA
whdh.com

Fire destroys front of home in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire destroyed the front of a home on A Street in Lowell Sunday. Firefighters were seen climbing up on ladders as flames tore through the house. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was displaced. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
LOWELL, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Saturday shooting death ruled a homicide; Salem man in custody, held without bail on second-degree murder charge

CONCORD, NH – Autopsy results were released Sunday for Timothy Pouliot, 24, who was the victim of a shooting on Old Granite Street in Manchester on January 28, 2023. The autopsy was conducted by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg who determined that the cause of Mr. Pouliot’s death was multiple gunshot wounds, and that the manner of his death was homicide.
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with DUI #2 in Putney

PUTNEY — A 69-year-old man was charged with his second DUI following an incident in Putney on Friday. Police say they stopped a vehicle on Sand Hill Road at around 3:45 p.m. The driver, Stephen D. Goose, of Putney, was found to be impaired by alcohol rendering him unsafe to operate a motor vehicle.
PUTNEY, VT
WMUR.com

2 arrested after 5 children found to be living in filthy Manchester home, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man and woman were taken into custody Thursday, after they allegedly allowed five children to live in 'deplorable' conditions. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, both of Manchester, each face several charges, including felony counts of criminal restraint, and five counts each of endangering the welfare of a child. Krauklin also faces a felony charge of witness tampering.
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in Westminster

WESTMINSTER — A 27-year-old woman from Springfield was arrested for DUI following a crash in Westminster early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash into a utility pole on U.S. Route 5 at around 2:10 a.m. According to the report, Chelsea M. Ovaitte was operating...
WESTMINSTER, VT

